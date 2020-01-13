Severe Weather Kills At Least 15 In Southwestern Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- Authorities in the southwestern Pakistani province of Balochistan have declared a state of emergency in seven districts after snowstorms and heavy rains killed at least 15 people over the past two days.



Local officials say the 15 victims died when the roofs of their homes collapsed.



Thick layers of snow led to the closure of highways connecting the provincial capital, Quetta, with other cities, local rescue chief Imran Zarkoon told RFE/RL.



A number of passenger vehicle and trucks carrying goods were stranded in remote mountainous areas due to the blockages, Zarkoon said.



On January 12, authorities in neighboring Afghanistan said at least 19 people had been killed as a result of heavy snowfall and low temperatures, bringing to 24 the overall death toll from this year's cold snap.

With reporting by RFE/RL’s Radio Free Afghanistan