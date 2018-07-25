Dozens Of Casualties Reported In Attacks In Southern Syria

Dozens of people have been killed and injured in a spate of attacks in and around the southern Syrian city of Sweida, a monitoring group has reported.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that at least 32 people, including Syrian security forces, were killed in the attacks and about 30 were injured.

One of the attacks was a suicide bombing at a crowded market, according to the state news agency SANA. At least two other would-be suicide bombers were killed by security forces before they were able to detonate their explosives.

Syrian state television also reported that Islamic State (IS) militants attacked three villages northeast of Sweida.

Troops loyal to the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad have recently retaken territory in the area that had been controlled by rebels and are currently attempting to clear the area of IS militants.

Based on reporting by dpa, Reuters, and AP