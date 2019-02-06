Dozens Hurt After Powerful Earthquake Shakes Central Azerbaijan

BAKU -- Dozens of residents in Azerbaijan's central city of Samaxi and nearby villages are calling for help from medical personnel after a strong earthquake hit the area late on February 5.



Azerbaijan's Health Ministry said a 58-year-old man has been hospitalized with severe head injuries suffered as a result of the earthquake. Three other people were hospitalized with injured limbs.



According to the ministry, about 30 people requested help from medical institutions after the earthquake. The ministry said most were suffering from stress and high blood pressure.



The ministry said stress caused one person to temporarily lose the ability to speak.



Azerbaijan's Seismology Service Center says the earthquake hit the Ismayilli district of the Samaxi region, about 120 kilometers west of Baku, at 11:30 p.m. on February 5.



It said the quake was measured at 6.0 at the epicenter and about 5.3 in nearby districts.



Windows in some buildings were shattered in Samaxi and goods in local shops fell from shelves.

Officials said older buildings in some affected towns and villages sustained cracks.



Baku residents also were able to feel the quake.