Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Russian Defense Plant In Izhevsk, Killing 3

A Ukrainian drone strike hit a facility overnight in Russia’s industrial city of Izhevsk, more than 1,000 kilometers east of Moscow, killing three people and seriously injuring 35, according to Udmurtia's regional governor.

Aleksandr Brechalov said on July 1 that the attack targeted an industrial facility in the regional capital, but he did not specify which one.

He confirmed that the wounded are receiving medical care in a city hospital and that psychologists are working with victims and their families.

Ukrainian sources claimed responsibility for the strike, stating that the Kupol Izhevsk Electromechanical Plant was the target.

The plant is a key player in Russia's defense industry, known for producing the Tor surface-to-air missile system and the Garpia-A1 combat drone, making it a high-value military-industrial asset in the region.

Social media channels and Telegram posts shared video footage purportedly capturing the moment of the drone's impact and a subsequent explosion.

In response to the incident, Rosaviatsiya, Russia's federal aviation agency, announced the temporary closure of Izhevsk airport, as well as airports in Saratov, Kazan, Ulyanovsk, and Nizhnekamsk.

Izhevsk is a significant hub for Russia's defense industry. It is home to enterprises such as the Kalashnikov Group weapons manufacturer and has been a critical node in Russia's military supply chain.

According to Russia's Defense Ministry, the attack in Izhevsk was part of a larger overnight Ukrainian drone offensive.

The ministry claimed to have shot down 60 drones across several regions, including Ukraine's Russia-annexed Crimea as well as Rostov, Kursk, Saratov, Belgorod, Voronezh, Oryol, and territories around the Azov Sea and the Black Sea.

The ministry said the drones had been intercepted and did not provide any damage evaluations.

Residents in the Saratov region, located near Kazakhstan, reported hearing explosions during the night. Saratov Governor Roman Busargin acknowledged the drone threat in the area.

The Saratov region is home to strategic infrastructure, including the Engels-2 air base, which hosts Russia's strategic bombers, the Tu-95MS and Tu-160.

One of Russia's largest oil refineries, Taneco, is located in the nearby city of Nizhnekamsk in Tatarstan.

Also in Tatarstan, there is the Alabuga Special Economic Zone in the town of Yelabuga, where Shahed-type drones used by Russia in Ukraine are being assembled.

These sites have been previously targeted in past drone assaults, indicating a persistent Ukrainian strategy aimed at degrading Russia's military-industrial capabilities deep inside its own territory.