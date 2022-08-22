News
Russian Security Service Blames Ukraine For Death Of Putin Ally's Daughter; Kyiv Rejects Accusation
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has accused Ukraine's secret service of carrying out the bombing that killed the daughter of prominent Kremlin-connected far-right ideologue Aleksandr Dugin, a vocal supporter of and propagandist for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Kyiv has vehemently denied any connection to the death of Darya Dugina, who was killed when the vehicle she was traveling in exploded in the Moscow region on August 20.
The FSB claimed in a statement on August 22 that the "perpetrator" of the crime is a Ukrainian who then left the country through Estonia. It did not provide any evidence to back up its claim.
The official state news agency TASS quoted an unnamed enforcement agency source as saying the bomb was activated remotely but gave no further details.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak denied that Kyiv was behind Dugina's death immediately after it was reported, and reiterated the point in a tweet on August 22 saying attempts to blame Ukraine for the incident are "useless."
Russia's Investigative Committee has said it has opened a murder case and is carrying out forensic examinations to try to determine exactly what happened.
According to family members and quoted by the Russian media Dugin and his daughter, who is described as a journalist and political analyst, had been attending a festival outside Moscow and he had decided to switch cars at the last minute.
Dugin is a far-right Russian author and ideologue described as being the architect or "spiritual guide" to Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
He has long called for the absorption of Ukraine into Russia and is one of the main ideologues of Russia's Neo-Eurasianist movement, which has been described by political scientists as fascist for promoting an extreme right-wing view of Russia’s place on the international stage that some have said resembles Nazism.
Putin has sometimes echoed Dugin's expansionist language and views, and while the extent of the ideologue's influence on the Kremlin is unclear, he is sometimes described as "Putin's Brain."
Both Dugin and his daughter have loudly backed the war against Ukraine.
Dugin was put on a Western sanctions list after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, a move he also backed.
Dugina was a political commentator for the International Eurasian Movement, which is led by her father.
In March, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Dugina for "acting or purporting to act for or on behalf of the United World International (UWI) website, whose chief editor she was.
The Treasury said Dugina also contributed to a UWI article suggesting that Ukraine would "perish" if it was admitted to NATO.
With reporting by RIA Novosti and TASS
EU Is Considering Military Training Program For Ukrainian Forces
The European Union will discuss launching a major training program for Ukrainian forces in neighboring countries, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on August 22.
Speaking at a press conference in the northern Spanish city of Santander, Borrell said the move will be discussed next week at a meeting of EU defense ministers in Prague.
"Of course, it would be a big mission," he said, adding "any mission has to be up to the level of the conflict."
Military equipment and intelligence data provided by the United States and Western Europe have helped Ukrainian forces to slow -- but not stall -- the advance of Russian forces in eastern Ukraine and along the Black Sea coast.
"It seems reasonable that a war that is lasting and looks set to last requires an effort not only in terms of supplies of material," Borrell said.
"This is what is being discussed among the member states and will be discussed politically next week," he said, without giving other details.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
Russia's Wording On Ukraine Invasion Limits Its Coercive Powers, Says British Intelligence
Russia may be hindering its ability to recruit and keep soldiers by insisting on calling its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation" instead of officially designating it a war, Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin on August 22.
It says Russia appears to be increasingly struggling to motivate auxiliary forces who fight alongside regular troops in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, pointing to a reported case of insubordination in Luhansk, where earlier this month a military unit of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) reportedly refused to take part in fighting in the neighboring Donetsk region.
Despite being threatened and intimidated by senior commanders, the fighters said they were unwilling to fight in Donetsk, claiming they had fulfilled their duty in securing the LPR’s control over all of the Luhansk region.
British intelligence said Moscow's powers in cases involving a refusal to fight are limited because it cannot apply the same legal coercion as in the case of an officially declared conflict.
In the absence of coercive means, the bulletin suggests, commanders are probably resorting to offering direct financial incentives to the irregular fighters.
Noted Belarusian Blogger Goes On Trial On Charge Of Insulting Lukashenka
The trial of well-known Belarusian blogger Andrey Byalyauski for allegedly insulting authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka has begun amid the government's continued crackdown on any dissent following a disputed presidential election in August 2020.
The Minsk-based Vyasna human rights center said on August 22 that the 45-year-old Byalyauski's trial in front of Judge Anton Dudal is being held behind closed doors in the eastern city of Babruysk.
Byalyauski's project, "I Have A Question" on TikTok and YouTube, raises social, economic, and political issues, and is well-known among Belarusian Internet users. He was arrested in late April and accused of insulting Lukashenka.
After Byalyauski's arrest, his account on TikTok was taken over by Belarusian law enforcement officials.
Byalyauski is one of dozens in Belarus who have faced trials since the election, which the opposition claims was rigged, as authorities have brutally suppressed dissent in any form.
Rights activists and opposition politicians say the poll was rigged to extend Lukashenka's rule. Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people have died during the crackdown.
Many of Belarus's opposition leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country, while Lukashenka has refused to negotiate with the opposition.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the police crackdown.
Repatriation Of Bodies Of 14 Kyrgyz Citizens Killed In Accident In Russia Under Way
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has ordered the Foreign Ministry, Emergencies Ministry, and the country's airport administration to organize the expedited repatriation of 14 Kyrgyz citizens killed in a traffic accident in Russia’s Ulyanovsk region over the weekend.
Japarov's press service issued a statement on August 22 expressing condolences to relatives, friends, and colleagues of those killed in the August 21 traffic accident. A nationwide day of mourning has been set for August 23.
The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry and Kyrgyz Embassy in Russia said 16 people, including 14 Kyrgyz nationals and two Russian citizens, died in the accident, while another three Kyrgyz citizens -- two men and one woman -- are in hospital in serious condition.
Video footage broadcast by the police showed the crumpled husk of what appeared to be a minibus sandwiched between two lorries and emergency service workers later inspecting the flattened vehicle.
Kubanychbek Erkinjan Uulu, a cousin of one of the men hospitalized, said that he and several other Kyrgyz migrant workers were in another vehicle returning from the Russian-Kazakh border when they witnessed the deadly accident.
"The minibus with our people was waiting behind a huge truck in a line of vehicles when another large vehicle rammed it from behind, literally crushing it into a pancake," Erkinjan Uulu told RFE/RL, adding that such trips are regular for migrant workers as they are required by Russian law to renew their work status by leaving and then reentering the country after a certain period of time.
"My cousin is now able to talk, but says he does not feel his legs," Erkinjan Uulu said.
The Russian Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the traffic accident.
Iran Accuses U.S. Of Stalling Nuclear Talks; EU Says Meeting Possible
Iran claims that Washington is "procrastinating" in indirect negotiations to revive a landmark nuclear deal and said a prisoner swap with the United States was not linked to the nuclear talks.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told a news conference in Tehran on August 22 that only a few points must still be resolved in the talks but they were very important ones.
"The Americans are procrastinating and there is inaction from the European sides.... America and Europe need an agreement more than Iran," he said, adding Tehran wanted a sustainable deal that would preserve what it called its legitimate rights.
Europe's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, says further talks on reviving the deal could be held this week.
"A meeting was scheduled to take place in Vienna at the end of last week, but it was not possible. It is possible that it could take place this week," Borrell told a news conference in Spain on August 22.
Iran concluded the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA) in 2015 with the United States, France, Germany, Britain, Russia, and China. The deal saw Iran agree to limit its enrichment of uranium under the watch of UN inspectors in exchange for the lifting of most economic sanctions.
In 2018, Washington unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear pact under then-President Donald Trump, reintroducing crippling sanctions. Iran reacted by gradually backtracking on its obligations under the deal, such as uranium enrichment.
Negotiators from Iran, Russia, and the EU -- as well as the United States, indirectly -- resumed talks over Tehran’s nuclear deal on August 4 in Vienna after a monthslong standstill in negotiations.
Iran has sought to obtain guarantees that no future U.S. president would renege on the JCPOA if it were revived. However, President Joe Biden cannot provide such ironclad assurances because the deal is a political understanding rather than a legally binding treaty.
Borrell said the negotiations had gone as far as they could go and "this is the inflection point" as far the Iranian response is considered.
"There was an Iranian response that I considered reasonable to transmit to the United States," Borrell said. "The United States has not formally replied yet. But we are waiting for their response and I hope that response will allow us to finish the negotiation. I hope so, but I can't assure you of it."
The other parties to the JCPOA are Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia.
Kanaani also said a prisoner exchange with the United States would not be linked to the nuclear talks.
Tehran has long sought the return of more than a dozen Iranians currently held in the United States, while Washington has been seeking the release of several Iranian-American dual nationals, including businessman Siamak Namazi, who was arrested in October 2015.
"We emphasize that the exchange of prisoners with Washington is a separate issue and it has nothing to do with the process of negotiations to revive the 2015 pact," he said.
With reporting by Reuters
Russians Keep Bombing Ukraine As Zelenskiy Discusses Moscow Threats With World Leaders
Russian forces continued to pound targets in eastern and southern Ukraine as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reiterated his warning that Moscow may be preparing more serious attacks ahead of Kyiv's 31st independence anniversary.
Ukraine's General Staff said in its daily update on August 22 that, in the eastern Bakhmut region, fire from Russian artillery and multiple rocket launcher systems caused damage in the settlements of Soledar, Zaytseve, and Bilohorivka.
Russian forces kept concentrating their efforts on establishing full control over the territories of the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions, maintaining captured areas of the city of Kherson and parts of the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, and Mykolayiv regions, the General Staff added.
The city of Nikopol, which lies across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, was shelled on five different occasions overnight, regional Governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram on August 21.
He said 25 artillery shells hit the city, causing a fire at an industrial facility and cutting power to 3,000 residents.
The fighting near Zaporizhzhya and a missile strike on the southern town of Voznesensk, not far from Ukraine's second-largest atomic plant, have triggered fears of a nuclear accident.
On August 21, U.S. President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and French President Emmanuel Macron held a phone call stressing the importance of ensuring the safety of nuclear installations, while underlining their "steadfast commitment" to Ukraine.
Zelenskiy has called for vigilance, saying Moscow could try "something particularly ugly" ahead of August 24, which marks Ukraine's Independence Day and also half a year since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Zelenskiy said he had discussed "all the threats" with Macron and word had also been sent to other leaders including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
"All of Ukraine's partners have been informed about what the terrorist state can prepare for this week," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address, referring to Russia.
Zelenskiy also warned that, if Russia went ahead with plans to put captured Ukrainian defenders in Mariupol on trial, then it would have violated international rules and cut itself off from negotiations.
"If this despicable show trial were to go ahead...this would be the line beyond which negotiations are no longer possible," he said. "There will be no more conversations. Our state has said everything."
The Financial Times, in an article published August 21, quoted Gennady Gatilov, Moscow's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, as saying that Erdogan had tried to facilitate dialogue.
But he dismissed speculation about talks between Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying there "was not any practical platform for having this meeting," the report said.
Russia said its Kalibr missiles had destroyed an ammunition depot containing missiles for U.S.-made HIMARS rocket in Ukraine's southeastern Odesa region, while Kyiv said a granary had been hit.
Neither claim could be independently confirmed.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
- By Current Time
Senior Ukrainian Intelligence Official Found Dead
A regional head of Ukraine’s SBU intelligence service has been found dead at his home in central Ukraine, the prosecutor general's office said on August 21.
Oleksandr Nakonechny was found by his wife with gunshot wounds in a room of their apartment in the city of Kropyvnytskiy late on August 20 after she heard gunfire, the office said on Telegram.
Police have opened an investigation into the death.
A local politician, Andriy Lavrus, wrote on Telegram that Nakonechny had shot himself. The information could not be independently verified.
Nakonechny has headed the SBU in the Kirovohrad region since January 2021. Prior to that, he worked in the anti-corruption and organized crime unit of the Kyiv Department of the SBU.
In July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy fired the country’s Prosecutor-General Iryna Venediktova and the head of the SBU, his childhood friend and former business partner Ivan Bakanov, citing dozens of cases of collaboration with Russia by officials in their agencies.
Zelenskiy said there would be a revision of SBU personnel and several senior officials at the agency have been fired over the past few months.
With reporting by AFP
UAE Says Envoy To Return To Tehran After Years Of Strained Relations
The United Arab Emirates said on August 21 that its ambassador to Iran, Saif Mohammed Al Zaabi, would return to Tehran in the coming days, more than six years after the Persian Gulf Arab state downgraded ties with the Islamic Republic.
The move is in line with UAE efforts to strengthen relations with Iran "to achieve the common interests of the two countries and the wider region," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The UAE downgraded its ties with Iran after Saudi Arabia severed its own relations with Tehran in January 2016. The move followed the storming of the Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran following Riyadh's execution of a prominent Shi'ite cleric.
Shi’a-majority Iran and Sunni-led Saudi Arabia have held several rounds of talks since April last year in a bid to mend ties.
Last week, Kuwait appointed a new ambassador to Tehran for the first time since 2016. Kuwait had recalled its ambassador from Tehran after Saudi Arabia cut ties with its regional rival.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Western Powers Urge Restraint Around Ukraine Nuclear Plant
U.S. President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on August 21 urged military restraint around the Moscow-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in Ukraine while reiterating their support for Kyiv in the war.
In a phone call, the four leaders also called for a "quick visit" to the nuclear site by inspectors of the International Atomic Energy Agency, the White House said.
The Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant was captured by Russia in March, shortly after it invaded Ukraine on February 24. The plant -- Europe's largest -- has repeatedly come under fire in recent weeks, sparking fears of a nuclear disaster. Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the plant.
"The leaders affirmed their continued support for Ukraine's efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression. They also discussed the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, including the need to avoid military operations near the plant and the importance of an IAEA visit as soon as feasible to ascertain the state of safety systems," a statement released by the White House said.
The statement added that the four leaders also discussed "ongoing negotiations over Iran's nuclear program, the need to strengthen support for partners in the Middle East region, and joint efforts to deter and constrain Iran's destabilizing regional activities."
The conversation came days after the European Union submitted a "final" draft text aimed at salvaging the 2015 nuclear deal that former U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018. Tehran sent its response to the EU text last week. The United States said that it will share its view on the Iranian response with the EU privately.
With reporting by AFP
Daughter Of 'Putin's Brain' Ideologue Dugin Killed In Car Explosion
The daughter of prominent Kremlin-connected far-right ideologue Aleksandr Dugin, a vocal supporter of and propagandist for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was killed when the car she was traveling in exploded in the Moscow region on August 20, Russian investigators said.
An explosive device was likely planted in the car belonging to 30-year-old Darya Dugina, Russia's Investigative Committee said in a statement, describing Dugina as "a journalist and political analyst."
"According to investigators, on August 20 around 21:00 in the Odintsovo urban district near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemy, an explosive device, presumably installed in the Toyota Land Cruiser [vehicle], went off on a public road and then the car caught fire. The female driver died at the scene. We established the identity of the deceased as journalist and political analyst [Darya] Dugina," the department said in a message on its Telegram channel.
Video footage that accompanied the committee's statement showed investigators collecting debris from the site of the blast.
Investigators said they had opened a murder case and would be carrying out forensic examinations to try to determine exactly what happened.
According to family members and quoted by the Russian media Dugin and his daughter had been attending a festival outside Moscow and he had decided to switch cars at the last minute.
Denis Pushilin, a Moscow-backed separatist leader in Ukraine's Donetsk region, also said Dugin was the intended target of the blast, which he blamed on Kyiv.
"The Ukrainian regime terrorists tried to liquidate Aleksandr Dugin, but blew up his daughter," Pushilin wrote on Telegram without providing evidence to back his claim.
Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak denied that Kyiv was behind Dugina's death.
"Ukraine, of course, has nothing to do with the explosion because we are not a criminal state -- like the Russian Federation -- and certainly not a terrorist state," he said during an appearance on television on August 21, according to the news outlet Ukrainska Pravda.
Political analyst Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Russian President Vladimir Putin, called the attack “an act of intimidation” aimed at Kremlin loyalists.
Investigators said they were considering "all versions."
Dugin is a far-right Russian author and ideologue described as being the architect or "spiritual guide" of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine."
He has long called for the absorption of Ukraine into Russia.
Dugin is one of the main ideologues of Russia's Neo-Eurasianist movement, which has been described by political scientists as fascist. It promotes an extreme right-wing view of Russia’s place on the international stage that some have said resembles Nazism.
Putin has sometimes echoed Dugin's expansionist language and views, and while the extent of his influence on the Kremlin is unclear, the ideologue is sometimes described as "Putin's Brain."
Both father and daughter have loudly backed the war against Ukraine.
Dugin was put on a Western sanctions list after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, a move he also backed.
Dugina was a political commentator for the International Eurasian Movement, which is led by her father.
In March, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control sanctioned Dugina for "acting or purporting to act for or on behalf" of the United World International (UWI) website, of which she was the chief editor. The treasury said Dugina also contributed to a UWI article suggesting that Ukraine would "perish" if it is admitted to NATO.
With reporting by CNN, Current Time, dpa, and WP
Serbian President Says Serbs May Leave Kosovo Institutions Unless Deal Is Clinched
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on August 21 that minority Serbs working in Kosovo institutions will leave their jobs unless a deal is reached to end their "persecution."
Tension between Kosovo and Serbia resurfaced late last month when Pristina declared that Serbian identity documents and vehicle license plates would no longer be valid on Kosovo territory.
Serbs, who live mostly in northern Kosovo, reacted with fury, putting up roadblocks and firing their guns into the air and in the direction of Kosovo police officers. No one was injured.
Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti postponed the implementation of the measure for a month, to September 1, after apparent pressure from the West.
Talks sponsored by the European Union (EU) in Brussels earlier this week failed to overcome differences.
"Unless the persecution of Serbs is stopped, the politicians will leave all Kosovo institutions over the next month, and then judges and police officers will follow suit by the end of September," Vucic told a news conference called after he met with Serbs from the north of Kosovo, which borders Serbia.
Kurti and Vucic, who held talks in Brussels, agreed to resume discussions before September 1 to avoid further unrest, but Vucic said he was not optimistic. He said Kurti had rejected all "compromise solutions" that he proposed.
"I am in a very difficult situation," Vucic told reporters. He said Serbia will "work hard" to reach a "compromise solution in the next 10 days."
Vucic also criticized NATO for increasing its presence in the north part of Kosovo.
"It's not your job to watch if someone is crossing barricades but to protect Serbs from intrusions of the Kosovo police in the north," he said.
About 50,000 ethnic Serbs live in the north of Kosovo, but they do not recognize the country’s 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia and they maintain close ties to Belgrade.
Western-backed Kosovo is recognized by more than 100 countries, although not by Serbia, Russia, China, and others.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
16 Dead After Minibus Collides With Two Lorries in Russia
At least 16 people died and another three were hospitalized after a minibus and two lorries collided in Russia's Ulyanovsk region on August 21, local officials said.
"According to preliminary data, the driver of a heavy goods vehicle drove into oncoming traffic and collided with a minibus," the Ulyanovsk region's interior ministry said in a statement.
Road works at the scene of the incident meant the minibus was waiting in a queue to move, it said. "The minibus was wedged between two lorries," the ministry said.
The accident left 16 dead, 14 Kyrgyz citizens and two Russians, according to rescue services quoted by the TASS news agency.
Kyrgyzstan's foreign affairs minister confirmed the death of the country's 14 citizens in a statement.
Video footage broadcast by the police showed the crumpled husk of what appeared to be a minibus sandwiched between two lorries and emergency service workers later inspecting the flattened vehicle.
Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal investigation, the TASS news agency reported.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Zelenskiy Warns Of 'Cruel' Russian Action Around Independence Day As Russia Pounds Southern Ukraine
Russian forces targeted multiple locations in southern Ukraine with artillery and rocket fire on August 21 as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that Moscow could do something particularly "cruel" in the coming days as Kyiv marks 31 years of independence.
"Russia could try to do something particularly disgusting, particularly cruel," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address late August 21.
"One of the key objectives of the enemy is to humiliate us," and "to sow despondency, fear, and conflict" but "we have to be strong enough to resist all provocation" and "make the occupiers pay for their terror," he said.
Ukraine's Independence Day on August 24 will also mark six months since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of its neighbor.
There have been reports that Moscow will put Ukrainian fighters captured during the siege of Mariupol on trial to coincide with the independence anniversary.
In the northeastern city of Kharkiv the governor announced a curfew from the evening of August 23 to the morning of August 25.
"We will not allow any provocation by the enemy. Be as vigilant as possible during our independence holiday," Oleh Synyehubov wrote on Telegram.
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, has been under continuous Russian bombardment for weeks and on August 21 emergency services said two more civilians were killed in overnight strikes.
Four civilians were reported killed by Russian fire in Donetsk, said the region's governor, Pavlo Kyrylenko.
Russian naval forces also fired five missiles from the Black Sea overnight, and two of them were shot down by air defenses over the Odesa region, the regional administration said. The other three landed in an agricultural facility causing no casualties.
Dnipropetrovsk Governor Valentyn Reznichenko wrote on Telegram that the city of Nikopol, which lies across the Dnieper River from the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant, was shelled on five different occasions overnight.
Reznichenko said 25 artillery shells hit the city, causing a large fire at an industrial premises and cutting electricity to 3,000 inhabitants.
The southern city of Mykolayiv was hit with multiple S-300 missiles early on August 21, Vitaliy Kim, the head of the regional administration, said on Telegram.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on August 21 that sea-based Kalibr missiles had destroyed an ammunitions depot containing missiles for U.S.-made HIMARS rocket systems and other Western-made anti-aircraft systems in Ukraine's Odesa region.
The claim could not be independently verified.
In Moscow, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on August 21 that Russia has deployed hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles three times since the start of the invasion of Ukraine.
WATCH: Jokes And Anti-Tanks Mix As Ukrainian Troops Hit Russian Positions In The East
The Kinzhal missiles were presented in 2018 by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who said they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a U.S.-built missile shield.
Shoigu told state television the missiles had proved effective in hitting high-value targets on all three occasions.
"We have deployed it three times during the special military operation," Shoigu told Rossiya 1 channel, using Russia's preferred euphemism for the war. "And three times it showed brilliant characteristics."
Russia first announced it had used the Kinzhal one month into the war, saying it had struck a large weapons depot in Ukraine's western Ivano-Frankivsk region.
This week, the Defense Ministry said three MiG-31E warplanes armed with Kinzhal missiles had been relocated to its Kaliningrad exclave on the Baltic coast located between NATO and EU members Poland and Lithuania.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and dpa
Four More Ships Carrying Food Leave Ukraine, Says Turkey
Four more ships carrying foodstuffs have left Ukrainian Black Sea ports, Turkey's Defense Ministry said on August 21, bringing the total number of vessels to leave Ukraine's Black Sea ports under a UN-brokered grain export deal to 31.
Before the agreement, brokered last month, Ukrainian grain exports were blocked for several months due to Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, raising fears of a global food crisis.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, speaking at a press conference in Istanbul on August 20, said that under the agreement to resume Ukraine's grain exports, more than 650,000 metric tons of grain and other food were already being exported.
He also said the United Nations is working with the United States and European Union to overcome obstacles to Russian food and fertilizers reaching world markets.
"The other part of this package deal is the unimpeded access to the global markets of Russian food and fertilizer, which are not subject to sanctions," Guterres said.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Albania Investigates Military Factory Intruders From Russia And Ukraine
Albania said on August 21 that it was investigating why two Russians and a Ukrainian had tried to enter a military factory, and police have also detained four Czech nationals who were close to another military plant.
The Albanian Defense Ministry said in a statement late on August 20 that Albanian authorities had arrested two Russians and one Ukrainian who were trying to enter a military plant in central Albania.
The ministry said two Albanian soldiers were injured while trying to prevent the three foreign nationals -- two men and a woman -- from taking photos of the Gramsh factory, some 80 kilometers south of the capital, Tirana.
"The officers who were guarding the plant reacted immediately, but during their efforts to stop the three foreign nationals, two of our soldiers were injured" by one of the attackers who used a paralyzing spray, the statement said.
The two soldiers were transported to a Tirana hospital and are receiving medical treatment, the statement said, adding that their lives were not in danger.
Defense Minister Niko Peleshi said on August 21 that it was too early to be sure about the motive but referred to geopolitics -- apparently indicating a possible link to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has been criticized by the Albanian government.
"In view of the broad regional context and the geopolitical context, this cannot be dismissed as just as ordinary, civilian incident, but we cannot rush to conclusions," he said after visiting the injured soldiers in hospital.
A Russian man identified in the statement as M.Z., 24, a Russian woman identified as S.T., 33, and a Ukrainian man identified as F.A,. 25, were arrested on the spot and their vehicle was seized, the ministry said.
Police said an investigation has been launched into the incident.
The Gramsh military plant opened in 1962 to produce AK-47, or Kalashnikov, rifles. After the fall of communism in 1990 it stopped production and instead began to dismantle old Kalashnikovs and other small weapons. It also repairs other army weapons.
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said late on August 20 that the three individuals were "suspected of espionage."
In a separate incident, police said on on August 21 that four Czech nationals had been detained at the Polican military plant.
Police said two Czech women were initially spotted outside the plant and two other men were found inside tunnels at the location.
Local media reported that all four said they were tourists.
The Polican plant was used during communism to produce ammunition for Russian made AK-47 rifles, hand grenades, anti-personnel, and anti-tank mines. Some foreign tourists who have visited the place previously have managed to enter the tunnels where the ammunition was made.
Albania, a former communist country that has been a NATO member since 2009, has strongly denounced Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and has joined European Union and U.S. sanctions against Moscow.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Iranian Group Calls For Release Of Reformist Politician Tajzadeh
Iran's leading reformist coalition has called for the release of prominent reformist politician Mostafa Tajzadeh, who was arrested last month over accusations of undermining national security.
In an open letter to the judiciary, Behzad Nabavi, head of the Reform of Iran coalition, called for Tajzadeh's case to be "examined in an open court session" by an "impartial" prosecutor. Nabavi urged the judiciary to release Tajzadeh "as soon as possible," according to the letter published in local media on August 20.
Tajzadeh, 65, "did nothing but express his opinions," the coalition said, adding that he has been held in "solitary confinement" since his arrest on July 8.
Tajzadeh -- who last year made an unsuccessful bid for the presidency as a reformist and "political prisoner for seven years" -- reportedly faces several charges, including conspiracy against national security and publishing lies to disturb public opinion.
A former deputy interior minister, Tajzadeh is a staunch critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
His trial began last week at a branch of Iran's Revolutionary Court. Tajzadeh declined to speak in court during the hearing after a request for him to talk one-on-one with his lawyer was rejected, the defense said.
Tajzadeh was arrested in 2009 during mass protests disputing the re-election of then President Mahmud Ahmadinejad that was contested by an opposition supporting reformist candidates Mehdi Karrubi and Mir Hossein Musavi.
In 2010, Tajzadeh was convicted of harming national security and propaganda against the state. He was released in 2016 after serving a seven-year sentence.
Since his release, Tajzadeh has often called on authorities to free Karrubi and Musavi who have been under house arrest for more than a decade.
Tajzadeh served as deputy interior minister under reformist former `president Mohammad Khatami, who held office from 1997 to 2005.
Based on reporting by AFP and jamaran.news
Russian Shelling Hits Residential Area In Ukrainian Town Near Nuclear Plant
Russian shelling hit a residential area in the southern region of Mykolayiv, wounding 12 civilians, including four children, on August 20, Ukrainian officials said.
A five-story apartment building and private homes in the town of Voznesensk were badly damaged by shelling that collapsed balconies and blew out windows, the Black Sea region's governor, Vitaliy Kim, said.
Voznesensk is about 30 kilometers from the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant, the second largest in Ukraine. There were no reports of any damage to the nuclear plant.
The state-run Energoatom, which manages all four Ukrainian nuclear energy generators, described the attack on Voznesensk as "another act of Russian nuclear terrorism."
"It is possible that this missile was aimed specifically at the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant, which the Russian military tried to seize back at the beginning of March," Energoatom said in a statement.
Russian officials did not immediately respond to the accusation.
Ukraine has called on the United Nations and other international organizations to force Russian forces to leave another nuclear power station, Zaporizhzhya which has been occupied since soon after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
The international community have expressed deep concern over the risk of disaster at the Zaporizhzhya plant amid reports of fighting in its vicinity in recent days. Both Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of shelling the plant.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
U.S. To Purchase Ukrainian Grain For UN Food Program Amid Global Food Crisis
The United States plans to purchase 150,000 metric tons of Ukrainian grain for distribution to poor countries through the United Nations’ World Food Program (WFP).
WFP head David Beasley told the AP during a visit to Kenya on August 20 that the final destinations for the grain have yet to be determined.
Beasley said a ship carrying 23,000 metric tons of Ukrainian grain is expected to dock in Djibouti on August 26 or 27. The shipment is expected to provide rations for 1.5 million people in the Horn of Africa for one month. People in the region are facing drought and deadly conflict.
It is "a perfect storm on top of a perfect storm, a tsunami on top of a tsunami," Beasley said, noting the steep rise in food and energy prices driven partly by Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine was the source of half of the grain the WFP used to feed some 130 million people last year, but shipments were stopped when Ukrainian ports were closed following Russia's attack.
In July, Russia and Ukraine reached a UN-brokered agreement to finally restart grain exports. About 25 ships have since left Ukrainian ports carrying grain.
Beasley called on the Gulf states to follow the U.S. example and finance food aid, "particularly since these are their neighbors, these are their brothers."
"Even if this drought ends, we're talking about a global food crisis at least for another 12 months," he added. "But in terms of the poorest of the poor, it is going to take several years to come out of this."
Based on reporting by AP
European Commission Calls For Navalny's Release On Anniversary Of Near-Fatal Poisoning
The U.S. State Department and the European Commission have criticized Russia over its treatment of imprisoned opposition leader Aleksei Navalny on the second anniversary of Navalny’s near-fatal poisoning by a Soviet-era nerve agent and has called for his "immediate" release from custody.
In a statement on August 20, the State Department said the Kremlin “shamelessly imprisoned” Navalny on politically motivated charges, after a failed attempt by “officers of the Russian government” to assassinate him.
The State Department reiterated its condemnation of Russia’s use of a chemical weapon to poison a political opponent, and call on Moscow to fully declare and dismantle its chemical weapons program.
The statement also said since launching its invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin has escalated its crackdown on dissent and independent media in Russia, including through broad censorship laws carrying harsh prison sentences.
It said the Kremlin seeks to prevent the people of Russia from knowing about the atrocities its forces are inflicting on Ukrainian civilians, and also from learning about the Russian military casualties.
The statement said the State Department reaffirms its solidarity with all political prisoners in Russia, as well as the thousands of other courageous Russian citizens who, despite personal risk, confront the Kremlin’s lies with the truth.
Earlier, European Commission High Representative Josep Borrell expressed regret that Moscow has banned Navalny’s organizations in Russia as “extremist” and over its “continuous persecution and imprisonment of Mr. Navalny and his team members.”
Borrell called for Navalny’s immediate release from prison and for Moscow to fulfill its commitments under the European Convention on Human Rights.
In August 2020, Navalny fell violently ill while on a flight from Siberia to Moscow. After receiving emergency medical care in Omsk, he was medically evacuated to Germany, where experts determined he had been poisoned by a nerve agent of the Novichok group, the same type of poison that was used in the attempted assassination of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, England, in 2018.
Navalny has said the poisoning was carried out by Federal Security Service (FSB) operatives acting at the behest of President Vladimir Putin.
Navalny was arrested immediately upon his return to Russia in January 2021. The next month, he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for an alleged parole violation during his convalescence abroad.
In March, Navalny was sentenced in a separate case to nine years in prison on embezzlement and contempt of court charges that he and his supporters reject as politically motivated.
Drone Strikes Headquarters Of Russia's Black Sea Fleet In Ukraine's Occupied Crimea Region
The headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet in Ukraine's occupied Crimea region was hit by a drone attack early on August 20, a Russia-installed administrator reported.
Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed administrator of the port city of Sevastopol, posted on Telegram that the drone crashed into the roof of the building and that there were no casualties.
A video showing a plume of smoke rising over the building was posted on social media.
The same day, occupation official Oleg Kryuchkov posted on Telegram that "attacks by small drones continue" in various locations around Crimea and urged civilians to "remain calm."
“The goal is not military but psychological,” he wrote. “The explosives are minimal and not capable of inflicting significant harm.”
Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-imposed governor of Crimea, later reported shooting down Ukrainian drones.
"Air defense systems successfully hit all targets over the territory over Crimea on Saturday morning. There are no casualties or material damage,” he said on Telegram.
The claims cannot be independently verified.
Local media reported anti-aircraft activity near the western Crimean town of Yevpatoria, the southern town of Bakhchysaray, and the Crimean capital, Simferopol, on August 20.
The incidents came just one day after Moscow confirmed that Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov had taken over as commander of the fleet in the wake of a spate of setbacks.
It was also the second time the fleet’s headquarters had been attacked by a drone. In late July, Sevastopol canceled its celebrations to mark Russia's Navy Day holiday after a bomb dropped by a drone injured six people.
In April, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea Fleet, the missile cruiser Moskva, sank near Crimea. Russia claimed a munitions explosion caused the damage that sank the ship, while Ukraine claimed it had sunk the vessel with a missile strike.
On August 9, a Russian military air base in Crimea was rocked by several explosions that destroyed at least nine military aircraft. Germany's dpa news agency on August 19 quoted Western military officials as saying the attack on the Saky air base had put more than half of the Black Sea Fleet's aircraft out of commission and forced the fleet into a defensive posture.
On August 19, Russian air defenses were activated in the eastern city of Kerch, which is the terminus of the Crimea Bridge (also called the Kerch Strait Bridge), a high-profile, $4 billion project to link the occupied Ukrainian region with the Russian mainland. No damage to the bridge or the city was reported in the incident.
Ukrainian officials have avoided publicly claiming responsibility for the explosions, but an unnamed senior Ukrainian official was quoted in The New York Times as saying an elite Ukrainian military unit operating behind enemy lines was carrying out at least some of the attacks.
Fighting Intensifies In Ukraine’s South And East
Fighting in southern Ukrainian areas just north of Crimea has stepped up in recent weeks as Ukrainian forces try to drive Russian forces out of cities they have occupied since early in the war.
Ukrainian officials said Russian shelling wounded 12 people, including three children, and damaged houses and an apartment block in the town of Voznesensk in the Mykolayiv region on August 20. Two of the children were said to be in serious condition.
Voznesensk is about 30 kilometers from the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant, the second largest in Ukraine. There were no reports of any damage to the nuclear plant.
The Ukrainian military said on April 20 it had destroyed a prized Russian radar system and other equipment stationed in occupied areas in the southern Zaporizhzhya region.
“Tonight, there were powerful explosions in Melitopol, which the whole city heard,” the Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Ferodov, said. “According to preliminary data, [it was] a precise hit on one of the Russian military bases, which the Russian fascists are trying to restore for the umpteenth time in the airfield area.”
The claims cannot be independently verified.
In the east, Ukraine’s military General Staff said that intensified combat took place around Bakhmut, a small city that has been a key target of Moscow’s eastern offensive for weeks.
A local Ukrainian official reported sustained fighting near four settlements on the border of Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, which together make up the contested Donbas region. The official didn’t name the settlements.
With reporting by AP, dpa, and RFE/RL's Russian Service
Russian Lawmaker Denounces Daughter As 'Traitor' For Opposing Ukraine War
A member of the Federation Council, the upper chamber of Russia’s legislature, has denounced his own daughter as a "traitor" after she gave an interview in which she denounced Russia’s unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
"It is evident she received money from certain mass media -- in other words, she sold out her father, her family, her motherland," Federation Council member Eduard Isakov, who represents the northern Khanty-Mansi autonomous region, wrote on Telegram on August 19 about his eldest daughter, Diana Isakova. "It is difficult to choose your words when your daughter turns out to be a traitor."
Earlier the same day, the 25-year-old Isakova told Meduza and the BBC that she had left Russia and intended to form a "new opposition" abroad to oppose the war. Isakova's parents have long been divorced, and she said she does not have "close relations" with her father.
"When the war began, I had a feeling of guilt," Isakova told Meduza. "Now I take responsibility for my decisions and my actions, and I am doing what I can to help people, the opposition, and the nations of Russia, and so on…. Guilt doesn't do anyone any good. I accept the past and do everything I can to make things better."
In his post on Telegram, Isakov noted that he "has not raised Diana since she was 3." He claimed she has mental health issues and that "it is difficult to communicate with her."
When he found out in April that she had participated in an anti-war demonstration in Sochi, he attempted to "explain the necessity" of the "special military operation" in Ukraine, using the Kremlin’s preferred euphemism for the war.
"I suggested that she visit places of military glory of the Soviet people and learn the history of her country," Isakov wrote. "I suggested she travel as a volunteer to the Donbas to help people who have lived in war conditions for eight years and to learn firsthand the reasons for the special military operation."
"Donbas" refers to the parts of eastern Ukraine where Moscow has fomented a separatist uprising since 2014, the same year Russia illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimea region.
Since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February, the war has divided many Russian families, with some members supporting the Kremlin and others opposing the war.
Montenegro's Government Falls Over Controversial Pact With Serbian Orthodox Church
PODGORICA -- Montenegro's parliament has passed a vote of no-confidence in the minority government of Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic in the wake of a controversial agreement between the government and the Serbian Orthodox Church.
Early on August 20, the 81-member legislature passed the resolution by a vote of 50 to one following a daylong debate. Deputies from Abazovic’s Civic Movement URA and the allied Democratic Front and Socialist People's Party abstained from the vote.
"I declare that the government of Montenegro has lost its trust," parliament Speaker Danijela Durovic said after the vote.
Abazovic's government will continue to function in a caretaker capacity until a new government is formed. It will be the third government formed by the parliament that was elected in August 2020.
The move to oust the government was spearheaded by the Democratic Party of Socialists (DPS) of President Milo Djukanovic.
Djukanovic and his supporters were upset when Abazovic signed a controversial deal with the Serbian Orthodox Church, which does not fully recognize Montenegro’s independence from Serbia.
Critics said the agreement undermined Montenegro’s national interests, describing it as a tool for Serbia and Russia to increase their influence in the Balkan nation.
Abazovic has defended the agreement as a way to bring an end to long-standing property disputes with the church and move on to other matters.
The government also came under criticism for its perceived failure to move forward on European integration and a general perception of dysfunction.
Abazovic, 36 and an ethnic Albanian, became the first-ever Montenegrin prime minister from a minority ethnic group when he became premier in April with the support of the DPS.
Lawmakers will now try to put together a coalition of at least 41 deputies to submit a request to Dukanovic for a mandate to form a new government.
Montenegro broke away from Serbia in 2006, but about one-third of its population of 620,000 identify as ethnic Serbs. Political infighting in the country has slowed efforts to integrate with the European Union, although Montenegro became a NATO member in 2017.
With reporting by AP and dpa
Washington Announces $775 Million In New Military Aid For Ukraine
The United States says it will give Ukraine a new $775 million aid package to help its forces regain territory and mount a counteroffensive against Russian invaders.
A senior U.S. defense official told reporters on August 19 the package will include 15 Scan Eagle surveillance drones, 40 mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles (MRAPs) with mine-clearing rollers, and 2,000 anti-armor rounds that can help Ukraine's troops move forward in the south and east, where Russian forces have placed mines.
The aid package also includes 1,500 anti-tank missiles, 1,000 Javelin missiles, and an undisclosed number of high-speed, anti-radiation (HARM) missiles that target radar systems.
It would be the 19th time the Pentagon has provided equipment from Defense Department stocks to Ukraine since August 2021.
This would bring the total U.S. military aid sent to Ukraine to $10.6 billion since the beginning of President Joe Biden's administration.
The latest aid package comes as Russia's war on Ukraine is about to reach the six-month mark. Russian forces have made some incremental gains in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where Moscow-backed separatists have controlled some territory for eight years.
But they have also been put on the defensive in other regions, as Ukraine has been fielding advanced rockets supplied by the West to strike behind Russian lines.
Nine Russian warplanes were reported destroyed by Ukrainian strikes last week at an airbase on Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula of Crimea, illegally annexed by Moscow in 2014.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Senior Armenian, Azerbaijani Officials Meet In Brussels
Senior representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan have held a discussion in Brussels, the first meeting between senior officials from the two countries since the latest escalation of violence in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar wrote on Twitter about "good and substantive discussions" with Armen Grigorian, the secretary of Armenia's Security Council, and Hikmet Haciyev, a foreign-policy adviser to the president of Azerbaijan, "on Armenian-Azerbaijani relations and EU engagement."
Klaar did not report any details of the discussions, but posted a photograph showing the Armenian and Azerbaijani officials during talks mediated by him and other EU representatives.
There was no immediate report or comment by officials in Baku and Yerevan about the meeting.
Grigorian and Haciyev had last met in Brussels in May to discuss bilateral relations between the two neighbors that have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years.
They were expected to hold another meeting in June, but that has been canceled by the Azerbaijani side, according to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian.
The EU special representative visited Baku and Yerevan in mid-July in an apparent attempt to organize a new meeting.
At least one Azerbaijani and two ethnic Armenian soldiers were killed during the most recent escalation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone, which took place August 1-3.
The two sides blamed each other for the violence.
