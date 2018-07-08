Dutch Carrier KLM Says Suspending Flights To Tehran

Dutch airline KLM says it has decided to suspend its flights to Tehran for the time being "as a result of the negative results and financial outlook."

"As a result of the negative results and financial outlook for the Tehran operation, the last flight will take off from Amsterdam on 22 September 2018 and land at Schiphol on 23 September," a statement said.

KLM ceased flights to Tehran in 2013, resuming them in 2016 after the nuclear deal between Tehran and major world powers was signed. Under the deal, Iran suspended its sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced in May that his country was withdrawing from the accord and moving to reimpose tough sanctions against Tehran.

Air France, which resumed flights to Tehran in 2016 after an eight-year absence, continues its flights.

With reporting by AP