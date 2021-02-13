Earthquake Shakes Armenia's Capital

A 4.7-magnitude earthquake shook the Armenian capital, Yerevan, on Feburary 13, prompting residents to flee buildings into the streets in fear of an aftershock.



Armenia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations reported some destruction in Yerevan, and local news reports said items were knocked off shelves in stores.



The ministry has reported about 20 minor aftershocks.



One person was injured, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said on his Facebook page.



The European Mediterranean Seismological Center said the quake’s magnitude was 4.7 and its epicenter was 13 kilometers south of Yerevan.

With reporting by AP