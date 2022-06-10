News
EC Set To Back Ukraine's EU Candidate Status Despite Objections from Denmark, Netherlands
The European Commission is set to back EU candidate status for Ukraine next week despite objections from Denmark and the Netherlands, Bloomberg reported on June 10, citing unnamed sources.
The news agency said that according to people familiar with the matter, the recommendation, which needs to be debated and adopted by the college of EU commissioners, would come with conditions linked to the rule of law and anti-corruption legislation.
The EC's approval would need the agreement of members states, which Bloomberg said could be an issue with Denmark, which has issued a diplomatic note warning that Ukraine does not sufficiently fulfil criteria related to the stability of institutions guaranteeing democracy, the rule of law, human rights, and respect for and protection of minorities.
The Netherlands has also voiced objections, the agency reported.
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called on the European Union to offer his nation membership in the bloc through a shortened procedure saying it would be a “powerful response” to Russia’s unprovoked invasion.
The bloc’s leaders are set to discuss the matter in Brussels on June 23-24.
The 27-member EU hasn’t expanded its membership in nearly a decade due to weak support from key countries amid slow economic growth.
Based on reporting by Bloomberg
Putin Draws Parallels Between War In Ukraine And 18th Century Conquests Of Peter The Great
Russian President Vladimir Putin compared the war against Ukraine to Peter the Great’s conquest during the 18th century as the Russian leader on June 9 paid tribute to the tsar on the 350th anniversary of his birth.
Putin spoke of his country's need to “take back" territory and "defend itself" after visiting an exhibition in Moscow dedicated to the tsar and drew parallels between Peter the Great's founding of St. Petersburg in 1703 and modern-day Russia's ambitions.
When Peter founded the new capital, “no European country recognized it as Russia. Everybody recognized it as Sweden,” Putin said. “What was (Peter) doing? Taking back and reinforcing. That’s what he did. And it looks like it fell on us to take back and reinforce, as well.”
In televised comments on day 106 of his war in Ukraine, he added: "If we proceed from the fact that these basic values form the basis of our existence, we will certainly succeed in solving the tasks that we face."
Putin also appeared to support the further territorial expansion of Russia, saying it is “impossible to build a fence around a country like Russia. And we do not intend to build that fence.”
A senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy dismissed the comments and what he called any attempt to legalize the theft of land.
"The West must draw a clear red line so the Kremlin understands the price of each next bloody step...We will brutally liberate our territories," Mykhailo Podolyak said.
Putin has sought to justify Russia's invasion of Ukraine by asserting that Ukraine has no real national identity or tradition of statehood, while Moscow says it acted to disarm and "denazify" Ukraine.
In July 2021, the Kremlin published a long essay by Putin in which he argued that Russia and Ukraine were one nation, artificially divided.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Russian High Jumper Calls On IOC Chief To Lift Sanctions Against Russian Athletes
High-jump champion Maria Lasitskene of Russia has written an open letter criticizing the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for recommending a ban on Russian athletes at international events.
Shortly after the start of the war, the IOC recommended international sports federations ban Russian and Belarusian athletes. Most international federations followed the recommendation, and as a result Lasitskene is likely to miss the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, next month.
The 29-year-old, who c, has been among the few Russians allowed to compete in international events despite the suspension of the country's athletics federation due to a long-running doping scandal.
Lasitskene, who is also a three-time world champion, argued in the letter, distributed on June 9, that IOC President Thomas Bach should lift the ban, saying that keeping Russians out of sports did not stop the war, “but on the contrary, it gave birth to a new one, around and inside the sports, which is impossible to contain.”
She lashed out at Bach, saying she has no doubt that he lacks the courage and dignity to lift the sanctions against Russian athletes because it would mean admitting that the IOC Charter was violated.
At the same time Lasitskene expressed sympathy for her Ukrainian competitors, who she said “are experiencing what no one human being should ever have to feel.”
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Ukrainian Forces Holding Off In Key Eastern City As Risk Of Epidemic Looms In Russian-Occupied Mariupol
Fierce fighting has continued in Syevyerodonetsk, with Ukrainian forces now controlling roughly one-third of the key city despite Russia's throwing into battle overwhelming numbers of troops and equipment, officials said, as the specter of a cholera epidemic loomed over the Russian-controlled port of Mariupol.
Ukrainian officials have again called for a speedy delivery of advanced Western weaponry to counter Russia's huge artillery advantage in the east, where hundreds of soldiers are being killed or wounded daily in the carnage.
Ukraine's Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said on June 9 the situation in Syevyerodonetsk was "extremely complicated" and Russian forces were focusing all of their might in the area.
"They don’t spare their people, they’re just sending men like cannon fodder…they are shelling our military day and night," Danilov told Reuters in an interview.
Oleksandr Stryuk, the chief of Syevyerodonetsk's military administration, said on June 9 that there is "constant street fighting."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
"The humanitarian situation in the city is critical. There is no water supply," Stryuk said on Ukrainian television.
"The Ukrainian Armed Forces controls approximately one-third of the city now," he added.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported some "positive" news from the southeastern Zaporizhzhya region, where he said Ukrainians managed to stave off the Russian offensive meant to completely capture the region.
Zelenskiy also said in a video address late on June 9 that Ukrainian forces were gradually advancing in the Kharkiv region "liberating our land."
But Zelenskiy's senior aide Mykhaylo Podolyak said that because of Russia's lopsided advantage in heavy artillery, Ukraine was losing between 100 and 200 soldiers daily on the front line.
The figure advanced by Podolyak was higher than a previous estimate by Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov, who on June 9 said Ukraine was losing 100 soldiers a day, and 500 more were wounded. The discrepancy in figures appears to indicate the difficulty of obtaining accurate battlefield information.
Podolyak told the BBC that Ukraine needed hundreds of Western artillery systems to level the playing field with Russia in the Donbas.
Ukrainian officials also said that Russia was losing an even higher number of troops, with Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Hayday saying Russians were "dying like flies."
Neither account could be independently verified.
In the devastated Sea of Azov port of Mariupol that was under Russian siege for months before it fell, there is a risk of a major cholera outbreak, Britain's Defense Ministry said on June 10 in its daily intelligence bulletin.
The bulletin said isolated cases of cholera have been reported in Mariupol since last month. British intelligence also assessed that Russia was struggling to provide basic public services to the inhabitants of the territories that it has occupied in Ukraine.
"Access to safe drinking water has been inconsistent, while major disruption to telephone and internet services continues," it said.
Zelenskiy said he spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron about the situation on the front lines and the possible development of the conflict in the coming days and weeks.
They also spoke about Ukraine's application to join the European Union and the issues of security guarantees for Ukraine and the whole of Europe.
"I am grateful that we discussed this topic with the president of France. We continue to work," Zelenskiy said.
Two British citizens and a Moroccan were sentenced to death for fighting on Ukraine's side, a punishment handed down by Moscow-backed separatists that outraged British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
The proceedings against the three captured fighters also was denounced by Ukraine and other Western countries as a sham and a violation of the rules of war.
Zelenskiy earlier on June 9 signed a decree imposing sanctions on Putin and dozens of other top Russian officials.
The list of 35 sanctioned officials includes Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov and all members of Russia’s government and security council, including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
The largely symbolic move, which was approved by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council, bans those listed entry to Ukraine, revokes visas and permits, and blocks their financial assets.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, BBC, CNN, and AP
Ukraine Imposes Sanctions On Putin, More Than 30 Other Russian Government Officials
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has signed a decree imposing sanctions on Russian President Vladimir Putin and dozens of other top Russian officials.
The list of 35 sanctioned officials includes Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, and all members of Russia's government and Security Council, including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
The largely symbolic move, which was approved by Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, bans those listed entry to Ukraine, revokes visas and permits, and blocks their financial assets.
Zelenskiy in the early phase of the war sought a meeting with Putin, an idea that never came close to fruition as the Kremlin said preparatory peace negotiations were necessary.
The peace talks are now frozen and Ukraine is lobbying the European Union to impose a seventh sanctions package on Russia.
"Given that Russia seems to aim to fight in Ukraine to the last Russian, sanctions pressure, of course, needs to be increased," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on June 8.
Russia's education minister said in response that Moscow will not be deterred.
"Today's decision by the Kyiv regime speaks to its inadequacy and inability to control the situation. It's a gesture of desperation, which cannot prevent the integration of Donbas and the liberated territories into a single educational space with Russia," Sergei Kravtsov told Interfax.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Volkswagen Offers Compensation To Employees At Plant In Nizhny Novgorod
Volkswagen is offering compensation to employees who voluntarily quit their jobs at a plant in Russia, the German automaker has said as sanctions related to the war in Ukraine take hold.
The factory in Nizhny Novgorod belongs to the GAZ Group, whose co-owner, Oleg Deripaska, has been placed under sanctions by Western countries.
A temporary exemption initially allowed for continued operations at the factory, but it was not extended, according to a company statement.
Volkswagen said on June 9 payoffs were being offered to around 200 people working at the plant and its partnership with GAZ had now come to an end.
The offer to employees includes financial compensation and medical insurance lasting through the end of 2022.
The world's second-largest car manufacturer announced in March that production at the Nizhny Novgorod plant and another in Kaluga would be suspended until further notice because of Western sanctions. Vehicle exports to Russia were suspended immediately.
While Volkswagen owns its Kaluga plant, employing around 4,200 workers there, it does not own the Nizhny Novgorod plant but had a contractual agreement with GAZ Group to assemble several of its models there, according to the Volkswagen Group's website.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on June 9 that foreign companies that had left Russia will regret their decision.
"In today's conditions, when someone jumped off somewhere, left, chose to stop some activity here, they will regret it," he said at a meeting with young entrepreneurs in Moscow.
"They will regret it, not because we threaten anyone," Putin continued. "They will regret it because Russia is a country with great potential, really."
With reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AP
Lawyer For Russian Defendant In MH17 Case Cites 'Holes' In Prosecution Case As Trial Wraps Up
A Dutch lawyer for a Russian suspect on trial in the downing of a Malaysia Airlines flight in 2014 says prosecutors failed to prove a Russian-made missile brought down the jetliner.
The lawyer told judges on June 9 that there were "holes" in the prosecutors' case because they were too focused on proving Moscow-backed separatists in Ukraine used a Russian-supplied Buk missile.
"To conclude, the prosecution failed to prove from tapped conversations, images, and witness statements that this was the missile that downed MH17," said Sabine ten Doesschate, who represents suspect Oleg Pulatov.
She also said it could not be proved that a smoke trail -- which prosecutors said was seen shortly after the missile was fired -- was in fact that belonging to a Buk missile.
Ten Doesschate made her closing arguments in a courthouse close to Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam from which flight MH17 took off.
Pulatov is the only defendant represented by a lawyer at the trial. The other three suspects are Russians Sergei Dubinsky and Igor Girkin and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko.
Prosecutors have requested life sentences for the three Russians and one Ukrainian on trial in absentia on charges of playing a role in downing the jet, killing 298 people. The flight was en route to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down.
The defense will discuss "alternative scenarios" for the downing of MH17 on June 10, the final day of closing arguments. The court has said a verdict is expected in November at the earliest.
The trial has taken on a new significance as the war in Ukraine rages on and as the International Criminal Court and other investigators look into a slew of alleged war crimes.
With reporting by AFP
European Parliament Calls China's Xinjiang Violations 'Serious Risk Of Genocide'
The European Parliament has adopted a resolution saying China's treatment of mostly Muslim, Turkic-speaking indigenous ethnic groups, such as Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and others in the northwestern region of Xinjiang, amounts to "crimes against humanity" and holds a "serious risk of genocide."
The resolution, approved in a vote by the European Parliament on June 9, condemned "in the strongest possible terms" China’s treatment of Uyghurs and other indigenous peoples in the northwestern region.
Although it stops short of calling China's actions genocide outright, the resolution is the strongest yet adopted by the legislature and marks a tougher line toward Beijing by Brussels. The United States has already labelled China's actions in Xinjiang as "genocide" and "crimes against humanity."
The resolution says the Uyghur community in China "has been systematically oppressed by brutal measures, including mass deportation, political indoctrination, family separation, restrictions on religious freedom, cultural destruction and the extensive use of surveillance."
It also says there is "credible evidence about birth-prevention measures and the separation of Uyghur children from their families amount to crimes against humanity and represent a serious risk of genocide."
The document calls on the Chinese government to put an "immediate end" to the practice of arbitrary detention without charge, trial, or conviction for criminal offenses "targeted" against Uyghurs and other ethnic Turkic peoples, and to close all camps and detention centers and "immediately and unconditionally" release all of those detained under the practices.
As many as 2 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of Xinjiang's other indigenous ethnic groups have been taken to detention centers in the western Chinese region, according to the U.S. State Department.
China denies that the facilities are internment camps but people who have fled the province say that thousands are undergoing "political indoctrination" at a network of facilities known officially as reeducation camps.
The resolution, which is nonbinding, also criticizes UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet for her recent trip to China, where she visited Xinjiang, saying she "failed to clearly hold the Chinese government accountable for human rights abuses against the Uyghurs during her visit."
Dozens of rights groups called on June 8 for her resignation, charging that she "whitewashed" Beijing's "atrocities" during her trip to China.
Bachelet has said that during the trip she urged Beijing to review its counterterrorism policies to ensure they comply with international human rights standards.
She also said that her six-day trip was not an investigation into China's human rights policies but an opportunity to engage with the government.
U.S. Special Envoy Says Washington 'Committed To Work With Belarus'
The U.S. special envoy for Belarus, Julie Fisher, says Washington remains "committed" to working with Belarus wherever possible, even though relations have been badly strained amid a crackdown by the regime of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashena against dissent since a disputed election in August 2020.
The U.S. envoy, who was approved by the Senate in 2020 as the first U.S. ambassador to Belarus since 2008, was unable to take up her post in Minsk because the Belarusian government denied her a visa in response to the harsh economic sanctions Washington imposed on Lukashenka and other members of his regime because of the election and subsequent crackdown on dissent.
In an interview with RFE/RL's Belarus Service published on June 9, Fisher, whose appointment ends this month, praised Belarusians for what she called their "resilience as they rejected...that fraudulent election."
"In the time since then, the United States has been committed and remains absolutely committed to ensuring a closer relationship between the United States of America and the people of Belarus," Fisher said.
Fisher lauded Belarusians for their creativity in the face of such a harsh crackdown and the ways in which "they have sought again to have their voices heard related to the war [launched by Russia against Ukraine]."
"The people of Belarus [should] fundamentally understand what opportunity could lie in the future when [the situation changes], what opportunity lies in the future when Belarus has good relations with its neighbors, what opportunity can exist when people don't face torture, repression, when NGOs can work freely, when journalists can report on what's happening inside Belarus," she said.
"There is so much opportunity in the future and I really look forward to seeing that day and I look forward to visiting a free Belarus," Fisher added.
Lukashenka allowed Russia to use Belarusian territory to stage its war against Ukraine.
U.K. Condemns Death Sentence Handed To Foreign Fighters By Separatist Court In Ukraine
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has slammed the death sentences that Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine say their top court handed down to two British nationals and a Moroccan for being "mercenaries" and fighting with the Ukrainian armed forces.
Truss said the men were prisoners of war and called the judgment a "sham" with "absolutely no legitimacy."
"I utterly condemn the sentencing of Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner held by Russian proxies in eastern Ukraine," Truss said on Twitter.
The separatist leadership in the Donetsk region said that Aslin, Pinner, and Moroccan student Saaudun Brahim were sentenced to death on June 9 after a two-day trial.
They were convicted of "mercenary activities and committing actions aimed at seizing power and overthrowing the constitutional order" in the region, which is controlled by the separatists and a current focal point of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian troops.
Amnesty International's deputy director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia called it a "blatant violation of international humanitarian law on so many counts."
Denis Krivosheyev said the three were members of the Ukrainian regular forces and as prisoners of war are protected from prosecution for taking part in hostilities.
"The only exception is prosecution for alleged war crimes, in which case there must be sufficient admissible evidence, and fair trial standards must be ensured," Krivosheyev said in a statement. "Not only this is not the case in this scenario -- they were not tried by an independent, impartial, regularly constituted court but by Russian proxies."
Robert Jenrick, the member of parliament who represents the district where Aslin's family live, said the proceedings were akin to a "Soviet-era show trial."
Aslin and Pinner, who served in a Ukrainian military unit in the city of Mariupol, were captured by the separatists in April. Saaudun was taken prisoner in March near the town of Volnovakha in the Donetsk region.
Saadoun's father, Taher Saadoun, told the Moroccan online Arab-language newspaper Madar 21 that his son is not a mercenary and that he holds Ukrainian citizenship.
The lawyer the the men said they will appeal the decision.
Russian officials have said that since they consider the three mercenaries, they are not protected by international laws regarding prisoners of war.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, through his spokesman in London, expressed concern over the verdicts and sentences handed to the three men, as they are entitled to combatant immunity.
"We're obviously deeply concerned by this. We've said continually that prisoners of war shouldn't be exploited for political purposes," the spokesman told reporters after the verdict was handed down.
"Under the Geneva Convention, prisoners of war are entitled to combatant immunity, and they should not be prosecuted for participation in hostilities," the statement said.
"So we will continue to work with Ukrainian authorities to try and secure the release of any British national who was serving in the Ukrainian armed forces and who are being held as prisoners of war."
In April, Russian state television showed Pinner and Aslin pleading guilty after their capture and asking Johnson to assist in exchanging them and other captured Ukrainian soldiers for pro-Russian Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk, who is being held by Kyiv on high-treason charges.
Relatives of Pinner and Aslin said at the time that their televised statements were made under duress. They also said that the two men served in the Ukrainian armed forces on a contractual basis and therefore cannot be considered mercenaries.
Russian media reports say Pinner has lived in Mariupol with his Ukrainian wife since 2018.
Russia currently has a moratorium on using the death penalty but says that does not apply to the areas of Ukraine controlled by the separatists.
With reporting by TASS, dpa, The Guardian, Reuters, and Interfax
Teachers Call For New Protest As Unrest Builds Across Iran
The Iranian Teachers' Unions Coordination Council has called for a new round of street protests to demand higher wages and the immediate release of detained teachers from previous demonstrations as unrest in Iran continues to spread.
The council said in a statement on June 9 that teachers across Iran should hold a protest rally on June 17 after four teachers were arrested last month just ahead of demonstrations held in several cities on May Day, which coincided with Teachers' Day in Iran.
At the May Day demonstration, one of many in recent weeks, teachers protested against working conditions and demanded higher wages.
The teachers also called on the government to speed up the implementation of reforms that would see their salaries more accurately reflect their experience and performance.
"We declare in a loud and clear voice that the union protests will continue unless our colleagues are released immediately and unconditionally, and the demands of teachers are implemented," the June 9 statement said.
The council said it recently wrote a letter to the International Labor Organization that calls for the expulsion of Iran from the organization, stating that since May 1, several union activists and teachers had been arrested on "baseless" charges such as taking actions "against national security."
Iran has seen a string of protests in recent weeks against rising food prices and following a deadly building collapse, which demonstrators blamed on negligence and corruption.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has blamed some of the unrest on "foreign enemies" who he says are seeking to overthrow the regime.
Writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
At Least Two Dead As Another Building In Iran Collapses
At least two people have been killed and several others injured after a three-story building in Iran collapsed, just 17 days after a similar accident took at least 43 lives.
The ILNA news agency quoted the spokesman of the country's emergency organization as saying on June 9 that four of those rescued from the rubble of the building, which is located in the town of Nowsud in western Iran, were "in critical condition."
The official said the cause of the accident was not yet known, but investigators were looking into whether a gas leak was the cause.
The accident comes after a tower block in the southwestern city of Abadan crumbled on May 23, killing at least 43 people. The collapse of the partially finished 10-story Metropol building has sparked angry protests in solidarity with the families of the dead.
The protesters say government negligence and endemic corruption are behind the accident. So far, 13 people are reported to have been arrested for construction violations.
In recent years there have been several cases of building collapse in Iran. Experts largely attribute the incidents to disregard for safety standards and corruption in urban management.
In 2017, 20 people were killed, including 16 firefighters in a fire and then the collapse of the Plasco building in the capital city of Tehran.
Written and reported by Ardeshir Tayebi
Russian Artist Who Used Price Tags For Anti-War Protest Forcibly Committed
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- An artist in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, who was arrested for using price tags in a city store to distribute information about Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, has been forcibly committed to a psychiatric clinic for examination, a move that echoes a Soviet-era practice to silence dissidents.
Aleksandra Skochilenko's lawyer, Yana Nepovinnova, said on June 9 that officials noted the examination may take up to three weeks.
Skochilenko's mother, Nadezhda Skochilenko, said the officer investigating her daughter's case insisted on sending her to a psychiatric clinic even though psychiatrists had said that the examination could be conducted inside the detention center.
Amnesty International has called the current-day usage of psychiatric clinics in cases against dissidents "a punitive measure" that was "well tried and tested during the Soviet period" to pressure those in detention.
Skochilenko is accused of replacing price tags in a supermarket on March 31 with pieces of paper containing "knowingly false information about the use of the Russian armed forces."
Skochilenko has said her actions were not about the army but instead an attempt to propagate peace.
In early March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that allows for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian military that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
With reporting by SOTA and Fontanka
Belarusian Father, Son Flee To Latvia After Spending 21 Months At Swedish Embassy
A Belarusian father and son have managed to sneak past around-the-clock secret-service surveillance and flee their country after spending almost two years at the Swedish Embassy in Minsk, where they were living to avoid arrest after taking part in unsanctioned rallies protesting the official results of the August 2020 presidential election that gave victory to authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Vital and Uladzislau Kuznechyk told the Zerkalo news website on June 9 that they escaped by setting up a medical examination in a nearby town, which an embassy car drove them to on June 1. From there, they took a combination of public transit modes to reach a forest near the Latvian border, climbed a fence, and ran to a village where they surrendered to border guards.
"We assumed that we would not have much time to leave. To be honest, we were mentally prepared for the fact that they [Belarusian security officials] would seize us," said Uladzislau, the 29-year-old son, on June 8 after appearing at a meeting with the exiled Belarusian opposition leader, Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who was in the Latvian capital to push for the West to keep up pressure on Lukashenka.
Vital Kuznechyk, 47, said that when the two showed their passports and said they were seeking political asylum, the attitude of the Latvian border guards "was amazing."
The wild journey of the two started when they took part in an anti-Lukashenka rally in their native city of Vitsebsk in September 2020.
Police knocked Vital down, beat him, and tried to arrest him. Uladzislau managed to intervene, and the two escaped detention.
Days later, as police in Vitsebsk were searching for them, the Kuznechyks traveled to Minsk where they visited the Swedish Embassy and asked for protection. Embassy officials refused to assist them, so they jumped over the fence onto the embassy grounds, where they were given sanctuary on September 11, 2020.
“In principle, they didn’t really want us to be there,” Uladzislau said.
"They admitted that we can legally stay on the territory of the embassy. We could not be extradited to the authorities of Belarus, while the Swedish authorities did not want to give us any status. They explained that if they do this, there will be a precedent. And then all the Swedish embassies in the world will see people jump over their fences."
While at the embassy, they learned that they had been charged in absentia with attacking law enforcement officers. If handed over to the authorities and convicted of the charge, they would have faced up to six years in prison.
Thousands of Belarusians have been arrested and much of the opposition leadership has been jailed or forced into exile as Lukashenka tightened his grip on the country to quell the mass protests that followed the election, which the opposition maintain was rigged.
Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during a widening security crackdown, which has also seen several nongovernmental organizations and independent media outlets shut down.
The United States, the European Union, and several other countries have refused to acknowledge Lukashenka as the winner of the vote and imposed several rounds of sanctions on him and his regime, citing election fraud and the crackdown.
Iran's Removal Of More Cameras Could Deal 'Fatal Blow' To Reviving Nuclear Deal, IAEA Chief Says
Iran has started removing 27 surveillance cameras from nuclear sites across the country, further reducing the agency's ability to monitor Iran's nuclear program, the head of the UN nuclear watchdog has said.
Speaking at a news conference in Vienna on June 9, Rafael Grossi, director-general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said the move "poses a serious challenge to our ability to continue working there."
He added that if an agreement could not be reached to restore the cameras in three to four weeks, "this would be a fatal blow" to the chances of reviving the Iran nuclear deal with global powers.
"When we lose this, then it's anybody's guess," he added.
Germany, Britain, and France on June 9 urged Iran to "cease its nuclear escalation" and conclude the deal currently on the table to revive the 2015 nuclear agreement.
"There has been a viable deal on the table since March 2022," they said in a joint statement. "We regret that Iran has not seized the diplomatic opportunity to conclude the deal. We urge it to do so now."
Grossi said that the removal of the 27 cameras left "about 40 cameras" belonging to the IAEA in Iran to record nuclear activities. They are located in various parts of Iran, including Tehran, Natanz, and Isfahan.
Iran did not acknowledge it was removing the 27 cameras, though state media aired footage on June 9 of workers disconnecting two IAEA cameras, which Iran's Atomic Energy Organization said on June 8 would be disconnected.
The organization said it would disconnect the two cameras immediately before the IAEA board of governors passed a resolution censuring Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites.
The resolution was approved late on June 8 by 30 members of the IAEA board, with only Russia and China voting against it, while three others abstained.
Grossi previously criticized Iran for failing to provide "credible information" about the unexplained nuclear material discovered at the three sites, which has long been a point of contention between the agency and Tehran.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Iran must cooperate with the IAEA and provide technically credible information in response to the group's questions.
Negotiations on the Iran nuclear deal can only conclude if Tehran drops its extraneous demands, Blinken said.
In a statement on June 9, Tehran called the passage of the resolution a "wrong and unconstructive move" and accused the UN agency of being "hasty and unbalanced" in its move.
"The passing of the resolution will have no effect but the weakening of the trend of cooperation and interaction of the Islamic Republic of Iran with the IAEA," it said.
Later on June 9, President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran "will not back off a single step" from its positions, Iranian state media reported.
Senior Iranian nuclear officials had warned that passing the resolution could seriously damage attempts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which saw Tehran drastically limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
The sanctions returned after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from the accord in 2018. Talks to restore it have been stalled since April.
Tehran, which denies that its nuclear program seeks to build a bomb, has backed away from some of its commitments since 2019, and European powers have been expressing concerns over how far Iran's nuclear activities have gone.
Iran has been engaged for more than a year in negotiations with Britain, Germany, France, Russia, and China directly -- and the United States indirectly -- to revive the deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
A revamped deal was reportedly close in March, but the talks in Vienna then abruptly stalled in April with Tehran and Washington blaming each other for failing to take the necessary political decisions to settle remaining issues.
The U.S. special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, said on May 25 that the prospects of reviving the nuclear deal were "tenuous" at best and that it was more likely than not that talks ultimately will fail.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Ukraine Says Long-Range Western Weapons Could Help 'Clean Up' Syevyerodonetsk In Days
Long-range Western artillery systems could help the Ukrainian military push back Russian forces and retake control of the city of Syevyerodonetsk within days, an official in eastern Ukraine said on June 9.
The United States and Britain earlier this month announced they are providing Kyiv with long-range precision artillery systems that can strike targets up to 80 kilometers away. But the delivery of the systems and the training of Ukrainian personnel is expected to take weeks.
"As soon as we have long-range artillery to be able to conduct duels with Russian artillery, our special forces can clean up the city in two to three days," Luhansk regional governor Serhiy Hayday said in an interview distributed on his official social media channels.
Russia has been concentrating its superior artillery firepower on the strategically important industrial hub.
Hayday said that "silence in Syevyerodonetsk lasts only when guns are reloaded" and evacuation from the city "is still impossible."
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has described the battle as "one of the most difficult" since the start of the war and said its outcome could determine the fate of Ukraine's eastern region of Donbas.
Hayday said Ukrainian forces in the city remained "highly motivated" and that "everyone is holding their positions."
"Russia is constantly shelling areas controlled by Ukrainians with artillery," he added.
With reporting by AFP and BBC
Tajik Authorities Launch Probe Into Attack Against RFE/RL Correspondents
DUSHANBE -- Tajik authorities have officially launched a probe into last month's attack against journalists from RFE/RL's Tajik Service and Current Time amid an outcry by human rights advocates and media groups.
The Independent Human Rights Defense Center in Dushanbe said on June 8 that the four journalists have been officially defined as victims in the case.
Two journalists from RFE/RL's Tajik Service, known locally as Radio Ozodi, and two from Current Time, a collaboration between RFE/RL and Voice of America, were attacked on May 17 by unknown assailants after they interviewed an activist accused of organizing a protest march that turned deadly in Tajikistan's restive Gorno-Badakhshan region (GBAO).
The attackers also confiscated the journalists’ equipment, mobile phones, and wallets. They gave back money they found in the journalists' wallets but kept the equipment and mobile phones, saying they would be returned to them a a later date.
About 30 minutes later, Anushervon Orifov and Nasim Isamov of Current Time were attacked in the same manner, apparently by the same assailants.
The attacks took place after the journalists conducted separate interviews with well-known civil rights activist Ulfatkhonum Mamatshoeva, whom Tajik authorities accused of organizing the May 16 deadly protests in the volatile GBAO.
On May 28, an unknown person approached Mullorajab Yusufi in Dushanbe and told him that the journalists' mobile phones and equipment can be returned to them only if they withdraw their complaints with police, adding that otherwise, "your family members will not feel safe."
Abdurahmon Sharipov, a lawyer with the Independent Human Rights Defense Center, told reporters on June 8 that police launched investigations into "robbery." Sharipov added that the Interior Ministry had officially ordered Dushanbe city police department to provide safety to the journalists and their families.
The journalists involved, however, have said the attack was not a robbery as the assailants knew their names and returned their cash, leading them to believe that it was a targeted move to interfere with their journalistic activities.
On May 20, the Committee to Protect Journalists called on Tajik authorities to thoroughly investigate the attack and bring all those involved in it to justice.
Eleven media outlets and journalists' organizations in Tajikistan have also demanded authorities find and punish the attackers.
Olympic Committee Chief Warns Federations Not To Give In To Governments On Athlete Bans
International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach says sports federations must not give in to the politics of governments when considering whether to ban athletes based on their passports.
Speaking in an interview against the backdrop of the banning of Russian and Belarusian athletes by most sports federations over Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Bach said federations "need the respect of the governments" to be able to properly administer their sports.
In particular, he pointed to tennis, where the French government allowed Russian and Belarusian players to participate in the recent French Open as neutral competitors, while the British government has already ruled that no players from the two countries may take part in Wimbledon when it starts later this month.
"How can you guarantee then, in your sport a fair international competition, if the governments are deciding according to their own political interests, who can take part in a competition and who cannot take part?" Bach argued in an interview published on the InsideTheGames Olympics website.
"Then, if you open this gate, today, it is Russia and Belarus, tomorrow it is your country, there is no country in the world which is loved by every other government," he added.
"This is against all the principles we are standing for, if we leave this to the Governments then we are becoming a political tool and we cannot guarantee any more, a fair competition, our task is that we have to realize that we have to get back to the day when we can unite the entire world in a peaceful competition, this is not the day, but we can only hope that peace prevails."
Bach said that while those who support the war in Ukraine, launched by Russia four days after the Beijing Winter Olympics ended on February 20, "can and should be sanctioned," the rights of those who do not support the war "must be respected."
"There is no sanction and there should be no sanction for holding a passport," he said.
The IOC has recommended sports federations "not invite or allow" the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials, but Bach called that move a protective measure to ensure the safety of all participants.
Bach warned that the postwar world is likely to be more "divisive" and sports must remain above the politics of it all.
"Our task is to keep sport beyond this political trend, with all these divisions and confrontations, it is always important for the entire world to have at least one bridge and to have at least something on which everyone can agree and there the most natural issue is sport because it appreciated by everybody, it can be practised without political interest without any kind of discrimination," he said.
Bulgaria Left With Minority Government After Populist Party Withdraws From Coalition
Bulgaria's prime minister has pledged to lead a minority government after one of four parties in a governing coalition formed just six months ago quit the government.
Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on June 8 that he was "optimistic" his Continue the Change party (PP) and its two remaining coalition partners could still deliver on pledges to uproot widespread corruption.
"A minority government will be much better than a government whose arms are being twisted for additional money and genuine reforms are being stopped," Petkov said.
Petkov spoke at a news conference after the populist There Is Such A People (ITN) party quit the government over disagreements on spending and whether Bulgaria should back North Macedonia's European Union accession.
Without ITN, the government has 109 of 240 votes in parliament, short of the 121 needed to pass legislation.
Petkov said the leftist Bulgarian Socialist Party and pro-reform Democratic Bulgaria had reconfirmed their support for his pro-Western government, and he believes there are members of the ITN who are against corruption and would potentially support his government.
But he also accused ITN officials of obstructing the reform of the country’s anti-corruption commission and sabotaging the election of Interior Minister Boyko Rashkov as its head.
According to Petkov, ITN insists on more money from the budget of the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works for road construction companies said to be close to other firms that are being investigated for abuse.
The government on June 8 approved a revision of the 2022 budget bill after three ITN ministers walked out of a meeting, saying their proposals for changes to the current state budget had not been given fair consideration.
“As of today, I am withdrawing our ministers and I am putting an end to this coalition and this agony,” ITN leader Slavi Trifonov said.
Trifonov, a talk-show host and folk-pop singer who established ITN in 2020, has accused Petkov of disregarding Bulgaria's national interests by making concessions to neighboring North Macedonia so it can start European Union accession talks.
Bulgaria vetoed the start of those talks at the end of 2020, saying North Macedonia was not implementing a bilateral treaty signed in 2017.
The Bulgarian parliament approved Petkov's government in December, giving Bulgaria its first regular cabinet since the decade-long rule of Prime Minister Boyko Borisov ended in April amid public anger over corruption.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
Russian College Director Quits After Standing By Students Fined For Anti-War Protest
The director of a Russian college in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk has quit after saying he would not punish or exclude students fined by the authorities for publicly objecting to the war in Ukraine. In a Facebook post, Sergei Chernyshov said he had resigned as director of Novosibirsk City Open College on June 7 and is starting up a new "autonomous" college. Speaking to Current Time before he announced his resignation, Chernyshov said he would not be leaving Russia, because he felt "responsible" for his students.
Russian Supreme Court Rejects Appeals Against Refusal To Remove Two Women's Names From 'Foreign Agents' List
The Russian Supreme Court has rejected appeals filed by journalist Lyudmila Savitskaya and activist Darya Apakhonchich against rulings by lower courts refusing to delete their names from the country's so-called registry of foreign agents.
After the Supreme Court judge pronounced his decision on June 8, Savitskaya told RFE/RL that after, Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24, she was "proud to be a foreign agent."
"I am different, I am not with this country that launched the war...I know now that I am an agent of peace that is banned in Russia," said Savitskaya, who is from Russia's northwestern city of Pskov.
Savitskaya and Apakhonchich, an activist from St. Petersburg who is not engaged in journalism but had posted articles from "foreign agent" media, including RFE/RL, on social networks, were among the first individuals in Russia to be included on the government's list of "media organizations fulfilling the functions of foreign agents," in December 2020.
They were named along with noted rights activist Lev Ponomaryov and journalists Denis Kamalyagin from Pskov and Sergei Markelov from the northwestern region of Karelia. The three of them are out of Russia now.
First passed in 2012, Russia's "foreign agent" legislation initially targeted nongovernmental organizations accused of having received foreign funding. But it has undergone numerous modifications to include foreign media organizations as well as individuals.
Human Rights Watch has criticized the legislation -- which subjects those blacklisted to restrictions, fines, and bans -- as "restrictive" and intended "to demonize independent groups."
- By Current Time
Moscow Court Replaces Navalny Associate Sobol's Parole-Like Sentence With Prison Term
A court in Moscow has changed the one-year parole-like sentence handed to opposition politician Lyubov Sobol, a close associate of jailed anti-corruption campaigner Aleksei Navalny, to real prison time saying she violated the terms of her punishment by leaving the country.
Sobol's lawyer, Vladimir Voronin, tweeted on June 8 that the Simonovsky district court approved the request made by the Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) to replace the parole-like sentence handed to Sobol in April 2021 for illegally forcing her way into the apartment of a Federal Security Service (FSB) officer hours after Navalny had published a recording of what he said was a phone conversation with the man.
During the 49-minute phone call, in which Navalny posed as an FSB official conducting an internal review, the officer, Konstantin Kudryavtsev, described the details of an operation to poison the Kremlin critic in August 2020.
Sobol described the court's decision as a ruling designed to silence her.
According to the court's June 8 decision, the 34-year-old Kremlin critic must serve her sentence's remaining four months in prison.
In April, the same court ruled to replace Sobol's suspended 18-month sentence with an actual prison term in a separate case where she was found guilty of publicly calling for the violation of coronavirus safety precautions.
That charge has been widely used against those who were involved in countrywide protests against the jailing of Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic.
Sobol's lawyer said at the time that the court ruled his client must serve her sentence's remaining five months and 26 days in prison.
Sobol, who is currently out of Russia, has yet to comment on the court’s latest ruling.
Moscow Court Extends Pretrial Detention Of Opposition Politician Kara-Murza
A Moscow court has extended the pretrial detention of prominent Russian opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was arrested for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian Army.
The Basmanny district court on June 8 ruled that the 40-year-old Kremlin critic will remain in pretrial detention at least until August 12.
Russia's Investigative Committee is conducting a probe into allegations that Kara-Murza distributed false information about the army while speaking to lawmakers in the U.S. state of Arizona.
Kara-Murza has rejected the charge, calling it politically motivated.
Kara-Murza was arrested outside his home in Moscow on April 11 and sentenced the next day to 15 days in jail on a charge of disobeying the police. He was later charged with spreading false information about the Russian Army.
His arrest came amid a mounting crackdown by Russian authorities on opposition figures and any dissent to the ongoing war in Ukraine that started on February 24.
In early March, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
A close associate of slain opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, Kara-Murza is best known for falling gravely ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Tissue samples smuggled out of Russia by his relatives were turned over to the FBI, which investigated his case as one of "intentional poisoning."
U.S. government laboratories also conducted extensive tests on the samples, but documents released by the Justice Department suggest they were unable to reach a conclusive finding.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
