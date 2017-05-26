Egyptian Officials Say 23 Killed In Attack On Coptic Christians

Egyptian officials say 23 people have been killed and 25 injured in an attack on a bus carrying Coptic Christians.

Reuters news agency quoted the governor of Egypt's Minya Province, Essam al-Bedaiwy, as saying gunmen attacked the Christians as they were traveling to a monastery south of Cairo on May 26.

German news agency dpa gave the same casualty figures, citing a Health Ministry spokesman.

Suicide bombers from the Islamic State (IS) extremist group killed dozens of Coptic Christians in three attacks on churches in the mostly Muslim country in December and April.

IS has threatened to carry out more attacks on Coptic Christians, who make up about 10 percent of Egypt's population of 92 million.

Based on reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AP