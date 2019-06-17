Egypt's Ex-President Morsi Dies During Trial

Egypt's former President Muhammad Morsi has died after fainting in a courtroom, reports say.



Morsi collapsed while attending a court hearing session over accusations of espionage, and died shortly after, state television reported.



His body was taken to a hospital.



Morsi, 67, was a former top figure in the now-banned Islamist movement Muslim Brotherhood.



He was ousted by the Egyptian military in 2013 following mass protests a year after he took office as the country's first democratically elected leader.



He had remained in custody since then.

Based on reporting by the BBC, dpa, and AFP