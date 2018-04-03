Eight From Armenia, Russia, Iran Injured In Canister Explosion At Yerevan Restaurant

Eight people have been injured by the explosion of a pressurized canister at a Burger King restaurant in the Armenian capital of Yerevan, police said.

Police said the explosion occurred late on April 2 in the kitchen of the restaurant in Yerevan's downtown area. They said three Armenians, three Russians, and two Iranians were hospitalized with injuries.

An 8-year-old Armenian girl sustained serious, life-threatening injuries, while the others were less seriously injured, police said.

Russian state-run news agency TASS said three 15-year-old Russian teenagers were among the injured. Russian news agency Interfax said the Russians injured were in "moderately severe condition."

The cause of the explosion wasn't immediately clear, but police have ruled out foul play.

Interfax quoted an Armenian police official as saying the canister that exploded was a pressurized beer-dispensing tank, and there was no evidence the explosion was "premeditated."

Based on reporting by AP, TASS, and Interfax

