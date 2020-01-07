Eight Tajik Migrant Workers Die In Fire Near Moscow

Eight labor migrants from Tajikistan have been killed by a fire at a greenhouse farm in a suburb of Moscow.

Russian media reports quoted the Emergency Situations Ministry as saying that a ninth victim was injured by the fire that struck the structure where the workers were living. The injured man's citizenship was not disclosed.

The early morning fire on January 7 was in the village of Nesterovo in the Ramensky district of the Moscow region. The ministry said the blaze was extinguished by firefighters at about 6 a.m.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Officials at Tajikistan's embassy in Moscow told RFE/RL that they'd sent diplomatic representatives to the farm to confirm the nationalities of those who died.

With reporting by Interfax and TASS