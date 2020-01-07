Accessibility links

Eight Tajik Migrant Workers Die In Fire Near Moscow

Emergency personnel work at the site of the fire in the village of Nesterovo outside Moscow on January 7.

Eight labor migrants from Tajikistan have been killed by a fire at a greenhouse farm in a suburb of Moscow.

Russian media reports quoted the Emergency Situations Ministry as saying that a ninth victim was injured by the fire that struck the structure where the workers were living. The injured man's citizenship was not disclosed.

The early morning fire on January 7 was in the village of Nesterovo in the Ramensky district of the Moscow region. The ministry said the blaze was extinguished by firefighters at about 6 a.m.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

Officials at Tajikistan's embassy in Moscow told RFE/RL that they'd sent diplomatic representatives to the farm to confirm the nationalities of those who died.

With reporting by Interfax and TASS
