Restoration Of Electricity, Water Supplies Under Way In Ukrainian Cities After Devastating Strikes

Electricity and water supplies were being restored to Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kyiv, on November 24, a day after Russian forces unleashed yet another devastating missile barrage on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, causing Kyiv’s biggest outages since the war began nine months ago.

"Energy engineers and specialists worked all night" to restore the electricity and water supplies, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

Klitschko said about 70 percent of Kyiv still remained without electricity in the early morning. But power was restored in most parts of the city within hours of the three nuclear power plants still under Ukrainian control being reconnected to the electricity grid, helping ease supply problems.

The water supply was restored in about half of Kyiv on the left bank of the Dnieper River during the morning, Klitschko said.

The Russian military fired about 67 cruise missiles and 10 drones during the November 23 attack, according to Kyiv, mostly targeting the energy infrastructure and piling more damage onto Ukraine's already battered power network.

It added to the misery for civilians as the temperature plunged below zero degrees Celsius overnight in a city that had 2.8 million residents before the war.

Russia's continued attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure have prompted Ukrainian authorities to open what they call "points of invincibility" -- heated and powered spaces where people can go for hot meals, electricity to recharge their devices, and to connect to the Internet.

Efforts to restore electricity, heating, and water supplies disrupted by the latest missile strikes were under way elsewhere in Ukraine, as well.

Power supplies were back in the Kirovohrad, Vinnytsya, and Sumy regions, officials said.

In the Poltava region, power has already been restored for 15,500 people and 1,500 legal entities, Governor Dmytro Lunin said. Water supplies resumed in several parts of the city of Poltava, and four boiler stations have started to heat hospitals, he added.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, power has been restored for up to 50 percent of consumers, according to Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. But he noted that "the situation with energy is complicated."

Russia has been launching devastating strikes on Ukraine's power infrastructure as its forces have suffered battlefield setbacks in its brutal invasion of Ukraine that began on February 24.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa