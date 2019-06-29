British Popstar Elton John Assails Putin Remarks On ‘Liberalism,’ LGBT Policies

British pop musician Elton John has criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin for saying in an interview that liberalism is "obsolete" and for his contention that Russia has "no problem with LGBT persons.”



“Dear President Putin, I was deeply upset when I read your recent interview in The Financial Times. I strongly disagree with your view that pursuing policies that embrace multicultural and sexual diversity are obsolete in our societies,” John said in a statement on June 28.



In an interview published earlier on June 28, Putin told the newspaper that he believes liberalism has “outlived its purpose” and "become obsolete.”



Putin condemned open-door policies toward migrants and said liberalism has gone too far at the expense of “traditional values.”



“When the migration problem came to a head, many people admitted that the policy of multiculturalism is not effective and that the interests of the core population should be considered,” Putin said.



"The liberal idea presupposes that nothing needs to be done. The migrants can kill, plunder, and rape with impunity because their rights as migrants must be protected. What rights are these? Every crime must have its punishment," Putin said.



Putin also said that Russia has “no problems with LGBT persons” in response to widespread criticism of Russia’s approach to homosexuality since the 2013 introduction of a law banning gay “propaganda.“



The 72-year-old John, an active gay rights campaigner, called Putin's words hypocritical since a Russian distributor censored LGBT-related scenes from the film Rocketman, based on the popstar’s life.



"This feels like hypocrisy to me," John said.



John, who has held concerts in the country -- most recently in 2016 -- has spoken out publicly against the Russian law and requested a meeting with Putin during his 2016 visit to Russia to discuss the matter.



Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov at the time said Putin was ready to get together for a chat but later said that “their schedules did not match up” and no meeting was held.



With reporting by RFE/RL’s Russia Service, AP, Reuters, and Variety



