Separate Attacks In Pakistan's Punjab Province Kill 9 People, Police Say

Five people were killed in an ambush on a police van vehicle in the Rajanpur district of Punjab province on November 10.



Pakistani officials said gunmen opened fire on the vehicle as soon as it reached the Arbi Tibba area to arrest an unspecified number of fugitives at a militant hideout.



Police spokesman Kaleem Qureshi told AP the dead were two police officers, two intelligence officers, and an informant.



No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.



In a separate incident the same day, a policeman was among four killed at a checkpoint near the city of Dera Ghazi Khan in Punjab province.



An unknown number of men riding a motorcycle sprayed indiscriminate fire after they were signaled by the police to stop at a checkpoint in the Arbi Tibba area.



An elite force officer, a passerby, and two suspects were killed in the exchange of fire.



Another police officer sustained gunshot wounds.



Meanwhile, additional security personnel were called in for the arrest of suspects in both the Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan districts of the province.

Based on reporting by Times of Islamabad, Samaa TV, and AP