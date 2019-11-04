Bomb Blasts Kill Four Soldiers In Northwestern Pakistan

Four Pakistani soldiers have been killed in two separate bomb explosions in the North Waziristan tribal district, local officials say.



Local administration officials told RFE/RL on November 4 that two soldiers were killed and another was wounded in a roadside bomb blast in the Razmak area.



The soldiers were on a routine patrol, the officials said.



Two more soldiers died in a second roadside bomb explosion in the town of Mir Ali.



Militants of Hizbul Ahrar, a splinter group from the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attacks.



Pakistan launch a massive military operation in North Waziristan in 2014 to cleanse the region of Islamic militants.