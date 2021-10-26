Erdogan To Join Aliyev At Ceremony To Open Airport Beside Nagorno-Karabakh

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to join Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on October 26 at a ceremony to open Fuzuli International Airport.

Aliyev in January ordered the government to build the airport in Fuzuli, a district adjacent to the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh that was placed under Baku's control as part of a truce signed in November last year following a 44-day war between Azerbaijani and Armenian forces.

The airport has one runway and its terminal has a capacity of 200 passengers. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has included the airport on its list of international airports and assigned FZL as its code.

Fuzuli was the first town that Azerbaijan forces recaptured from ethnic Armenian forces during the war.



The airport is about 100 kilometers southeast of Susa, a key city in the Nagorno-Karabakh known as Shushi in Armenian.

Susa was another of the settlements that Baku took under its control during the war over the disputed region that started in September 2020 and continued for six weeks.

A Moscow-brokered truce ended the heavy fighting, which saw thousands of casualties on both sides. Armenia lost control of parts of the enclave's territory as well as seven surrounding districts of Azerbaijan it held since the 1990s.

Armenian separatists retained control over most of Nagorno-Karabakh's territory, and some 2,000 Russian peacekeepers have been deployed along frontline areas to protect a land link connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia.

The region is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces after a separatist war in the early 1990s.

Based on reporting by Anadolu and Azernews