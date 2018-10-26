Erdogan Calls On Saudi Arabia To Disclose Location Of Khashoggi’s Body

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Saudi Arabia to disclose the location of the body of slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi.



Erdogan said Riyadh needs to disclose the identity of the "local cooperator" who purportedly took Khashoggi's body from Saudi agents after The Washington Post columnist was killed at the consulate in Istanbul on October 2.



Speaking on October 26 to provincial members of his AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said that Turkey has other "information and evidence" about Khashoggi's killing in the Saudi Consulate.



Erdogan said Saudi's public prosecutor was due to meet the Istanbul prosecutor in Istanbul on October 28.



The kingdom's public prosecutor said on October 25 the killing of Khashoggi in the consulate in Istanbul was premeditated, reversing previous official statements that his death was unintended.



Meanwhile, Khashoggi’s eldest son arrived in the United States after the kingdom revoked a travel ban that prevented him from leaving the country.



Salah bin Jamal Khashoggi arrived in the United States late on October 25, a source close to the family told CNN.



The dual U.S.-Saudi citizen had been unable to leave Saudi Arabia after it restricted his passport several months ago.



He was photographed earlier this week shaking hands with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, which has admitted his father was murdered in its Istanbul consulate.



The prince has faced international criticism, with many officials charging he must have known about Khashoggi's killing, allegedly by Saudi security agents, and some saying he may have ordered the killing.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, dpa, CNN, and the BBC