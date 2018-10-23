Erdogan Says Khashoggi Killing 'Planned' Days In Advance

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was "planned" days before his death.

Addressing a meeting of his AK Party in parliament, Erdogan said on October 23 that a team of Saudi agents began arriving in Turkey the day before Khashoggi was killed.

The Washington Post columnist went missing on October 2 after he entered the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul to get papers for his wedding.

Erdogan said a Saudi team of 15 entered the consulate that day, and that three men from the team went on an exploration trip to the Belgrad forest in Istanbul.

After weeks of conflicting accounts, the Saudis said he was killed in a "fistfight" inside the building and then called Khashoggi’s killing a "rogue operation."

Erdogan said Saudi officials must reveal, regardless of rank, who planned the killing and called for the suspects to be tried in Istanbul.

The Turkish president said Khashoggi was the victim of what he called a "savage murder," stressing there can be no cover up.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP