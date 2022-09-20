News
Erdogan Says Russia, Ukraine Agree To Swap 200 Prisoners
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told U.S. television that Russia and Ukraine have agreed to swap 200 prisoners in one of the largest exchanges of the seven-month war.
Erdogan held talks last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a regional summit in Uzbekistan.
He did not give full details about the swap, calling the people being exchanged "hostages" and not saying how many there were from each side.
"Two hundred hostages will be exchanged upon agreement between the parties. I think a significant step will be taken forward," Erdogan told PBS TV late on September 20.
Erdogan also said he had the "impression" that Putin was willing to end the war.
"We had very extensive discussions, and he is actually showing me that he is willing to end this as soon as possible," Erdogan said. "That was my impression, because the way things are going right now are quite problematic."
The Turkish leader said Moscow's return of captured territories would play an important role in any lasting truce.
"If peace is going to be established in Ukraine, of course returning the land that was invaded will become important," he said.
Erdogan declined to say Putin was responsible for the invasion of Ukraine, saying there was no benefit in taking sides.
"We are not going to defend a single leader. Instead, we have to look for a solution that will satisfy all the parties involved."
Based on reporting by AFP and PBS
Russian Lawmakers Approve Bill Toughening Punishment For Crimes During Mobilization
Russia's lower chamber of parliament, the State Duma, has approved a bill that toughens punishments for desertion, damage to military property, looting, defection, and insubordination if they are committed during military mobilization or combat situations as the country continues its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The bill was approved on September 20 amid debates among Russian authorities and regional governors about a possible military mobilization, a move that could significantly escalate the war in Ukraine, which is now in its seventh month.
In the article about the crimes, the approved bill replaced the phrase "during armed conflicts or military actions" with "in the period of mobilization or the state of martial law, as well as during war time or while armed conflict and combat activities are under way."
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said a week ago that Moscow does not plan to announce a full or partial mobilization for the war in Ukraine as Russian troops suffered losses and lost territory in Ukraine's Kharkiv region to a counteroffensive.
Ukrainian armed forces have recaptured several thousands of square kilometers from Russia in a counteroffensive launched since early September.
Kazakh Court Detains Three Karakalpak Activists On Unspecified Charges
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Three activists from Uzbekistan's Autonomous Republic of Karakalpakstan are reported to have been placed in pretrial detention on unspecified charges in Kazakhstan.
Almaty-based Karakalpak activist Akylbek Muratov told RFE/RL on September 20 that last week two Karakalpak men, Koshkarbai Toremuratov and Jangeldi Jaksymbetov, were placed in pretrial custody for at least 40 days in the Si-18 detention center in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty.
Muratov added that a third Karakalpak activist, Raisa Kudaibergenova, was also sent to pretrial detention on unknown charges for at least 40 days last week and is currently in a detention center in the town of Qonaev in the Almaty region.
Muratov cited relatives and friends of Toremuratov and Jaksymbetov earlier as saying that the two were detained last week. Toremuratov's wife told Muratov last week that her husband telephoned her after he was detained saying he was told he faces charges of "violating the constitutional order" and "preparing materials that harm social order."
The reported arrests may be linked to mass protests in Karakalpakstan in early July after changes initiated by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev were proposed to the Uzbek Constitution. The changes included the removal of an article that guaranteed the right of Karakalpakstan to seek independence should its citizens choose to do so in a referendum.
The European Union has called for an independent investigation into the violent events in Karakalpakstan that, according to Uzbek authorities, left 21 persons dead.
Karakalpaks are a Central Asian Turkic-speaking people. Their region used to be an autonomous area within Kazakhstan before becoming autonomous within the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic in 1930 and then part of Uzbekistan in 1936.
UN 'Alarmed' At Iranian Detainee's Death, Pressure On Tehran Mounts Amid Protests
Pressure has mounted on Iran over the death in custody of a young Iranian woman as the UN's top rights official and an Iranian lawmaker issued separate public appeals over the tragedy and the deadly unrest it has sparked.
Iranian officials have labeled the death in Tehran of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after her detention by the country's morality police an "unfortunate incident" but dismissed accusations of mistreatment as street protests spread to the capital and other cities.
Local and international rights groups as well as critics of Iran's hard-line religious leadership have demanded accountability over the incident.
"Acting UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Nada al-Nashif today expressed alarm at the death in custody of Mahsa Amini...and the violent response by security forces to ensuing protests," Nashif's office said in a statement on September 20.
Doctors on September 16 declared Kurdistan Province resident Mahsa Amini dead after she showed no brain activity since falling into a coma after being admitted to a hospital, sources told RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
That was three days after she was taken into custody by the so-called Guidance Patrol in Tehran for allegedly breaking the country's strict Islamic dress code for women.
Eyewitnesses told journalists Amini appeared to have been beaten inside the police vehicle.
Iranian lawmaker Jalal Rashidi Koochi, was quoted by the semiofficial ISNA news agency on September 20 as questioning the effectiveness of the Guidance Patrol, known as Gasht-e Ershad in Persian, given their actions.
"Gasht-e Ershad is wrong because it has had a result nothing other than loss and damage for the country," Koochi said, adding that "the main problem is that some people resist accepting the truth."
"Do the people who are taken to these explanatory classes by the Guidance Patrol become conscious and repent when they come out [of custody]?" Koochi asked.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi claimed that Amini had a previous illness and that the morality police "basically do not have the tools to beat the detainees."
A top medical official in a different province has since come out to publicly challenge officials' account of Amini's death based on images of her body.
At least four people have died in protests stemming from Amini's death, according to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, a group that monitors Kurdish-inhabited areas of western Iran, where protests have been most intense.
Tehran Governor Mohsen Mansuri tweeted overnight on September 19-20 that "the main elements of tonight's gatherings in Tehran were fully organized, trained, and planned to create disturbances in Tehran."
"Burning the flag, pouring diesel on the roads, throwing stones, attacking the police, setting fire to motorcycles and garbage cans, destroying public property, etc. are not the work of ordinary people," he said.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Separatists In Eastern Ukraine Set To Hold Referendum On Joining Russia
Moscow-backed separatists in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Luhansk and Dontesk, who have controlled parts of the regions since 2014, say they will stage referendums on joining Russia on September 23-27.
The separatists' parliaments in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions said in separate statements that the decision was made on September 20.
Also on September 20, Russian-imposed officials in Ukraine's Kherson region, parts of which have been under Russian occupation since early March, said they will hold a referendum on the region's incorporation into Russia at the same time, on September 23-27.
Media reports in Russia said that a so-called congress of the society in Russian-occupied parts of the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhya also urged the authorities to immediately hold a referendum on joining Russia.
Ukrainian and Western officials have dismissed the legitimacy of any such vote, reminiscent of the referendum staged by occupying Russian troops to help annex Ukraine's Crimea in 2014.
Kyiv officials have threatened punishment for Ukrainians who participate in any illegal referendum.
Russia officially recognized the separatist-controlled territories in Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states just days before launching its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who is currently the deputy chief of Russia's Security Council, wrote on Telegram on September 20 that the referendums on Ukraine's occupied territories were important to "reinstate historic justice."
"After [the referendums] are conducted and the new territories become part of Russia, the geopolitical transformation in the world will take on an irreversible character," Medvedev wrote, adding that attempts to encroach on Russia's territory are a crime and Russia could use "all means of self-defense" after the Ukrainian territories become part of Russia.
Last week, media reports quoted sources as saying that Moscow had decided to delay holding referendums in the occupied regions on annexation by Russia.
Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in the northeast and southeast earlier this month, driving Russian forces from most of the Kharkiv region while also regaining territory in Donetsk and Kherson.
Kyiv and its Western allies have said they will not recognize any referendum in the Russian-occupied regions.
Last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a statement that if Moscow holds referendums on joining Russia in occupied areas of his country, there could be no talks with Ukraine or its international allies.
"If the occupiers proceed along the path of pseudo-referendums, they will close for themselves any chance of talks with Ukraine and the free world, which the Russian side will clearly need at some point,” Zelenskiy said in early August.
In 2014, Russia illegally annexed Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula following a disputed referendum that was widely believed to be falsified, with results showing nearly 97 percent of voters supported joining Russia.
The United States warned earlier that Russia was taking steps toward annexing occupied parts of Ukraine "in direct violation of Ukraine's sovereignty," and that Moscow’s proxy officials could attempt to hold "sham" votes on joining Russia and force residents to apply for Russian citizenship.
With reporting by RIA Novosti and Interfax
Iranian Activist Sentenced To More Than Three Years In Prison Over Hijab Protest
Iranian rights activist Melika Qaragozlu has been sentenced to three years and eight months in prison for protesting the country's mandatory hijab rules, her lawyer says.
Mohammad Ali Kamfiruzi, Qaragozlu's lawyer, wrote on Twitter on September 19 that the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran recently handed down the sentence to his client for publishing a few seconds of video herself without a headscarf on social media.
Qaragozlu, who was arrested after participating in a nationwide civil-disobedience campaign on July 12, posted a video of herself on social media protesting the compulsory Islamic headscarf, or hijab.
The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
A July 5 order by President Ebrahim Raisi to more strictly enforce the hijab law resulted in a new list of restrictions on how women can dress.
Following the order, women judged not to be in compliance have been barred from government offices, banks, and public transportation.
In response, activists have launched a social-media campaign under the hashtag #no2hijab to urge people to boycott companies enforcing the tougher restrictions.
On July 12, women's rights activists posted videos of themselves publicly removing their veils to coincide with the government's National Day of Hijab and Chastity.
Days later, security agents started arresting women who participated in the campaign.
Qaragozlu's lawyer also said that his client "has numerous medical records" and although the forensic doctor confirmed that she "must be under the supervision of a specialist psychiatrist," that was not taken into account in issuing the verdict.
The move came as different cities of Iran were the scene of widespread protests against the hijab. Recent nationwide demonstrations erupted over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into police custody for allegedly breaking the hijab rules.
The notorious morality-police patrols have become increasingly active and violent. Videos have emerged on social media appearing to show officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Hungary Tries To Hush EU Talk Of More Russian Sanctions
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has urged EU officials to avoid talk of further sanctions on Russia over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, repeating Budapest's warnings that such moves hurt the bloc's 27 members.
Szijjarto said in a statement that "The EU should...stop mentioning an eighth package of sanctions, should stop flagging measures that would only further deepen the energy supply crisis."
Hungary is a member of the European Union and NATO, but is especially reliant on Russian gas and to a lesser extent oil.
Hungarian leaders including Prime Minister Viktor Orban have criticized Moscow's decision to attack Ukraine but resisted punitive measures including gas, oil, and other sanctions while also meeting repeatedly with Russian leaders.
Budapest's relations with Brussels have also gradually soured over rule-of-law and political issues currently driving a bitter dispute that threatens billions of euros' in EU subsidies earmarked for Hungary.
Orban, who was reelected for a fourth consecutive term in April, said earlier this year that the West was "shooting itself in the lung" through its unprecedented trade and economic sanctions and other punitive steps toward Russia since its full-scale invasion began in February.
His government has publicly resisted sanctions and military shipments to aid Ukraine's defense and continued warming relations with Moscow, including negotiating a new boost in Russian gas shipments.
Orban was alone among Western leaders in traveling to the funeral in Moscow of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev earlier this month, and Szijjarto made a surprise Russian visit in July.
A Kremlin spokesman on September 19 praised Hungarian leadership for what it described as Budapest's willingness to take "sovereign positions" on issues within the EU.
Critics in Brussels have accused Orban and his Fidesz party of democratic backsliding, corruption, an assault on free media, and attacks on LGBT rights during the past 12 years in power.
Last week, the European Parliament approved a resolution saying Hungary was no longer a "full democracy,"
Hungary's justice minister, Judit Varga, said on September 19 that the government has submitted a bill to parliament aimed at avoiding the loss of the EU billions.
The proposal modifies legislation relating to Hungary's cooperation with the EU's anti-fraud office and rules affecting state asset management foundations.
The day before, the EU's executive called for the suspeion of 7.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in EU funding pledged toward Hungary over corruption, rights, and rule-of-law disputes.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Alleged Bank Robber Takes Hostages In Georgia
TBILISI -- An unidentified assailant has taken 12 people hostage in the western Georgian city of Kutaisi, authorities say.
The Interior Ministry said on September 20 that special police units were taking "all necessary measures" to resolve the hostage crisis on the premises of the Bank of Georgia on Kutaisi's Shota Rustaveli Avenue.
The ministry said later that a probe was launched into hostage taking, illegal weapons possession, and terrorism.
The man used a hostage who said in a live broadcast via Facebook that the perpetrator demanded $2 million in cash, a Sprinter vehicle, a helicopter, a Russian flag, and a fishing rod.
Media reported earler that an unidentified man tried to rob the bank's branch in Kutaisi, but because police arrived at the site very quickly, he took at least 10 people hostage, including bank personnel and clients.
This is not the first time that a branch of the Bank of Georgia, the largest bank in the country, has been targeted.
In October 2020, a masked gunman wearing military fatigues took 43 people hostage in a Bank of Georgia branch in the western city of Zugdidi and managed to escape with an unspecified amount of cash in U.S. dollars. The perpetrator has not been apprehended.
Cease-Fire Signed, But Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Still 'Complicated' After Deadly Violence
Officials in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have issued differing assessments following violence in the past week that killed at least 100 people around their unresolved border, with Bishkek saying the situation is "normalized" but Dushanbe saying it remains "complicated."
The chairmen of the Kyrgyz and Tajik national security committees, Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov, reportedly signed a protocol at the Guliston-Avtodorozhny border crossing on September 19 to stabilize the situation and restore peace.
The document reportedly paves the way for a complete cessation of hostilities and withdrawal of troops.
Kyrgyzstan's officials say 59 of its citizens died, 183 were injured, and more than 140,000 people were evacuated.
Evacuees in the Batken region are still fearful of returning to their homes, the officials said.
Tajikistan has put its death toll at 41.
WATCH: Burned-out shops, destroyed homes, and many stories of death and destruction on both sides of the Kyrgyz-Tajik border show the impact of the latest violence.
The sides have set up a joint working commission to monitor and implement the agreement.
But Tajik Deputy Foreign Minister Sodiq Imomi also called the situation on the border "difficult" and accused Kyrgyzstan of failing to comply with a cease-fire.
He said alleged movements of Kyrgyz forces made assessment of the situation difficult and suggested such groups' presence "leaves no doubt that they are contemplating violence."
He said the situation was the same "almost all along the border."
The border service run by Kyrgyzstan's State Committee for National Security (UKMK) reported at mid-morning on September 20 that the situation along the entire Kyrgyz-Tajik border was stable and the night was peaceful.
It said its troops continued to patrol the border on higher alert.
Each side has accused the other of "armed aggression" amid six days of violence.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence more than three decades ago.
Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev sent his neighboring country's condolences to both sides and urged them to seek "friendly, close neighborly relations."
"Kazakhstan advocates solving all controversial issues in a peaceful, diplomatic way," Toqaev said.
Iranian Medical Official Says Amini's Death Caused By Head Injury, Rejects Official Version
The top medical official in the southern province of Hormozgan has rejected some Iranian officials' claims that Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died after apparently being beaten by morality police, suffered a heart attack, saying the most likely cause of her death was a blow to the head.
Amini , 22, died on September 16, a few days after being taken into police custody in the city of Saqez, in Iran's Kurdistan Province, for allegedly breaking the country's hijab rules.
Eyewitnesses told journalists that Amini, who fell into a coma after being admitted to a hospital, appeared to have been beaten inside the morality police van while being taken to the detention center.
Iranian officials have rejected the accusations, with Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi claiming that Amini had a previous illness and that the morality police "basically do not have the tools to beat the detainees."
Dr. Hossein Karampour, in a letter on September 18, to Mohammad Raeiszadeh, the president of the Iranian Medical Council, urged the organization to fulfill its duties over Amini's death.
Referring to the published pictures of Mahsa Amini in the hospital, which shows her bleeding from the ear and bruises under her eyes, Karampour wrote that these symptoms "do not match the reasons given by some authorities who declared the cause to be a heart attack," but rather "it is consistent with the symptoms associated with a head injury and the resulting bleeding."
Karampour asked the president of the Iranian Medical Council to "act honestly and courageously to clarify and reveal the truth" and stand by the people.
According to reports published on social networks, Amini had traveled from the western province of Kurdistan to Tehran to meet relatives when she was arrested by morality police on September 13.
Amjad Amini, Mahsa's father, said in an interview with Emtedad news website that based on the calls of many girls who were detained with his daughter that day, he is sure that "she was beaten."
Several other doctors, seeing the pictures of Amini in the hospital, have pointed out on social media that the cause of the bleeding from her ear could be a blow to the head.
Her death has sparked street protests in Iran and strong international reactions. At least four people have been reported killed in Iran during protests over Amini's death.
On Twitter, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on Tehran to "end its systemic persecution of women and to allow peaceful protest," adding that the United States mourned Mahsa Amini along with the Iranian people.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Seeks End To Hostilities In Meeting With Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers
The United States has urged a quick return to face-to-face meetings between Armenian and Azerbaijani officials to ease tensions after recent border fighting that killed more than 200 people.
The State Department said Secretary Antony Blinken had conveyed condolences and "emphasized the need to prevent further hostilities" in his meeting in New York on September 19 with Armenia's and Azerbaijan's top diplomats.
The meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov came on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly that kicked off this week.
Both Caucasus countries afterwards stressed their respective interest in avoiding escalation.
"They discussed next steps, and the Secretary [Blinken] encouraged the sides to meet again before the end of the month," State Department spokesman Ned Price said of the meeting.
Armenia's Foreign Ministry said Mirzoyan pushed for the immediate withdrawal of Azerbaijani armed forces from Armenian territory and decried the use of military force as unacceptable.
Mirzoyan urged the implementation of international mechanisms to prevent the situation from escalating, Yerevan said.
He also repeated a long-standing demand by Yerevan for the return of prisoners of war from the two sides' intense 44-day conflict in 2020 in which a Russian-backed cease-fire cemented the return to Azerbaijan of wide swaths of territory in an around Nagorno-Karabakh that had been held for decades by ethnic Armenians.
Baku and Yerevan have been locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks before a Russia-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control over parts of the region and seven adjacent districts.
The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said Bayramov told the meeting that "Azerbaijan is not interested in destabilization" and stressed Baku's efforts to rebuild areas held for decades by ethnic Armenians and to resettle internally displaced persons there.
It quoted Bayramov as accusing Armenia of "obstructing" efforts at reopening communication lines, border demarcation, and humanitarian efforts and "grossly violat[ing] its obligations within the tripartite declarations."
In the latest spasm of violence, the two countries last week traded artillery and mortars across their shared border, and Azerbaijani forces targeted sites within the borders of Armenia itself.
Russia, which maintains ties with both countries, brokered a cease-fire not long after the fighting erupted, but clashes continued.
Armenia has said the clashes left 207 people dead or missing on its side and Baku has reported 79 deaths among its military.
During a visit to Armenia last week, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi blamed Azerbaijan for the latest violence, adding, "We strongly condemn those attacks."
Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay responded on September 19 by saying the White House should clarify whether her statements reflect the official view of the United States.
Ukraine Pushes 'Pace,' Stabilization In Eastern Offensive To Deny Russia 'Any Foothold'
Ukrainian officials have announced efforts to urgently stabilize recently retaken eastern territory and stressed the need for rapid gains in order to deny Russia "any foothold on Ukrainian soil" with Russia's invasion nearing the seven-month mark.
The rapid gains of recent weeks as Russian forces abandon occupied areas particularly in the region east of Kharkiv have left Ukrainian troops approach parts of the Donbas region long held by Kremlin-backed separatists as Kyiv seeks more Western arms to wage its defense.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address on September 19 that Kyiv's forces in the Kharkiv region were "stabilizing the situation [and] holding our positions...so firmly that the occupiers are clearly panicking."
"We are now confident that the occupiers will not have any foothold on Ukrainian soil," he said.
"The pace is very important now," Zelenskiy said amid rapidly falling temperatures in the region and concerns about the basic needs of residents who have remained. "The pace of stabilization in the liberated areas. The pace of movement of our troops. The pace of restoration of normal life in the liberated territory."
Zelenskiy said last week that around 150,000 Ukrainians had lived under Russian occupation in the Kharkiv region for the past five months.
Late on September 19, the deputy prime minister in charge of reintegrating recaptured areas, Iryna Vereshchuk, said that the authorities had launched a pilot program of small cash payments to help residents around Kharkiv.
She said each person would receive the equivalent of $33 and thanked the International Red Cross for its financial support of the project.
Zelenskiy has said investigators discovered new evidence of torture amid the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers buried near Izyum, a key city in the Kharkiv region.
The head of the regional military administration around Izyum, Oleh Synyehubov, said on September 19 that most of the 146 bodies exhumed from a mass grave there were civilians and "some of the dead have signs of violent death. There are bodies with tied hands and traces of torture."
WATCH: Ukrainian security services say "people were tortured" by Russian troops at a local police station in the recently liberated city of Kupyansk.
The Kremlin has dismissed allegations of Russian forces committing war crimes there as a "lie."
Zelenskiy said on September 19 that the local administrative hub of Kupyansk had been retaken from Russian forces.
In another sign of Ukrainian confidence amid the offensive in the east, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Hayday said that Ukrainian forces had retaken control of the village of Bilohorivka and were preparing to retake the entire province.
Bilohorivka is just 10 kilometers or so from the city of Lysychansk, with Russian forces took in July after weeks of intense fighting.
The Ukrainian General Staff on September 20 warned Ukrainians of the threat of Russian air and missile attacks throughout the country and said Ukrainian forces had repelled Russian operations in Mayorsk, Vesele, Kurdyumivka, and Novomykhaylivka.
RFE/RL cannot corroborate battlefield claims in the areas of intense fighting.
British defense intelligence, meanwhile, assessed on September 20 that Ukraine's "long-range strike capability" against Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters and airfield had forced a relocation of Russian submarines, "undermining" one of Moscow's main aims in its eight-year occupation of Crimea.
In London, Prime Minister Liz Truss said the United Kingdom next year will meet or exceed the 2.3 billion pounds ($2.63 billion) in military aid spent on Ukraine in 2022, her office said on September 20.
Britain's military support to Ukraine is likely to include equipment such as multiple-launch rocket systems, her office said in a statement.
"Ukraine's victories in recent weeks have been inspirational," the statement said, after Kyiv's forces pushed the Russians out of almost all of the Kharkiv region in a lightning counteroffensive.
"My message to the people of Ukraine is this: the U.K. will continue to be right behind you every step of the way. Your security is our security."
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
U.K. Says Russia Relocated Black Sea Submarines As 'Threat Level' Rose From Ukrainian Attacks
British defense intelligence has said in its latest assessment that it believes Russia's Black Sea Fleet has moved submarines from their home port on the annexed Crimean Peninsula to southern Russia in a sign of the increased threat to Russian forces of Ukraine's "long-range strike capability."
The British Defense Ministry said in its intelligence update that the Black Sea Fleet's command "has almost certainly relocated its KILO-class submarines" from the waters off Sevastopol to Novorossiisk in the Krasnodar region.
"This is highly likely due to the recent change in the local security threat level in the face of increased Ukrainian long-range strike capability," it said.
It cited attacks in the past two months on the Russian fleet's headquarters and its main naval-aviation airfield.
The British update said Russian President Vladimir Putin had thus undercut one of his main "motivations" for occupying and annexing Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 -- to provide a safe base for the fleet.
"Base security has now been directly undermined by Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine," the ministry said.
Hungary Submits Proposals Aimed At Avoiding Loss Of EU Funds
Hungary's government has submitted a bill to parliament aimed at avoiding the loss of billions of euros from the European Union, Justice Minister Judit Varga has said.
The proposal modifies legislation relating to Hungary's cooperation with the EU's anti-fraud office and rules affecting state asset-management foundations.
Varga said on Facebook she had submitted the first bill to parliament as the government focuses on "drafting and implementing the commitments (to the EU) in coming weeks and months."
A day earlier, the EU's executive called for the suspension of 7.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in EU funding earmarked for Hungary over corruption, rights, and rule-of-law disputes.
The European Commission also set out requirements for Hungary to keep access to the funding, including new legislation.
Critics in Brussels have argued that cronyism under Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party's 12-year leadership, anti-LGBT legislation, and other backsliding threaten shared EU values.
Last week, the European Parliament approved a resolution saying Hungary was no longer a "full democracy," prompting Fidesz to accuse it of "attacking Hungary again."
Varga was quoted earlier by the Spanish newspaper El Correo de Espana as saying the European Parliament was waging an ideological witch-hunt against Hungary and was trying to hinder its negotiations with the commission about EU funds.
'We are engaging in a very constructive, very positive negotiating procedure," Varga told the newspaper regarding talks with the European Commission on the rule-of-law mechanism and the withheld recovery funds.
The European Commission's proposal to cut off billions in so-called cohesion funds to Budapest was the first to be made by the EU under new policies aimed at protecting the rule of law in the 27-member bloc.
The next EU step requires support by what's called a "qualified majority," representing at least 55 percent of the member states and at least 65 percent of the total EU population.
Hungary has until November 19 to address the concerns and some of its officials have pledged to form an anti-corruption body and make other moves to allay EU concerns.
Hungary's minister in charge of EU negotiations, Tibor Navracsics, said after the European Commission's recommendation that there was "a good chance" his government would be able to sign an agreement over the use of European funds by the end of the year.
Orban, who was reelected for a fourth consecutive term in April, has resisted European unity over gas and economic sanctions to punish Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and otherwise cozied up to Moscow, including traveling to the funeral of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and sending his foreign minister for a surprise visit in July.
A Kremlin spokesman on September 19 praised Hungarian leadership for what it described as Budapest's willingness to take "sovereign positions" on issues within the EU.
The September 19 statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin's office came in a conference call between spokesman Dmitry Peskov and reporters.
He said the Kremlin was following the EU-Hungary developments closely.
With reporting by Reuters
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Meet In New York With Blinken
The Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers have met in New York in their first talks since recent deadly border clashes claimed more than 200 lives.
The meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov was arranged by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the annual UN General Assembly in a bid to ease tensions and maintain a fragile cease-fire between the two countries.
"We are encouraged by the fact that the fighting has ceased and there has not been" a resumption of shelling, Blinken said. "Strong, sustainable diplomatic engagement is the best path for everyone. There is a path to a durable peace that resolves the differences."
Speaking ahead of the meeting, Bayramov said his country was "satisfied with the level of relations" with Washington and said his direct talks with Mirzoyan were not unusual.
"We are always open for meetings," he said.
The meeting came after Armenia said the clashes last week -- the worst fighting since a six-week war in 2020 – left 207 people dead or missing on its side alone.
The new Armenian toll included two civilians who are missing, the country's Security Council said on September 19 during a meeting led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian. It said 293 troops and three civilians were wounded and 20 troops were captured.
Baku has reported 79 deaths among its military.
A statement adopted by the Security Council called on the international community to continue to put pressure on Azerbaijan to end the occupation of the sovereign territories of Armenia and to withdraw its troops.
In Istanbul, Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay on September 19 responded critically to statements made over the weekend by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (Democrat-California) on a visit to Yerevan.
Pelosi's comments during her visit to Armenia "are incompatible with historical and current facts, completely devoid of goodwill, reflecting a biased point of view, and sabotaging diplomatic efforts are never acceptable," Oktay said on Twitter.
The White House should clarify whether her statements reflect the official view of the United States, he said, suggesting that her message might have been for ethnic Armenians who live in California.
Pelosi was accompanied by Representatives Jackie Speier and Anna Eshoo, (Democrats-California), who have Armenian heritage and who face reelection in November, and Representative Frank Pallone (Democrat-New Jersey).
Pelosi blamed Azerbaijan for the latest outbreak of fighting with Armenia during her trip, which she said had particular significance following the "illegal and deadly attacks by Azerbaijan" on Armenia.
"We strongly condemn those attacks," Pelosi added, saying the border fighting was triggered by Azerbaijani attacks on Armenia.
Baku and Yerevan have been locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks before a Russia-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenia losing control over parts of the region and seven adjacent districts.
In the latest spasm of violence, the two countries traded artillery and mortar fire across their shared border, and Azerbaijani forces targeted sites within the borders of Armenia itself.
Russia, which maintains ties with both countries, brokered a cease-fire not long after the fighting erupted, but clashes continued.
With reporting by AFP
Russian Foreign Ministry Summons Canadian Ambassador Over Alleged Attacks On Embassy
The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned the Canadian ambassador over alleged attacks on the Russian Embassy in Ottawa.
The ministry said in a statement on September 19 that an unknown person threw a Molotov cocktail onto the territory of the Russian Embassy in the Canadian capital.
The ministry also said that law enforcement officers in Ottawa had not prevented what it said were "aggressive" demonstrators who it said had blocked an entrance to the consular section of the embassy.
"The Russian side demanded immediate measures to secure due safety of the Russian entities abroad, as well as that of their employees and members of their families," the statement said.
The statement did not specify when the incidents took place.
Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov was quoted by Russian state-owned news agency Sputnik as saying that the bottle was thrown early on September 12 but didn't ignite.
Stepanov said a video of the incident was sent to Canadian police, but Ottawa police said they were not aware of any such report, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.
A spokesman for Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said relevant authorities were looking into the matter.
"We know that Canadians are shocked at the latest images coming out of Izyum," Adrien Blanchard said in a statement. "That is why we will not spare any effort to hold [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his accomplices accountable for their war crimes."
Ukrainian officials said last week that they had found 440 bodies buried in a forest near Izyum, a town in northeastern Ukraine recaptured from Russian forces. They said most of the dead were civilians.
Blanchard also quoted Joly as saying violence and vandalism were not acceptable.
Relations between Russia and Western countries, including Canada, have been tense since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Canada has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, barred Russian vessels from using Canadian ports and internal waters, banned the sale of luxury items to Russia, and prohibited Canadian banks from conducting transactions with Russia's central bank.
Ottawa has slapped sanctions on some 1,500 Russian citizens and companies, including President Vladimir Putin, his two adult daughters, Russian athlete Alina Kabayeva, who is believed to be Putin's current partner, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, central bank Chairwoman Elvira Nabiullina, and many other close associates of the president.
With reporting by Reuters and the CBC
Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Attacking Another Nuclear Plant
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has responded to officials' accusations that Russian troops shelled another nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine overnight by saying the world must "stop [Russia] before it's too late."
He said via Telegram on September 19 that "a rocket fell 300 meters from" the South Ukraine (Pivdennoukrayinsk) Nuclear Power Plant in the war-torn Mykolayiv region and "there was a short-term power outage."
Zelenskiy said windows at the complex were damaged and suggested "the invaders wanted to shoot again but forgot what a nuclear power plant was."
"Russia endangers the whole world," Zelenskiy said. "We have to stop it before it's too late."
Earlier in the day, Ukraine's state nuclear operator, Enerhoatom, accused Russian troops of striking the Pivdennoukrayinsk plant and said there was no damage to any of its three reactors. The facility is working normally, Enerhoatom added early on September 19.
The United Nations' nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), did not immediately comment on the attack.
Another Ukrainian nuclear plant, at Zaporizhzhya, about 250 kilometers farther east, that was occupied by Russian forces in March has been the object of intense concern and urgent international demands for a demilitarized zone and return to Ukrainian control.
Ukrainian officials on September 18 accused Russian troops of pounding civilian infrastructure with artillery including in the city of Zaporizhzhya in which that bigger plant is located.
Electricity was reportedly restored over the weekend to the Zaporizhzhya plant to help allay fears of a catastrophic disaster there.
But the IAEA said on September 19 that a power line used to supply the plant was disconnected, leaving it without backup power from the grid.
RFE/RL cannot independently verify battlefield claims in areas of the most intense fighting.
Zelenskiy and some Western leaders have accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of waging "nuclear terrorism" and "nuclear blackmail" since ordering the full-scale invasion in February and snatching Ukrainian nuclear facilities, in addition to hinting at a possible nuclear response if the conflict in Ukraine threatens Russia broadly.
A Telegram post by Enerhoatom condemning the Pivdennoukrayinsk blast quoted Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and included a video of a bright light and blast, seemingly narrowly missing a building at the facility.
"In desperation, Russia is putting the world on the brink of a nuclear disaster," it quoted Halushchenko as saying.
Russia has routinely blamed Ukrainian forces for shelling near Zaporizhzhya that Kyiv has said were Russian artillery or rockets.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Kazakh President's Decree On Renaming Capital Comes Into Force
The presidential decree to change the name of Kazakhstan's capital city back to Astana from Nur-Sultan came into force on September 19 after its text was officially published in state media.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev signed the decree two days earlier in another move to distance himself from his predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev.
Toqaev first changed the name of the capital from Astana to Nur-Sultan in 2019, one day after Nazarbaev, who had run the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, announced he was resigning and that Toqaev was his handpicked successor.
Though he officially stepped down as president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the country's powerful Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of "elbasy" or leader of the nation.
Even after Nazarbaev's stepping down, many Kazakhs remained bitter about the oppression felt during his reign.
Those feelings came to a head in January when unprecedented antigovernment nationwide protests started over a fuel price hike, and then exploded into countrywide deadly unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to enjoy any of the oil-rich Central Asian nation's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev's relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
In June this year, a Toqaev-initiated referendum removed Nazarbaev's name from the constitution and annulled his status as elbasy.
Kazakh critics say Toqaev's initiatives were mainly cosmetic and did not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Based on reporting by Tengrinews and Kazinform
Moscow-Backed Separatists In Eastern Ukraine Sentence OSCE Employee To 13 Years In Prison
Moscow-backed separatist authorities in Ukraine's eastern region of Luhansk have sentenced an employee of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to 13 years in prison.
The Luhansk information center controlled by the separatists said on September 19 that the de facto Supreme Court of the so-called Luhansk People's Republic sentenced Dmitry Shabanov after finding him guilty of "high treason and working for the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA)."
Shabanov, a local resident of Luhansk, is one of at least six employees of the OSCE mission arrested by the separatists since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February, of whom three, including Shabanov, have been held in detention.
In July, Russian state-controlled television channels broadcast what they said was a confession by Shabanov.
It is not possible to obtain confirmation of the report, as inmates in parts of the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk that have been under separatist control since 2014 do not have a right to defense.
After the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, the OSCE evacuated about 500 observers of its mission that monitored the cease-fire in the region. All contracts with local residents were terminated at the time.
The OSCE stated in July that the charges against Shabanov were unfounded and fabricated.
The OSCE has yet to comment on the report about Shabanov's conviction and sentencing.
- By Current Time
Russian Anarchist Couple Convicted Of Hooliganism For Criticizing FSB
CHELYABINSK, Russia -- A Russian court sentenced a couple of self-declared anarchists to 21 months in a colony settlement for criticizing the Federal Security Service (FSB) by unfurling a protest banner at the agency's headquarters in 2018.
A colony settlement is a dormitory-like penitentiary located near an industrial facility where convicts work alongside regular employees.
Pavel Chikov of the legal defense organization Agora wrote on Telegram that the central district court in the Urals city of Chelyabinsk sentenced Dmitry Tsibukovsky and Anastasia Safonova on September 19 after finding them guilty of "hooliganism motivated by political hatred."
Tsibukovsky said earlier that he and Safonova were tortured while in custody. Prosecutors had sought five years in prison for each defendant.
Tsibukovsky and Safonova were initially arrested in 2018 after they placed the anti-FSB banner to express solidarity with a group of activists arrested in 2017-18 for allegedly creating a terrorist group called Set (Network), with cells in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Penza, and Omsk, as well as in neighboring Belarus.
In September 2021, the court sentenced Tsibukovsky to two and a half years and Safonova to two years in prison for the same action, but a court of appeals quashed the sentences in November and sent the case back to investigators.
Before that, the case against Tsibukovsky and Safonova was thrown out twice after investigators failed to prove elements of a crime in the couple’s actions.
Expert Says Iran's Passenger Aircraft Fleet Operating At Less Than Half-Capacity
More than half of Iran's fleet of passenger aircraft has been grounded due to aging and a lack of spare parts and engines, an aviation expert has told Iranian media.
The semiofficial ISNA news agency quoted Omid Khansari as saying that only "about 120 to 130 planes are active" out of a total of some 340 aircraft owned by Iranian airlines while the remainder "are grounded and in need of spare parts."
U.S. sanctions imposed after the 1979 Islamic Revolution have hindered Tehran's ability to modernize the fleet with new planes and repair the older ones due to a lack of spare parts.
Some of the planes -- including U.S.-made Boeing 747 and McDonnell Douglas jets as well as EU-made Airbus planes -- are well past their retirement dates.
Following the landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, U.S. sanctions were lifted and Iranian airlines placed orders for more than 300 planes, including modern airliners from Boeing and Airbus.
However, only three Airbus planes and 11 turboprop ATR aircraft were delivered to Iran before the United States withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions.
Tehran's subsequent efforts to acquire Chinese passenger aircraft that contain U.S. technology bore no result due to Beijing's refusal to violate the sanctions. Reported attempts to purchase Russian-made Sukhoi Superjet planes apparently proved futile, too.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kyrgyz Leader Says To Ignore Online 'Speculations' Regarding Deadly Clashes Along Tajik Border
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has called on citizens to ignore unconfirmed web reports about last week's deadly clashes along the Kyrgyzstan's border with Tajikistan as his nation observes a mourning day for those killed in the fighting.
In an address to the nation on January 19, Japarov called for "patience and peace," claiming that "manipulative" information is being posted online to "disrupt friendly ties with Kyrgyzstan's neighbors."
"We have a capable army and courageous warriors that can prevent any attempts to illegally cross our borders -- and they explicitly proved it by repelling all such attempts to illegally enter our territory," Japarov said.
"We continue our efforts to resolve the Kyrgyz-Tajik border issues in a purely peaceful way," Japarov said in the televised address.
The Tajik Foreign Ministry said the key to resolving the conflict lay in negotiations, and it reiterated its position that Kyrgyzstan had instigated the fighting.
The clashes in Kyrgyzstan's southern region of Batken on September 14-17 left at least 59 Kyrgyz citizens dead, the authorities said earlier.
WATCH: Fresh clashes erupted at the border between Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan on September 16, with both sides accusing each other of using heavy weaponry in fighting that has killed at least three people and wounded dozens over three days.
Tajik Deputy Foreign Minister Sodiq Imomi said on September 19 that at least 41 Tajik citizens lost their lives during the clashes.
Imomi told a briefing that ethnic Tajiks who were not Tajik citizens were being detained in Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz drones had been spotted flying into Tajik territory overnight.
He accused Kyrgyzstan of not complying with the terms of a truce and said that Kyrgyzstan, unlike Tajikistan, kept additional forces and heavy weaponry near the border and was "signaling a readiness for new violence."
Based on the agreement, both countries should withdraw additional forces from the border and work together to ensure stability on the border area.
The two countries' foreign ministries accused each other of "armed aggression" with the usage of heavy artillery, multiple-missile launchers, and mortars.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to recurring tensions since the two countries gained independence more than three decades ago.
With reporting by Reuters
Four Dead In Iran During Protests Over Woman’s Death In Morality-Police Custody
Four people have been killed in Iran during protests over the death of a 22-year-old woman after she was taken into police custody for allegedly breaking the country's hijab rules, a human rights group said.
The Hengaw Organization for Human Rights said on September 19 that two men were killed in the town of Divandarreh, part of the Kurdish region of Iran, where protests over the death of Mahsa Amini have been the most intense.
Two other people were killed in Saqqez, said the organization, which monitors Kurdish-inhabited areas in western Iran, on Twitter.
The organization identified the two men killed in Divandarreh as Fuad Ghadimi and Mohsin Mohamadi, saying they were civilians "killed by direct fire from armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran." It said 15 other people were injured.
In a separate tweet it said the two people killed in Saqqez died "by direct fire from Iranian regime forces."
There was no official confirmation from Iranian authorities. State TV said a number of protesters had been arrested but rejected the reports of deaths.
Iranian police said earlier on September 19 that Amini's death was an "unfortunate incident" and denied accusations of mistreatment.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi has claimed that Amini had a previous illness and that the hijab police "basically do not have the tools to beat the detainees."
People in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan Province, took to the streets for the second night in a row on September 18 to protest Amini's death.
Amateur videos posted online purported to show a group of women among the protesters taking off their hijab and chanting "Death to the dictator" in an apparent reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Police reportedly fired shots in the air and used tear gas to disperse the protesters. According to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights, security forces also using a water cannon to disperse protesters.
At least nine protesters have reportedly been injured in Sanandaj.
The protest came three days after doctors declared Amini dead on September 16 after she showed no brain activity since falling into a coma after being admitted to the hospital.
According to reports published on social networks, Amini had traveled from the western Iranian province of Kurdistan to Tehran to meet relatives when she was arrested by the morality police on September 13.
Eyewitnesses to her arrest told journalists that Amini appeared to have been beaten inside the police van while being taken to the detention center.
But businesses and shopkeepers in cities in the provinces of Kurdistan, West Azerbaijan, and Alborz went on strike and closed their shops in protest of Amini's death despite threats by the authorities.
The notorious Guidance Patrols -- otherwise known as the morality police or hijab police -- have become increasingly active and violent in Iran. Videos have emerged on social media appearing to show officers detaining women, forcing them into vans, and whisking them away.
The hijab, the head covering worn by Muslim women, became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Many Iranian women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, with reporting by Reuters
Kremlin Lauds Orban Government's 'Sovereign Positions' Within EU
A Kremlin spokesman has praised a stubbornly allied Hungarian leadership for what it describes as Budapest's willingness to take "sovereign positions" on issues within the European Union.
The September 19 statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin's office came in a conference call between spokesman Dmitry Peskov and reporters.
He said the Kremlin is following the EU-Hungary developments closely.
A day earlier, the European Commission called for the elimination of 7.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in EU funding earmarked for Hungary over corruption, rights, and rule-of-law disputes.
Critics in Brussels have argued that cronyism under Prime Minister Viktor Orban and his Fidesz party's 12-year leadership, year-old anti-LGBT legislation, and other backsliding threaten shared EU values.
The European Commission's proposal to cut off billions in so-called cohesion funds to Budapest was the first to be made by the EU under new policies aimed at protecting the rule of law in the 27-nation bloc.
The next EU step requires support by what's called a qualified majority, representing at least 55 percent of the member states and at least 65 percent of the total EU population.
Hungary has until November 19 to address the concerns, and some of its officials have pledged to form an anti-corruption body and make other moves to allay EU concerns.
Hungary's minister in charge of EU negotiations, Tibor Navracsics, said after the European Commission's recommendation that there was "a good chance" his government would be able to sign an agreement over the use of European funds by the end of the year.
Last week, the European Parliament approved a resolution saying Hungary was no longer a "full democracy," prompting Fidesz to accuse it of "attacking Hungary again."
Orban has resisted European unity over gas and economic sanctions to punish Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and otherwise cozied up to Moscow, including traveling to Moscow this month for the funeral of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and sending his foreign minister to Moscow for a surprise visit in July.
Orban was reelected for a fourth consecutive term in April.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Russian Security Council Touts 'Further Military Cooperation' With China
The Russian Security Council claimed on September 19 that Moscow and Beijing had agreed on "further military cooperation" with a focus on exercises and senior contacts.
The statement from Moscow follows a meeting last week where President Vladimir Putin was forced to publicly acknowledge Chinese concerns over his ongoing invasion of Ukraine and its repercussions around the world.
There was no immediate confirmation from the Chinese of the Russian Security Council's announcement.
"The sides agreed on further military cooperation with a focus on joint exercises and patrols, as well as on strengthening contacts between the [respective] general staffs," the Russian security body said.
The Russian Security Council's secretary, Nikolai Patrushev, is currently on a visit to China for consultations.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has avoided condemning the Russian invasion of its smaller post-Soviet neighbor, which came within weeks of a meeting at which he and Putin pledged a Sino-Russian friendship with "no limits."
But he has urged "restraint" and said at their first meeting since the Ukraine invasion began in late February that Beijing is ready to play a leading role in bringing the world to the stable development path.
At the regional security gathering in Uzbekistan on September 15, Putin responded: "We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis."
He added, "We understand your questions and concern about this."
With unprecedented international sanctions targeting Russia, Beijing's support is widely seen as essential for Moscow, which needs markets for its energy exports and sources to import high-tech goods.
Based on reporting by Reuters
