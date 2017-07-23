Erdogan To Visit Gulf States Amid Regional Crisis

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will start a two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and ally Qatar amid a regional crisis.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, and other countries broke all diplomatic and commercial ties with Qatar over the Gulf nation’s alleged funding for Islamic extremists and its close ties to regional rival Iran. Qatar denies the allegations.

Erdogan is scheduled to meet Saudi Arabia's King Salman on July 23 before heading to Kuwait, the country mediating in the crisis.

He is expected to finish his trip in Qatar on July 24.

International attempts to resolve the crisis, including with U.S. involvement, have so far failed.

Since the crisis erupted in June, Turkey has sent troops to Qatar and continues to ship food to help the small Gulf nation.

Qatar holds strategic importance for Turkey, which established a military base in the oil-rich nation after a 2014 agreement. Ankara says as many as 1,000 soldiers could eventually be stationed there.

The two countries also are believed to support Islamist groups such as the Muslim Brotherhood, seen by Gulf countries as a threat to their rule.

Based on reporting by dpa and Reuters