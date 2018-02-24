Estonia Marks 100 Years Since Its Independence Declaration

Estonia is celebrating the centenary of its independence declaration with festivities and a military parade in the Baltic state's capital, Tallinn.

The celebrations on February 24 started with Estonia's blue, black, and white flag being hoisted atop the same 45-metre-high Pikk Hermann (Tall Hermann) tower it was flown from in 1918.



The tower is part of the Toompea Castle in the medieval heart of the city. The castle is now home to the Estonian Parliament.

Like its Baltic neighbors Lithuania and Latvia, Estonia was part of the Russian Empire and briefly Soviet Russia before it declared independence 100 years ago.

The small country was occupied by the Soviet Union in 1940 and by Germany for three years during World War II.

It regained independence in August 1991 and joined the European Union and NATO in 2004.

During the February 24 parade, President Kersti Kaljulaid reviewed troops that included a multinational NATO unit stationed in Estonia.

"The independence of Estonia is now better protected than ever before as we have friends and allies," Parliamentary President Eiki Nestor said at the start of celebrations. "Estonia is part of the free world."

Prime Minister Juri Ratas urged citizens never to forget their predecessors who established the republic.

Based on reporting by AP, dpa, and estonianworld.com

