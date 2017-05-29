EU Announces Over 44 Million Euros In Aid To Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran

The European Union has announced over 44 million euros ($49 million) in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran.

EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides said in a statement on May 29 that the funding will support Afghan refugees in Iran and Pakistan, help internally displaced people in Afghanistan, and improve disaster risk management in Central Asia.

"The EU's assistance announced today will help hundreds of thousands of people affected by conflicts and natural disasters," Stylianides said.

The statement said 25.5 million euros would go towards helping internally displaced people in Afghanistan, around 10 million euros to Afghan refugees in Iran, and about 7 million euros to Afghan refugees and the internally displaced in Pakistan.

The assistance will focus on areas such as protection, food, emergency shelter, health, water, hygiene, and sanitation.

The EU said it would also contribute around 2 million euros for disaster risk reduction in Central Asia.

The EU Commission has funded humanitarian assistance programs in the region since 1996.

