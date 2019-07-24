The European Union has called for the immediate release of ailing 20-year-old Ukrainian national Pavlo Hryb, who has been convicted in Russia of "promoting terrorism."



On July 23, Russia's Supreme Court upheld a six-year prison sentence given to Hryb, who was convicted by the North Caucasus Regional Court in March.



Hryb has said the charge against him was fabricated by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB).



In a statement on July 24, EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said Hryb "suffers from a very serious medical condition which could become life-threatening at any moment" and said Ukrainian doctors have not been allowed to see him.



Kocijancic called on Russia to release all "illegally detained Ukrainian citizens."



Hryb went missing in August 2017 after he traveled to Belarus to meet a woman he met online.



Relatives believe he walked into a trap set by the FSB, which later told Ukraine that Hryb was being held in a detention center in Russia on suspicion of promoting terrorism.



Ihor Hryb said that his son was detained when he was returning from Belarus to Ukraine.