EU Calls For Restraint Following Cease-Fire Violations In Nagorno-Karabakh
An EU spokeswoman says recent violations of the cease-fire on the front lines of Azerbaijan’s breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region are “a stark reminder that the status quo is unsustainable.”
EU foreign affairs spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic said in a June 22 statement that the bloc expects “deescalation and restraint in deeds as well as in words.”
Baku and Yerevan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years.
Armenian-backed separatists seized the mainly Armenian-populated region from Azerbaijan during a war in the early 1990s that killed some 30,000 people.
Diplomatic efforts to settle the conflict have brought little progress.
Kocijancic’s statement comes after the separatists in Nagorno-Karabakh said on June 16 that Azerbaijani forces had killed three of their soldiers on the front lines.
On June 19, the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group mediating talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia called upon the parties to "reengage in negotiations on substance, in good faith and with political will."
Most Popular
-
Most-Read Articles
-
Most-Viewed Visuals
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
10
Top Shots