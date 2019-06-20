Accessibility links

EU Extends Sanctions On Russia Over Crimea For Another Year

Russia has provided support for separatists holding parts of the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

BRUSSELS -- European Union leaders have agreed to extend the bloc’s economic sanctions penalizing Russia for its aggression in Ukraine.

"The Council [of EU member states] prolonged the restrictive measures introduced in response to the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by Russia until 23 June 2020," the bloc said in a statement on June 20.

The EU, the United States, and other countries have imposed sanctions on Russia over Moscow's seizure of the Crimean Peninsula in March 2014 and its support for the separatists holding parts of the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk in a conflict that has killed some 13,000 people since April 2014.

