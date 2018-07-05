EU Freezes Aid For Moldova, Citing Nullification Of Chisinau's Mayoral Election

The European Union has frozen a 100 million euro aid package for Moldova, citing the recent court nullification of Chisinau's mayoral election, which the EU and United States say has undermined the country's democracy.

The EU said in a statement on July 4 that the voiding of the mayoral election by Moldova's Supreme Court on June 25 violates key preconditions for getting the assistance -- respecting democracy and the rule of law.

The EU said it was putting further assistance to Moldova "on hold" in light the "recent political events." Moldova had expected the EU to disburse the money after securing $33.8 million in aid from the International Monetary Fund last week.

The EU and the United States support Moldova's pro-Western government but have strongly criticized the court decisions nullifying the election of Andrei Nastase, a former prosecutor who is a vocal critic of the ruling party chief.

The U.S. State Department called the court decisions "unusual and unwarranted" and said they "thwart the electoral will of the Moldovan people and damage respect for the rule of law and democratic principles in Moldova."

Nastase took 52.5 percent of the vote in the June 3 runoff election, defeating Socialist Party candidate Ion Ceban, who favors closer relations with Russia.

But Moldovan courts in three successive decisions ruled that both candidates had used social media to call on voters to turn out on election day, and said that amounted to illegal campaigning.

The court decisions prompted thousands of people to take to the streets in protest.

Nastase charged that the rulings were delivered at the behest of Vlad Plahotniuc, the leader of the ruling Democrat Party (PDM) and a powerful businessman who Nastase and other critics accuse of controlling the judiciary and other Moldovan institutions.

Plahotniuc has denied interfering in the case. He has also criticized the court decisions, calling them "an extremely dangerous precedent for all parties, including the PDM."

Plahotniuc told the online newspaper Timpul on June 26 that "it cannot be ruled out that the situation could be repeated for us as well at the upcoming parliamentary election."

The PDM is the main force in the current, pro-Western governing coalition, but the party has been marred by accusations of corruption. Moldovan Prime Minister Pavel Filip has also denied any interference with the judiciary.

Nastase is due to present his case to the European Parliament on July 5 and has announced more street protests in August.

With reporting by Reuters and Interfax

