EU Calls Georgia Candidate 'In Name Only' After Backsliding On Reforms

The European Commission has issued a damning assessment of Georgia's progress toward joining the European Union, accusing it of "serious democratic backsliding" that has left the Caucasus nation as a candidate for membership "in name only."

In an annual progress report for 10 candidate countries released on November 4, the commission noted a government crackdown on political opponents and a policy shift that appears slanted toward Moscow, effectively derailing the country's EU bid despite widespread public support for accession.

That contrasts with praise for candidates Montenegro, Albania, Ukraine, and Moldova and a carrot in the form of raising the possibility of candidate nations joining the bloc as early as 2030 if reforms remain on track.

"In Georgia, the situation has sharply deteriorated, with serious democratic backsliding," EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said in presenting the annual report.

"The commission considers Georgia a candidate country in name only."

Georgia has seen its relationship with the 27-nation bloc deteriorate since Tbilisi adopted anti-LGBT legislation and a so-called foreign agent law last year.

The relationship eroded further after parliamentary elections in October 2024 in which the Georgian Dream party held on to power and then decided to halt EU accession talks while adopting what many -- including Brussels -- see as Russia-friendly policies.

Several senior Georgian opposition figures have been jailed, while police have ramped up the arrest of protesters at the antigovernment demonstrations.

Georgian Dream says it still wants to join the European Union, but only if it can preserve what it says are Georgia's traditional Orthodox Christian values as well as peaceful ties with Russia.

"The findings of the report are unfortunately devastating for Georgia's European aspirations," Pawel Herczynski, the EU ambassador to Georgia, told reporters in Tbilisi.

"Georgia is not on the trajectory to become an EU member state, neither in 2030 nor later."

With concerns growing over the rising influence of China and Russia in some parts of Eastern Europe and elsewhere, the EU is once again keen on expanding to ensure its sphere of influence doesn't erode.

"Expanding the union is in our best interest," the EU's foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said upon the release of the report assessing the candidacies of Albania, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Georgia, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey, and Ukraine.

Kos highlighted Montenegro's progress saying the tiny nation, which has a large and vocal Russian population, had advanced farthest along the path to membership.

She also praised Albania for "unprecedented progress" and the "accelerated speed" with which Moldova is moving ahead.

Ukraine, which has been coupled on the EU path with Moldova, was commended for its "demonstrated" commitment to accession, though Kos noted "it will be essential to sustain this momentum and prevent any risk of backsliding, in particular (on) anti-corruption."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he hopes to join other candidates if they are asked to join in 2030 while calling the latest report "the best assessment to date -- proof that even as we defend against Russia's full-scale aggression, Ukraine continues to reform and transform according to European standards."

Serbia, which has opened 22 policy chapters, has also been stuck for years as some EU member states are critical of Belgrade's refusal to align with EU sanctions on Russia.

But the report noted other issues such as a perceived backsliding when it comes to freedom of expression and smear campaigns against civil society.

"Serbia, yes, we are very critical. But I am offering a hand: You can get everything from us. But I cannot hear any more Serbian politicians blaming the EU for what's happening in Serbia," Kos said.