EU Takes Hungary To Court Over LGBT Laws, Media Freedoms, And Gas Pricing

The European Commission says it is referring Hungary to the European Court of Justice (ECJ) over alleged discrimination against LGBT people, restrictions on media freedom, and gasoline pricing that discriminates against foreign-registered vehicles.

The commission announced the moves in a statement on July 15 as part of its regular package of decisions on infringements that endanger rights, fundamental freedoms, or rule of law among member states.

Entrenched Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been battling Brussels on a range of issues from perceived democratic and rights backsliding, to sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, to enlargement and other EU internal issues.

The LGBT issue has been a particular source of irritation between Brussels and Budapest.

"The Commission is...referring Hungary to the Court for (i) discrimination of LGBTIQ people and (ii) for restricting media freedom and the rights of Klubradio to use radio spectrum," the European Commission said on July 15.

Orban's government passed legal changes in June 2021 that drew sharp criticism from the European Commission, the Council of Europe's Venice Commission, and members of the LGBT community who say they stigmatize sexual minorities and stifle discourse on sexual orientation.

The Hungarian law "discriminates against people on the basis of their sexual orientation and gender identity," the commission charged again in its infringements update.

The EU's executive arm has balked at taking Orban's government to court on the LGBT legislation over worries its interference could fuel anti-EU resentments.

Orban has repeatedly rejected accusations of discrimination and said the legislation allows parental control of what kind of sex education children receive at school.

Orban has also used his supermajority for more than a decade to exclude independent media and force a consolidation of friendly media owned by allies or under a nonprofit umbrella his party established several years ago.

The Klubradio case stems from a refusal by the Fidesz-dominated Hungarian Media Council to extend that independent broadcaster's license last year.

A Hungarian requirement introduced in May excludes motorists with foreign license plates from a price ceiling introduced last November -- along with other giveaways seen as luring voters ahead of national elections in April that were dominated by Fidesz.

It forces foreign vehicle owners instead to pay market prices for fuel at Hungarian gas stations.

"Finally, to protect the fundamental principles of free movement, which are the cornerstone of the EU's single market, the Commission is launching an infringement procedure against Hungary for having introduced discriminatory fuel prices for vehicles with a foreign number plate," the European Commision said on July 15.

With additional reporting by dpa