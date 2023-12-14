EU Leaders Expected To Clash With Hungary's Orban At Summit Over Ukraine Membership, Aid

A crucial European Union summit that opens in Brussels on December 14 is set to be dominated by a clash between EU leaders and Prime Minister Viktor Orban over Hungary's opposition to both starting membership negotiations with Ukraine and approving a multibillion-dollar aid package for Kyiv.

The two-day summit comes just days after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy failed to convince Republican lawmakers during a trip to the United States to unblock a critical military and economic package worth $60 billion for Ukraine that Kyiv desperately needs as its battle to stave off Russia's invasion nears the three-year mark.

The European Council said that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with Orban ahead of the summit.

Orban, who maintains warm relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, is opposing a 50 billion-euro ($54 billion) financial aid for Ukraine and is against starting membership negotiations with Ukraine, which secured EU candidate status together with Moldova in June 2022.

Ukraine is counting on the EU funds to help its economy survive in the coming year.

Orban's opposition appears to be used as a bargaining chip in his dispute with the EU, which has frozen billions of euros in funds for Budapest over a rule-of-law dispute.

On December 13, the European Commission, the EU's executive, agreed to unblock 10 billion euros for Hungary it what appeared to be a goodwill gesture toward Budapest ahead of the summit.

Zelenskiy, who had a brief meeting with Orban last week in Argentina, has said that Hungary has "no reason" to oppose Kyiv starting accession talks with the 27-member bloc.

Orban last week wrote European Council President Charles Michel a letter demanding that Ukraine's membership in the European Union be taken off the agenda at the summit.

The council "must avoid this counterproductive scenario for the sake of unity, which is our most important asset," Orban said in his second letter to Michel in as many weeks about Ukraine's prospective EU membership.

But the letter did not say outright that Hungary would veto any moves to open membership talks with Ukraine.

Decisions on the enlargement of the bloc and a review of its long-term budget, which includes the aid for Ukraine, must be agreed unanimously by all 27 member countries.

Zelenskiy on December 13 made a surprise visit to Norway on his way back from Washington and met with Nordic leaders, whom he told that Ukraine cannot win its war with Russia without Western help.

Norway, which is not an EU member, announced a 3 billion-krone ($273 million) disbursement for Kyiv, which is part of a larger, 75 billion-krone aid package over five years.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP