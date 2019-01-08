EU Imposes Sanctions On Iranian Intelligence Service, Two Iranian Citizens

BRUSSELS -- The European Union has voted to impose sanctions on the Iranian intelligence service and two Iranian citizens following accusations of Iranian attack plots in Denmark and France.

The sanctions were approved by EU ministers at a council meeting in Brussels on January 8 and are expected to be officially confirmed on January 9.

The names of the sanctioned Iranian citizens were not immediately released.

The move came as ministers reviewed the EU’s terrorist list, which includes organizations and individuals whose assets have been frozen by the EU.

The EU list, established after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks against the United States, includes five Iranian nationals.

French and Danish diplomats briefed their EU counterparts in December about alleged Iranian attack plots.

France accused Iran of a failed plot to carry out a bomb attack at a rally near Paris organized by an exiled Iranian opposition group.

In October, Danish police accused Tehran of planning to carry out assassination plots in Denmark against Iranian exiles from a banned opposition group.

France already has imposed sanctions against the pair and the Iranian security service.

With reporting by RFE/RL correspondent Rikard Jozwiak in Brussels; additional reporting by dpa