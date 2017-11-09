EU's Mogherini To Visit Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan

BISHKEK -- Europe Union foreign-policy chief Federica Mogherini is traveling to Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan and will meet with top officials in the Central Asian countries.

Speaking to RFE/RL ahead of the visit, a spokeswoman for Mogherini noted that it comes one month after an EU decision to launch negotiations on "a new, ambitious, and comprehensive" bilateral agreement between the 28-member bloc and Kyrgyzstan to replace one that was adopted in 1999.

The EU and neighboring Kazakhstan concluded a new agreement last year. Both Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have close ties to Moscow and are members of the Eurasian Economic Union, a grouping of ex-Soviet republics that is dominated by founding members Russia, Kazakhstan, and Belarus.

The spokeswoman, Maja Kocijancic, told RFE/RL that the human rights situation in Kyrgyzstan was among the issues Mogherini will discuss in meetings with President Almazbek Atambaev, President-elect Sooronbai Jeenbekov, and Prime Minister Sapar Isakov. who is due to be inaugurated on November 24.

"We believe that...respect for human rights is a very important aspect of our relations and for the Kyrgyz Republic as democracy, respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms are all values enshrined in the country's constitution and its international commitments," Kocijancic said.

Kocijancic also said that after visiting Bishkek, Mogherini will attend the 13th annual EU-Central Asia ministerial meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where she will meet with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev and foreign ministers of Central Asian countries.

Before leaving Brussels for Kyrgyzstan, Mogherini said that Central Asia was a very important region for the EU.

"From security to countering radicalization and extremism, from trade to the support of civil society, the EU and the countries of the region are strong partners. Our annual meeting gives us a chance to review what has been achieved over the past year and to look ahead to a new agenda to foster growth, security and stability in our regions, for the benefit of our citizens," Mogherini said.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz and Uzbek services and Rikard Jozwiak in Brussels