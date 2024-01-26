News
EU Council Chief Won't Run In European Parliament Elections, Easing Fears Of Orban Option
EU Council President Charles Michel won't seek a seat in the European Parliament and will instead remain in his job, he said on January 26. “I will devote all my efforts to my current responsibilities with steadfast determination until they come to an end,” he said on Facebook. Michel had downplayed criticism of his plan to resign early to run for parliament in June, saying there was enough time to choose his successor and that the EU had options to "avoid Viktor Orban." As Hungary holds the rotating presidency of the Council from July to December 2024, Prime Minister Orban could have ended up leading meetings if an interim successor were needed.
More News
- By dpa
Putin Announces New Nuclear Icebreaker As Part Of Arctic Fleet Expansion
Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 26 announced construction of another nuclear-powered icebreaker as part of an expansion of the country's Arctic Fleet. At a ceremony to mark the start of construction of the Leningrad icebreaker in a St. Petersburg shipyard, Putin said the keel of sister ship Stalingrad would also be completed next year. Other ships are also being built for work in the Arctic, Putin added. Russia, which has the largest icebreaker fleet in the world, lays claim to much of the mineral resources stored in the frozen Arctic.
- By AP
U.S. Speaker Warns Senate Against Ukraine Deal, Suggesting It Will Be 'Dead On Arrival' In House
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson took a strong stand on January 26 against a bipartisan Senate deal to pair border enforcement measures with Ukraine aid, sending a letter to colleagues that aligns him with hard-line conservatives determined to sink the compromise on border and immigration policy. Johnson said the legislation would have been “dead on arrival in the House” if leaked reports about the legislation were true. While a core group of senators negotiating the deal haven't yet released the text of the bill, it has already come under fire from Republicans, including Donald Trump, the likely presidential nominee who eviscerated the deal this week as a political “gift” to Democrats.
France, Germany, U.K. Condemn Iran's Launch Of Soraya Satellite
France, Germany, and Britain on January 26 condemned Iran's launch of the Soraya satellite last week using the Ghaem-100 Space Launch Vehicle (SLV). The SLV uses technology essential for the development of a long-range ballistic missile system, which could also allow Tehran to launch longer-range weapons, the countries said in a joint statement. "We remain committed to taking every diplomatic step to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and to hold Iran to account for its destabilizing activity in the region and internationally," the statement said.
Mass Public Concert To Support Kremlin-Backed Leader Of Russia's Bashkortostan Held Amid Crackdown
A mass public concert to support Radiy Khabirov, the Kremlin-backed leader of Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, was held on January 26 in the central square in the Bashkir capital, Ufa. The event comes after the sentencing of an outspoken critic of Khabirov's government to four years in prison sparked massive protests that led to violent clashes with police last week. Some Telegram channels posted videos of purported participants in the pro-Khabirov rally saying they were forced to go to the gathering under threat that they would lose their jobs if they refused to come to Salavat Yulayev Square. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Serbian Opposition Holds New Protests Against Last Month's National, Municipal Elections
The opposition Serbia Against Violence coalition led a new anti-government protest on January 26 in the country's capital, Belgrade, over disputed national and municipal elections that were held on December 17. Protesters gathered in front of the Constitutional Court, where opposition representatives had submitted a demand to have the national and Belgrade elections annulled, claiming electoral fraud by the ruling party. The national Election Commission announced final vote totals on January 12, and all opposition objections were rejected amid a series of street protests against the published results. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Russia Puts Writer Boris Akunin On Wanted List For Unspecified Charges After Anti-Kremlin Comments
Russia's Interior Ministry has put prominent writer Grigory Chkhartishvili, known under the pen name Boris Akunin, on a wanted list for alleged criminal activity, although specific charges were not listed. Akunin, 67, lives in Britain. Earlier this month, the Russian Justice Ministry added Akunin and several others to its "foreign agent" list, which is broadly applied to target regime critics. Akunin labeled the moves as actions by "an unfortunate homeland that has fallen under the power of criminals.” The Russian government cited statements or activities related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine in making the moves against Akunin. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Imprisoned Iranian Activist Reportedly Hospitalized After Heart Attack
An 70-year-old rights activist in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison has been hospitalized following a heart attack, according to Nobel Peace Prize winner Narges Mohammadi.
Mohammadi wrote on Instagram on January 25 that Raheleh Rahemi (aka Rahemipur) is one of four prisoners over 70 in Evin’s women’s ward.
“She is suffering from several ailments, including treatment for a brain tumor, but is in prison,” said Mohammadi, who is also being held at the Evin prison.
The news came as female prisoners prepared to go on hunger strike in protest against recent executions in Iran.
Mohammadi said Rahemi had been imprisoned for “the crime of seeking justice” after her brother was executed in the 1980s.
The Nobel laureate accused the Islamic republic of being a “criminal” establishment and described it as “a regime that massacres and executes and imprisons and tortures survivors and those who seek justice.”
In 2017, Amnesty International criticized Iran for imprisoning Rahemi and demanded her “immediate and unconditional release.”
The rights group said Rahemi had sought justice for her brother and his infant child, both of whom it said had “disappeared while in prison” in the 1980s.
Amnesty International said an Iranian court had deemed her interviews about the disappearance of her brother and nephew as grounds to charge her with “propaganda against the establishment.”
Iranian prisons have for decades been accused of ignoring prisoners’ conditions.
Mohammadi has been a vocal critic of prison conditions, publishing numerous letters highlighting the state of prisons as well as violence against female inmates and those detained during nationwide protests.
Last year, in a letter addressed to Javaid Rehman, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, Mohammadi described "assault on women during arrest and in detention centers" as part of the Islamic republic's "suppression program" against dissenting women.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kyiv, Moscow Exchange Soldiers' Remains In Move Unrelated To Disputed Downing Of Russian Transport Plane
KYIV -- Kyiv and Moscow have conducted an exchange of the remains of soldiers killed, a development that appears unrelated to the disputed downing of a Russian military transport plane, which the Kremlin said was carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs, killing them and nine others on board.
“Another repatriation event took place, as a result of which fallen servicemen were returned to Ukraine: the remains of 77 defenders of Ukraine were returned to [Ukrainian] territory,” Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said in a statement on January 26, while also thanking the International Committee of the Red Cross for its assistance.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
The statement added that “work on preparations for the repatriation measure had been under way for a long time.”
Separately, Russia’s Interfax news agency said on January 26 that the Ukrainian side had transferred the bodies of 55 Russian soldiers to Russia.
"Fifty-five bodies of soldiers have been returned to Russia from Ukraine," said Shamsail Saraliyev, a State Duma deputy who is a member of the parliamentary coordination group on war-related issues.
Several previous repatriations of soldiers' remains have been carried out by both sides in the past as Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine nears the two-year mark on February 24.
The latest action comes as Ukraine and Russia have contradicted each other over whether there had been proper notification to secure the airspace around an area where an Ilyushin Il-76 Russian military transport plane crashed, with Moscow saying dozens of Ukrainian POWs were among the dead.
Neither statement on January 26 mentioned the crash, which occurred two days earlier.
Russian lawmaker Andrei Kartapolov -- without providing evidence -- told deputies in Moscow on January 25 that Ukrainian military intelligence had been given a 15-minute warning before the plane entered the Belgorod region in Russia, near the border with Ukraine, and that Russia had received confirmation the message was received.
Ukrainian military intelligence spokesman Andriy Yusov reiterated in comments to RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service that it had not received either a written or verbal request to secure the airspace where the plane went down.
There has been no direct confirmation from Kyiv on Russian claims that the plane had Ukrainian POWs on board or that the aircraft was downed by a Ukrainian antiaircraft missile.
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on January 26 that Kyiv was aware that the plane had been carrying POWs. He said a report would be issued on the matter in two to three days.
"The main intelligence department of the Ukrainian Army knew we were taking 65 servicemen there. "I don't know whether they did it on purpose or by mistake, out of thoughtlessness -- but they did it," Putin said.
Meanwhile, Putin repeated remarks made last month that more than 600,000 Russian troops are engaged in the Ukraine war, which the Kremlin refers to as a “special military operation.”
"Perhaps there are some questions that require additional attention and decisions. Something always has to be readjusted, because the battle zone is large, nearly 2,000 kilometers, and there are 617,000 people deployed across the combat zone," Putin told a meeting with university students, according to Russia’s Interfax news agency.
Moscow generally has provided few details of Russian troop deployments to Ukraine.
At least 42,284 Russian military personnel have been killed since the start of the country's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to research by journalists from Mediazona and the BBC Russian Service, who have established the deceased soldiers' identities. Analysts estimate the real number of dead could be several times higher.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said his nation's ground forces also number about 600,000.
With reporting by AFP and PBS
Kazakh Lawmakers Propose Bill Legalizing Refusal Of Accreditation Of Foreign Media
ASTANA -- A group of Kazakh lawmakers approved a draft bill on January 25 that would allow the Central Asian nation's authorities to refuse accreditation to foreign media outlets and their reporters on grounds of national security concerns. The move comes at a time when the country's Foreign Ministry has refused to prolong RFE/RL's correspondents' accreditation for 2024.
According to the draft legislation, the Foreign Ministry could refuse accreditation to foreign media outlets and their reporters "in case of a threat to the national security of the Republic of Kazakhstan."
The bill also says that any activities of foreign media and their journalists without accreditation will be banned, and the decision to suspend foreign media outlets' activities in the country can be made by the Foreign Ministry without a court's ruling.
Gulmira Birzhanova of the Legal Media Center rights group said on January 26 that the proposed bill must be rejected in its current form and called on journalists and the rest of society to actively take part in discussions.
According to Birzhanova, the bill's text is vague and may lead to the authorities adopting a "selective approach" to certain foreign media outlets operating in the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Birzhanova also said her group will urge President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev to veto the bill if it is finally approved by parliament.
As of January 26, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry has not given or extended accreditation to 36 correspondents of RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, known locally as Radio Azattyq. Some of RFE/RL's correspondents have not been able to extend their accreditation since 2022.
In accordance with current legislation, the Foreign Ministry must make decisions on accreditation within two months after it receives an application. In the event of a refusal, the ministry must provide an explanation for such a decision.
RFE/RL said it plans to go to court and lodge an appeal against the ministry’s decision to deny the correspondents' accreditation.
Tajik Former Police Colonel To Face Trial In Kidnapping, Murder Case
A source in Tajikistan's Supreme Court told RFE/RL on January 26 that former police Colonel Akmal Yusufzoda will face trial on charges of involvement in the kidnapping and murder of a university teacher. Ismoiljon Rahmonov died in June last year after unknown individuals kidnapped him and threw him into a river with his hands tied. The source said the trial date will be set in early February. Yusufzoda was arrested along with a relative, Ismoiljon Shukurov, for alleged involvement in the crime. If found guilty, the two may face up to 12 years in prison. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Georgia, Armenia Sign 'Strategic Partnership' Agreement During Pashinian Visit
South Caucasus neighbors Georgia and Armenia signed a “strategic partnership” memorandum during a visit to Tbilisi by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian on January 26, Georgian Premier Irakli Garibashvili said. "Historically, we are very strong allies, not only neighbors, but friends,” he said. “We have a good partnership in all areas. De facto we were strategic friends and partners. Today, this has been [made official].” The leaders didn't disclose specifics of the agreement. Tbilisi and Yerevan generally have friendly relations but rivalries occasionally lead to tensions between the two nations. Georgia has offered to help mediate bitter disputes between Armenian and Azerbaijan. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Georgian Service, click here. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Armenian Service, click here.
Bulgarian Student Expelled For 1968 Protest Receives Award Half A Century Later
SOFIA -- A former Bulgarian student expelled from his communist-run university for protesting the Soviet-led invasion of Czechoslovakia in the 1960s has been honored by the same institution more than 55 years later.
Seventy-six-year-old Alexander Dimitrov was 21 when he and two fellow history students challenged official Eastern Bloc silence by passing out protest leaflets after Warsaw Pact tanks crushed Prague Spring reforms in 1968.
“What we did, we did,” Dimitrov told RFE/RL’s Bulgarian Service, “not because God is looking at us but to be proud of ourselves.”
Dimitrov, Eduard Genov, and Valentin Radev were all expelled from Sofia University, sentenced to prison terms in 1969, and persecuted for decades.
Radev died in Sofia in 1995, and Genov, who was initially jailed for three years but served eight more for an escape attempt, helped found a rights group before Bulgaria expelled him in 1988 and died in the United States in 2009.
Earlier this month, on January 17, Sofia University honored Dimitrov and his late classmates for their contributions to freedom and democracy in a ceremony in one of the same lecture halls they and their classmates attended more than a half a century ago.
Dimitrov said he never regretted his actions despite the decades of persecution.
“The whole of [what are now] the Czech Republic and Slovakia took to the streets, and we stand here and bleat? We couldn’t just do nothing,” Dimitrov told RFE/RL.
The three got away with distributing one round of leaflets after thousands of troops from the Soviet Union, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Poland rolled into Czechoslovakia in August 1968, killing at least 130 people and allowing Moscow to derail budding reforms.
At the time, Bulgarian Communist Party leader Todor Zhivkov was more than a decade into his three-decade rule and eager to please the Soviet leadership in Moscow.
The flyers demanded, “Out from Czechoslovakia with the troops of puppet Zhivkov.”
But while Dimitrov, Genov, and Radev were preparing a second round of flyers in October 1968, a childhood friend of Dimitrov’s turned them in to Bulgarian State Security and they were sent to Sofia’s central prison.
Dimitrov and Radev spent two years in prison each, and Genov 11 years.
Dimitrov and Radev endured decades of surveillance and harassment in Bulgaria, while Genov was ultimately expelled from the country.
“We all hoped that what happened in 1989, when Soviet communism collapsed, would happen in 1968, but apparently it was too early,” Dmitrov said.
Dimitrov, who calls himself a “born historian,” said that after “they overthrew Zhivkov on a Friday” -- November 10 -- “on Monday I went and asked for my student rights to be reinstated.”
Dimitrov was accepted to Sofia University and majored in history, two decades after he, Genov, and Radev had made some of their own history.
All three -- Genov and Radev posthumously -- were honored for their contributions to democracy and human rights by the Czech and Slovak Republics to mark the 50th anniversary of the Prague Spring in 2018.
Iran Denies Report Of U.S. Tip-Off Ahead of Deadly Islamic State Attack
Iran has denied a media report that the United States alerted the Islamic republic to a plot by the extremist Islamic State (IS) group that killed more than 90 people.
The official state news agency IRNA on January 26 cited “an informed diplomatic source” rejecting a report by The Wall Street Journal on January 25 about U.S. intelligence alerting Iran to the attack.
It also quoted an unnamed “security source” as saying that “even if” true, Washington only would have shared its intelligence to “protect itself against Iran’s response.”
Two explosions on January 3 at a memorial for Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) General Qassem Soleimani in the southeastern city of Kerman were claimed by Islamic State (IS). The group said two of its members detonated their suicide vests, causing the explosions, which injured more than 280 people.
Iran accused Israel and the U.S. of involvement in the attack without providing evidence. Tehran has long alleged, while never presenting any evidence, that the United States has ties to IS.
A U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed the Wall Street Journal report about “privately” tipping Iran off in an email to RFE/RL’s Radio Farda.
"We provide these warnings in part because we do not want to see innocent lives lost in terror attacks,” the U.S. official said in an e-mail.
The Wall Street Journal quoted unnamed U.S. officials as saying that the information passed to Iran was “specific enough about the location and sufficiently timely” that it could have helped Tehran to thwart the attack, or at least mitigate the death toll.
Radio Farda has learned that the warning came more than a week before the attack.
The incident intensified fears of widening conflict in the Middle East as Israel continues its war against the U.S.- and EU-designated terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Yemen-based Huthi rebels allied with Iran continue their attacks on Red Sea commercial shipping. Hamas is also linked with Tehran.
Soleimani was killed in what the United States called a "defensive" drone strike while he was traveling in a two-car convoy near Baghdad's international airport on January 3, 2020. He was considered to be one of the most powerful men in Iran and the architect of Tehran's foreign policy in the region at the time.
With reporting by The Wall Street Journal, AFP, and Reuters
Kyrgyz Man Who Cut Off Ex-Wife's Nose, Ears Gets 20 Years In Prison
The Sokuluk district court in north Kyrgyzstan's sentenced a man on January 26 to 20 years in prison for severely beating his ex-wife and cutting off her nose and ears. Azamat Estebesov was found guilty of torture, rape, attempted murder, violation of privacy, and inflicting serious bodily harm. He told journalists after his sentence was pronounced that he will appeal the ruling. The case caused a public outcry and numerous rallies were held calling on the government to curb domestic violence. Rights activists launched an online petition demanding life in prison for Estebesov. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Russian Court Issues Arrest Warrant For Self-Exiled Ex-Lawyer Who Defended Noted Activists
A Moscow court on January 26 issued an arrest warrant on a charge of distributing "fake" information about Russia's military for self-exiled Russian lawyer Mark Feigin, who has defended noted Russian and Ukrainian activists, including members of the Pussy Riot protest group, as well as Ukrainian military pilot Nadia Savchenko and Crimean Tatar activists who openly opposed Moscow's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. In 2018, the Moscow Chamber of Attorneys disbarred Feigin, citing alleged unethical behavior. Feigin now resides in a European Union member-state. His Feigin Live YouTube channel has more than two million subscribers. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Ex-Deputy Chief Of Kyrgyz Customs Service Added To Wanted List
The Kyrgyz Interior Ministry official told RFE/RL on January 26 that the former deputy chief of the Customs Service, Raimbek Matraimov, who in 2020-2021 was at the center of a high-profile corruption scandal, was added to the wanted list of the State Committee for National Security. The ex-official is suspected of abducting and illegally incarcerating unspecified individuals. Matraimov, who escaped imprisonment in 2021 by paying 2 billion soms ($22.4 million) to Kyrgyzstan’s state treasury, faced the new charges after Kyrgyz police shot dead criminal kingpin Kamchybek Kolbaev in October. Matraimov's current whereabouts are unknown. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Independent Russian Online Newspaper's Reporter Under Pressure In Volgograd
A Russian independent online newspaper, the Kavkazsky Uzel (The Caucasus Knot), says unknown masked men tried to break in the apartment of one of its correspondents in the southwestern city of Volgograd, on January 25.
According to the media outlet, after the masked men were unable to break the door of Vyacheslav Yashchenko's apartment, they cut off electricity to the whole floor.
The men tried to break in after Yashchenko's wife refused to open the door. The journalist was not there at the time.
The incident took place a week after police searched Yashchenko's residence and confiscated his laptop and telephone, saying the search was linked to an investigation of anti-war activist Yevgeny Kochegin, who is suspected of distributing false information about Russia's military involved in the war against Ukraine.
Police told Yashchenko that he is a witness in the case as he might know Kochegin's current whereabouts, but the journalist refused to answer the investigators' questions.
Police officers then said there may be elements of a felony in Yashchenko’s online correspondence with Kochegin.
Yashchenko said that after police returned his mobile phone, he started receiving scores of spam messages.
Kochegin, a former coordinator of imprisoned opposition politician Aleksei Navalny's team in Volgograd and the leader of the anti-war Dozor (Watch) movement, fled Russia in May 2022, less than three months after Moscow launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
In September 2022, Russian authorities added Kochegin to its list of “foreign agents.”
Three months later, a Russian court issued an arrest warrant for Kochegin and added him to the wanted list.
The charge against Kochegin stemmed from his online posts in 2022, condemning Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.
The Kavkazsky Uzel online newspaper mostly focuses on news and developments in Russia's North Caucasus and regions nearby.
Croatian Court Rules To Transfer Oligarch's Yacht To Ukraine
A district court in the Croatian city of Split has ruled in favor of transferring the Royal Romance yacht that belonged to pro-Moscow Ukrainian oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk to the Ukrainian state, the head of Ukraine's Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, reported on Telegram. Following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Medvedchuk was placed under international sanctions and his yacht was arrested in the Croatian port of Rijeka in March 2022. The value of the luxury yacht is estimated at some $200 million. Accused of high treason, Medvedchuk was handed to Russia in a prisoner exchange in September 2022. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russian Couple Arrested For Placing Pro-Ukrainian Leaflets In Grocery Store
A court in Russia's northwestern city of Gatchina on January 25 sent a couple to pretrial detention on a charge of calling for terrorist acts by placing pro-Ukrainian leaflets in a local grocery store. Anastasia Dyudyayeva and Aleksandr Dotsenko were detained after police searched their home a day earlier. In November, a court in St. Petersburg sentenced activist Aleksandra Skochilenko to seven years in prison for using a handful of price tags in a city store to distribute information about Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The court found Skochilenko guilty of distributing "false" information about Russia's armed forces. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Bashkir Singer Who Supported Incarcerated Activist in Bashkortostan Flees Russia
Bashkir singer Altynai Valitov, who openly protested the incarceration of activist Fail Alsynov in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, wrote on Instagram on January 25 that he fled Russia fearing for his safety. Last week, police searched Valitov's home. About a dozen Bashkir activists were arrested and charged with taking part in mass unrest after they attended two rallies last week in the town of Baimak in support of Alsynov, who was handed a four-year prison term for inciting to "ethnic hatred," a charge he and his supporters say is politically motivated. Valitov did not say where he fled to. To read the original story Idel.Realities, click here.
Another Russian City In Water Crisis As Supplies Cut Due To Old, Damaged Pipelines
The mayor of the Russian city of Biisk in Siberia, Viktor Shchigrev, said on January 26 that the entire city, except for one district, has lost access to cold water due to "pipeline damage." Shchigrev did not say what exactly caused the damage, while some residents of the city complained that they also do not have hot water. Since early January, accidents at electricity, water, and heating supply systems have been registered in at least 43 Russian regions. Authorities have blamed the situation on aging pipelines, many of which have not been repaired since Soviet times. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
UN Court Orders Israel To Take Measures To Avoid Acts Of Genocide In Gaza, No Cease-Fire
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Israel take immediate measures to ensure it is not committing genocide in the Gaza Strip and aid an increase humanitarian assistance for Palestinians trapped there, but did not grant a request by South Africa to order a cease-fire on the ground.
Israel must take "immediate and effective measures to enable the provision of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance to address the adverse conditions of life faced by Palestinians," ICJ President Joan Donoghue said as she read out the court's preliminary ruling on January 26.
"The court is acutely aware of the extent of the human tragedy that is unfolding in the region and is deeply concerned about the continuing loss of life and human suffering,” she added.
South Africa had asked the court for provisional measures, including a cease-fire, saying it was “a matter of extreme urgency.”
Israel had denied the accusation it is committing genocide in Gaza, at one point during the evidentiary hearings saying that drawing similarities with Russia's war in Ukraine was "absurd."
The court ordered Israel to report within one month on the measures it has taken to uphold the ruling.
It also said it was "gravely concerned" about the fate of the hostages taken by Hamas back into Gaza after its attack, and called on the extremists and other armed groups to immediately release those being held without conditions.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected the accusation that his country was committing genocide, calling it "outrageous."
"Israel's commitment to international law is unwavering. Equally unwavering is our sacred commitment to continue to defend our country and defend our people," Netanyahu said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, after the ruling.
As part of its case seeking the court to order a provisional halt to the hostilities, touched off by a Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 that killed some 1,200 civilians in Israel, South Africa had pointed to a March 2022 ruling it made calling on Russia to halt its military operations against Ukraine.
The court did not address that point in its ruling, which addressed only the request for emergency measures. A decision on the broader allegations of genocide, legal experts say, could take years.
International legal expert Gurgen Petrossian said the ruling allows Israel to continue its military operation in Gaza, and that the comparison to Russia and Ukraine appears to have failed to gain traction with the court.
“If we make the comparison with [the] Ukraine against Russia order on the genocide convention, where we have two states and one country which started the war against another state, under these circumstances we can consider a cease-fire as a legitimate form of a preliminary measure.," he told RFE/RL in an interview.
“In the case of Israel, which is actually conducting or fighting a nonstate actor, Hamas, in this particular case…it still may continue its operations…in order to rescue the hostages.”
South Africa, which accused Israel of committing "systematic" acts of genocide in the conflict, asked the court to hand down an emergency ruling to protect Palestinians in Gaza from further harm by Israel's war against Hamas. The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza says more than 26,000 Palestinians have been killed in the campaign, the majority of whom were women and children.
"Today marks a decisive victory for the international rule of law and a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people," South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation said in a statement.
"South Africa sincerely hopes that Israel will not act to frustrate the application of this Order, as it has publicly threatened to do, but that it will instead act to comply with it fully, as it is bound to do."
Oona Hathaway, a law professor at Yale University, said that, while the ruling fell short of imposing a cease-fire, the court "got as close to doing so as it was ever reasonable to expect it would."
"This is pretty much everything South Africa could have hoped for,” she added.
Ryan Goodman and Siven Watt of Just Security said that the ruling on January 26 was easier for South Africa to achieve than a final ruling in the case of whether Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.
"Friday’s [January 26] opinion was a far easier hurdle for South Africa to clear – based on a very low standard of proof – compared to the standard of proof that will be required were the Court to reach the merits phase. This is true of any ICJ case. It is especially true of a case about genocide, for which the Court has imposed the highest standard of proof at the final merits stage," they wrote in reaction to the decision.
South Africa's heading up of the case has put a spotlight on its long-standing support of Palestinian rights, with even Nelson Mandela once saying that his country's freedom would be "incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians."
Decisions by the ICJ cannot be appealed, but the court itself has no means to enforce its rulings.
Analysts have previously noted that the ICJ's order for Russia to halt its military operations had no effect.
With reporting by RFE/RL Europe Editor Rikard Jozwiak
U.S. Journalist Gershkovich Loses Appeal, Will Remain In Russian Jail
A Moscow court on January 26 rejected the latest appeal by U.S. journalist Evan Gershkovich over his pretrial detention on an espionage charge that he, his employer The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), and the U.S. government reject.
Gershkovich is one of two U.S. citizens held in pretrial detention in Russia on espionage charges they and the U.S. government reject as politically motivated. The second is former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan.
A third U.S. citizen, RFERL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, who also holds Russian citizenship, has been in pretrial detention on charges that the U.S. government and her employer say are reprisals for her work.*
"The period of detention of Evan Gershkovich...is extended by two months...until March 30, 2024," the Lefortovo District Court said on Telegram.
The court hearing was held behind closed doors because of what the court called the "classified" nature of the case.
Maria Korchagina, a lawyer for Gershkovich, had asked the court to commute Gershkovich's pretrial detention into house arrest or a 50 million ruble ($558,000) bail. The deposit was offered by Dow Jones & Company, the owner of WSJ.
“It is chilling and outrageous that Evan has now spent 10 months of his life in prison, simply for doing his job,” Dow Jones said in a statement following the court’s decision.
“While these are clearly sham proceedings about patently false charges, we intend to appeal today’s ruling, as we have in the past. Journalism is not a crime, and we continue to demand Evan’s immediate release.”
Gershkovich was detained in late March 2023 in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said at the time of the arrest that it had opened an espionage case against the reporter for collecting what it said were state secrets about the military industrial complex at the behest of the U.S. government -- accusations the WSJ and the United States firmly rejected.
In April, the U.S. State Department designated Gershkovich as wrongfully detained, which raises the profile of his case and gives the department grounds to act in the interests of the U.S. citizen's release.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a press conference on December 14, said there had been "dialogue" between U.S. and Russian officials over the release of Gershkovich and Whelan, who has also been designated as wrongfully detained by the State Department.
RFE/RL journalist Kurmasheva has also been held in pretrial detention for more than 100 days.
She was initially charged with failing to ask the Russian government to register her as a “foreign agent” and, two months later, she was charged with spreading falsehoods about the Russian military. The “foreign agent” charge carries a maximum prison term of five years, while the second charge is punishable by up to 10 years. Kurmasheva and RFE/RL deny the allegations and say Moscow is punishing her for her journalistic work.
RFE/RL has called on the State Department to also designate Kurmasheva as wrongfully detained.
"We hope the U.S. State Department will quickly designate Alsu as 'wrongfully detained,'" acting RFE/RL President Stephen Capus said in a statement on January 25.
"Even one day unjustly behind bars is a tragedy, but a U.S. citizen wrongfully held in a Russian prison for 100 days is outrageous," Capus said.
*CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly described the charges against RFE/RL journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.
Russia Imported More Than $1 Billion Worth Of Microchips Made In U.S. And Europe In 2023
Russia last year imported $1.7 billion worth of foreign-made microchips despite international sanctions meant to prevent Moscow from obtaining advanced technology that can be used for military purposes in its war in Ukraine, Bloomberg said, citing classified Russian customs service data. Most of the chips, worth $1.2 billion were produced by U.S. and European companies. The customs documents do not indicate which companies imported the chips to Russia and when they were produced, Bloomberg said. A Bloomberg source said in March that third countries that did not join the sanctions, such as Turkey, Kazakhstan, and the UAE act as intermediaries. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
After A Frosty Reception, Tbilisi's Wartime Russians Are Beginning To Leave2
How A Russian Fighter-Jet Manufacturer Continued To Import Western Aviation Parts Despite Sanctions3
Sweden Sees 'No Reason To Negotiate' With Hungary On NATO Bid; Turkish Parliament OKs Accession4
Moscow Accuses Kyiv Of Shooting Down Plane With Ukrainian POWs On Board5
Why Did The Russian Il-76 Crash? What We Know, And Don't Know, About A Major Aviation Disaster6
Measles Cases Soar In Europe; Highest Numbers In Russia, Kazakhstan, WHO Says7
Banning The Dinar, Kosovo Tries To Sever Lifeline Between Serbs In North And Belgrade8
Pakistani Capital Closes Schools, Universities Amid Attack Threat9
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine10
High Stakes For China Amid Simmering Iran-Pakistan Tensions
Subscribe