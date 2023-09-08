News
EU's Michel Says Russian Blockade Of Ukraine Ports 'Must Stop'
European Council President Charles Michel said Russia “must stop” its blockade of Ukrainian seaports. He called Moscow’s recent attacks on Ukrainian ports “scandalous” in remarks on September 8 ahead of a G20 summit in India's capital, New Delhi. Russia pulled out of a United Nations and Turkey-mediated grain export deal in July after claiming that it had failed to fulfill the goal of relieving hunger in Africa. Tensions have built in the region since, with Russia mounting attacks on Ukrainian export hubs and Kyiv's forces targeting Moscow's naval ports and warships. Ukraine and Russia are major exporters of grain and seed oil. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
G20 Members Struggle For Consensus On Ukraine As India Gears Up For Summit
Leaders of the Group of 20 began arriving in New Delhi on September 8 for their annual gathering as negotiators struggled to bridge differences over the war in Ukraine, seeking to build consensus for a successful summit. Slums, monkeys, and stray dogs have been removed from the streets of the Indian capital and businesses, offices, and schools were closed as part of security measures to ensure the two-day summit runs smoothly. But the gathering risks being derailed by deeper and more entrenched divisions over Russia's war, hurting progress on issues such as food security, debt distress, and cooperation on climate change. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Germany Will Keep Russian Oil Giant Rosneft Subsidiaries Under Its Control
The German government said on September 8 it will keep two subsidiaries of Russian oil giant Rosneft under the control of German authorities for another six months. The government announced a year ago that it was putting Rosneft Deutschland GmbH and Rosneft Refining and Marketing GmbH under the administration of Germany’s Federal Network Agency. In March, a German federal court threw out complaints from Rosneft and upheld the decision. The trusteeship gave German authorities control of three Russian-owned refineries. Rosneft accounted at the time for about 12 percent of Germany’s oil refining capacity. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Romania To Upgrade Black Sea Port Infrastructure To Bring In More Ukrainian Grain
Romania's government will approve on September 8 a plan to upgrade road infrastructure in the Black Sea port of Constanta, part of wider investments in the port that could help more Ukrainian grain to transit. Constanta is Ukraine's largest alternative export route, with grain arriving by road, rail, or barge on the Danube. Ukraine is one of the world's biggest grain exporters, and Romanian government officials have said they aimed to double the monthly transit capacity of Ukrainian grain to Constanta to 4 million tons in the coming months. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russia Forces Shell Several Ukrainian Regions; Kyiv Claims Successes Near Bakhmut
Russian forces launched fresh attacks on several Ukrainian regions early on September 8, killing at least one person, local authorities said, as Kyiv claimed “partial success” near Bakhmut.
A Russian missile attack killed at least one resident and wounded nine others in the central Ukrainian city of Kryviy Rih, regional Governor Oleh Lysak said.
Lysak wrote on Telegram that the attack hit an administrative building, setting it on fire. "The fire covered 200 square meters," he said.
Photos he shared showed a building with some of its facade completely destroyed while a huge blaze raced through it. Rescue workers can be seen in front of the building, trying to extinquish the fire.
Russian forces also launched rocket attacks on Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya and Sumy regions earlier in the day.
“In the morning, the enemy fired several rockets, targeting civilian infrastructure in the capital of the [Zaporizhzhya] region. All emergency services are now on the site,” Yuriy Malashko, the head of the regional military administration, wrote on Telegram.
Malashko said at least one local resident was wounded in the attack on the city of Zaporizhzhya.
There were no immediate reports of casualties from Sumy, where shelling destroyed a private house, according to the provincial military administration.
The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces reported early on September 8 that its forces repelled Russian attacks on several towns and villages in the country’s east and south, including the Donetsk settlements of Lyman, Bakhmut, and Shakhtarsk.
The military claimed “partial success” by Ukrainian forces in the south of Bakhmut, where troops “pushed the enemy out and reinforced their own positions.”
The General Staff also said Ukrainian troops were making gradual progress in their southward advance toward the Sea of Azov.
Russia’s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, claimed that its troops had repelled nine attempted Ukrainian advances south of Bakhmut.
Battlefield reports cannot be independently verified. The reports come as Ukrainian forces focus on retaking Bakhmut, which was seized by Russian troops in May after months of intense fighting, reducing the city to ruins.
Open-source researchers, meanwhile, said the missile that struck a market in the eastern town of Kostyantynivka on September 6 may have been an errant Ukrainian missile -- "a tragic accident" -- rather than a Russian strike as initially reported.
Ruslan Leviev, who heads a respected Russian group called the Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT), said he reached his conclusions based on analysis of video footage of the attack. Leviev made the claim in a report aired on the YouTube channel of Russian journalist Maikl Naki.
Last month, Leviev and Naki, who are not currently in Russia, were both sentenced in absentia to 11 years each in a penal colony by a Moscow court for distributing "fake" news about Russia's war in Ukraine. The same month, CIT was declared "undesirable" by Russian authorities.
Ukrainian officials had not commented publicly on Leviev's claims as of September 8.
Ukraine, which launched its counteroffensive in June, has rejected what critics in the Western media described as the campaign’s slow pace and questionable tactics.
WATCH: At least 17 people were killed and many others were wounded on September 6 when a Russian missile struck a busy market in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostyantynivka. RFE/RL correspondent Serhiy Horbatenko spoke to eyewitnesses at the scene of the attack.
In a nightly video address on September 7, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked Ukrainian soldiers for what he described as “very, very effective results in destroying the occupiers.”
"And results are precisely what Ukraine needs now from everyone,” the Ukrainian president said.
Meanwhile, Russia's FSB security service said on September 8 that it had detained a man for allegedly plotting a rail bombing in Crimea.
The FSB said the suspect -- a Russian citizen in his mid-40s -- had been "collecting information on the deployment of Russian defense ministry facilities and units" and was preparing a railway bombing.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia's Elections In Occupied Ukrainian Regions Dismissed As 'Sham'
Russian authorities are holding local elections this weekend in occupied parts of Ukraine in an effort to tighten their grip on territories Moscow illegally annexed a year ago and still does not fully control. The voting for Russian-installed legislatures in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhya regions begins on September 8 and concludes on September 10. It has already been denounced by Kyiv and the West. “It constitutes a flagrant violation of international law, which Russia continues to disregard,” the Council of Europe, the continent’s foremost human rights body, said this week. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the vote a “sham” and "nothing more than a propaganda exercise." To read the original story by AP, click here.
- By CNN
Musk Says He Blocked Ukraine Attack On Russia's Black Sea Fleet
Tech billionaire Elon Musk has said he prevented a Ukrainian attack on a Russian Navy base last year by declining Kyiv's request to activate Internet access in the Black Sea near Moscow-annexed Crimea. Satellite Internet service Starlink, operated by the Musk-owned company SpaceX, has been deployed in Ukraine since shortly after it was invaded by Russia in February 2022. "There was an emergency request from government authorities to activate Starlink all the way to Sevastopol. The obvious intent being to sink most of the Russian fleet at anchor," Musk posted on September 8 on X, formerly known as Twitter. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Kosovar President Complains About Pace Of Investigation Into Attack On NATO Peacekeepers
The president of Kosovo on September 7 accused investigators of dragging their feet in an inquiry into attacks on NATO peacekeepers in which dozens of troops and police officers were injured. Those who attacked the peacekeepers in northern Kosovo in late May "are clearly known to law enforcement agencies" and have not faced any consequences, President Vjosa Osmani told reporters in Brussels. She said video footage showed some were police officers who came from Serbia. She also called on European Union officials to refrain from showing favoritism in talks next week aimed at improving Kosovo's relations with Serbia. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Belarus Condemned By U.S., EU For Depriving Citizens Abroad Of Fundamental Right
The United States and European Union have condemned a decree signed by authoritarian Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka prohibiting the renewal of passports by Belarusians living abroad.
U.S. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said on September 7 in a statement that the decision to stop providing overseas passport services harms thousands of Belarusians living abroad "and is the latest in a long line of cynical rejections by the regime of its basic obligations to its people."
Miller said the decree's sole aim was to make the lives of ordinary Belarusians living abroad more difficult and represented yet another form of oppression and retaliation against thousands of Belarusians who were forced to flee the country amid a crackdown on widespread demonstrations against the 2020 presidential election.
EU spokesman Peter Stano said earlier on September 7 that the decree published this week demonstrated how Lukashenka’s regime "completely disregards the fundamental rights of Belarusians."
Stano said the decree was another step by the "illegitimate regime" against Belarusians who were forced to flee abroad to escape repression and persecution.
He said the regime was trying to force expatriates to return to Belarus, where they would probably face repression.
"The European Union strongly condemns this decision, and we will continue to support Belarusians in their aspirations for democracy," Stano said.
The EU must understand what practical consequences the decree means for Belarusian citizens living in Europe before making further decisions, he added.
Until now the expatrates could get new passports at the country's diplomatic missions, but according to the decree, published on September 4, they can only get a new passport or renew an old one in Belarus.
Lukashenka's critics say the rule leaves Belarusians living abroad vulnerable to prosecution if they return to Belarus. The Belarusian opposition called the move a "repressive mechanism."
With reporting by Reuters
Ukraine's New Defense Minister 'Well-Known And Respected' In U.S., Former Envoy Says
Newly appointed Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov is well-known and respected in the United States, former U.S. special envoy Kurt Volker said on September 7 in Kyiv. Responding to a question about personnel changes during wartime, Volker said: "You have cabinet members who come and go, and that's normal for democracies. It should not be like in Russia, where the fact that someone was removed is a crisis or a signal of something." He also said former Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov was very effective and in the West "there is great appreciation for his work." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Russian Sentenced To Nine Years In Hacking Scheme Involving Securities Fraud
A wealthy Russian businessman with ties to the Kremlin was sentenced on September 7 to nine years in prison for his role in a nearly $100 million stock-market cheating scheme. Vladislav Klyushin, who ran a Moscow-based information technology company that did work for the Russian government, was convicted in February in Boston on wire-fraud and securities-fraud charges. Authorities say he personally pocketed more than $33 million in the scheme, which involved breaking into computer systems to steal earnings-related filings for hundreds of companies and then using the information to make lucrative trades. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S., U.K. Impose New Sanctions Against Russian Hacking Group
The United States and Britain have expanded sanctions on members of a Russian hacking gang known as Trickbot, targeting people involved in management and procurement for the group.
The action adds nearly a dozen people to the sanctions list, the U.S. Treasury Department and the British Foreign Office said on September 7.
The two countries previously imposed sanctions against seven members of Trickbot, noting the group's role in targeting hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the U.S. government and companies.
British officials said the Trickbot gang had extorted at least $180 million from people across the globe, while Washington said the Trickbot group had ties to Russian intelligence.
The Treasury Department said the action targeted "key actors involved in management and procurement for the Trickbot group," including administrators, managers, developers, and coders who have assisted Trickbot in its operations.
Undersecretary Brian Nelson said the United States "is resolute in our efforts to combat ransomware and respond to disruptions of our critical infrastructure."
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said the move was an attempt to disrupt the group's business model and strip its anonymity.
"These cybercriminals thrive off anonymity, moving in the shadows of the Internet to cause maximum damage and extort money from their victims," Cleverly said in a statement. "We know who they are and what they are doing."
The sanctions are also intended to make it harder for the hackers to launder money.
Trickbot draws its name from a suite of malware tools that the gang members use to hack and extort their victims. The rogue program, whose roots stretch back at least a decade, has been used to infect millions of computers worldwide, the Treasury said.
The U.S. Justice Department also planned to indict nine individuals tied to the gang, British and U.S. officials said.
A federal indictment unsealed on September 6 showed that at least four alleged members of the group -- Maksim Galochkin, Maksim Rudensky, Mikhail Tsarev, and Andrei Zhuikov -- were being charged in Tennessee with conspiring to use ransomware.
In addition to those four, the U.S. Treasury Department named seven other men designated for sanctions: Mikhail Chernov, Maksim Khaliullin, Artem Kurov, Sergei Loguntsov, Aleksandr Mozhayev, Dmitry Putilin, and Vadim Valyakhmetov.
While sanctions freeze any assets the individuals hold in U.S. jurisdiction and block people in the United States from having any dealings with the targets, they tend to be largely symbolic.
With reporting by Reuters
U.S., U.K. Call For Kremlin Critic's Release As He Spends Second Birthday Behind Bars
The United States and United Kingdom have strongly condemned the "politically motivated" case against Kremlin critic Vladimir Kara-Murza as he spent a second birthday in detention after being moved to a new prison that has not been disclosed.
In a statement published on September 7, Kara-Murza's 42nd birthday, the U.S. Embassy in Moscow called for his immediate release, as well as the release of the more than 600 political prisoners in Russia.
Two days earlier, his wife, Yevgenia Kara-Murza, said her husband was being transferred "in complete secrecy, in an unknown direction," and that history showed "a transfer is a very, maybe even the most dangerous period in the life of a political prisoner."
"As Kara-Murza has argued, speaking truth to power is the act of a patriot, not an 'enemy' of the state," the U.S. Embassy in Moscow said in its statement.
"Like hundreds of other courageous Russians who have been detained for exercising their basic rights as citizens, he is a casualty of the Kremlin's attempt to silence dissent," it added.
The Kremlin critic was handed a 25-year prison term on charges of high treason, involvement in the activities of an undesirable group, and discrediting Russia's armed forces. He and his supporters have called the case politically motivated.
An appeals court in Moscow in July denied Kara-Murza's appeal against his sentence.
Kara-Murza was initially arrested in April 2022 after returning to Russia from abroad and charged with disobeying a police officer.
He was later charged with discrediting the Russian military, a charge stemming from a Kremlin push to stamp out criticism of the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The treason charges were added later over remarks he made in speeches outside Russia that criticized Kremlin policies.
"Vladimir Kara-Murza should not be in prison at all -- he is only there for having rightly called out Russia's invasion of Ukraine as a contravention of international law," the U.K. Foreign Office said in a statement.
"His persecution is part of a wider pattern of oppression of Russian citizens by the Kremlin. Since the invasion, thousands of Russians have been arrested and prosecuted for even small gestures of opposition to the war."
The former journalist, who holds both Russian and British passports, has spent years as a politician opposing Russian President Vladimir Putin and has lobbied foreign governments and institutions to impose sanctions on Russia and individual Russians for human rights violations.
He has twice survived being poisoned, according to his own accounts and those of his supporters. Russian authorities deny any involvement in the alleged attacks.
Kara-Murza was an advocate for the U.S. Magnitsky Act, which sets out sanctions for human rights violators in Russia. In March, the United States placed sanctions on six people, including three judges, due to their role in Kara-Murza's detention.
Kara-Murza is one of many opposition activists, reporters, and others who have been arrested and prosecuted under tightened legislation amid a growing Kremlin crackdown on civil society.
According to the human rights group OVD-Info, almost 20,000 Russians have been detained for anti-war protests since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion.
Six Iranian Miners Remain In Custody A Month After Protest
Six workers from the Agh-Dareh Vosta mines in West Azerbaijan Province have been held in detention since August 31, following union protests.
The Tehran-based Sharq newspaper reported on September 7 that 32 miners in total from the village of Agh-Dareh Vosta, near the northwestern city of Takab, were arrested during a protest last month sparked by demands for the employment of local residents in the region. All but six have been released.
The detained miners, who were employed in the gold and stone mines of Agh-Dareh, are currently being held in Urmia prison. They face charges including disrupting public order, acting against national security, and kidnapping. The context or specifics of the kidnapping charge remains unclear, as the newspaper did not provide further details.
The report also cited labor sources as saying that wages for July and August had not been paid to those miners from Agh-Dareh Vosta who participated in last month's protest. Additionally, several miners who were released on bail are being barred from returning to work.
Worker protests in Agh-Dareh, the country's second-largest gold mine, have made headlines several times in recent years.
In 2016, 17 gold miners from the area were sentenced to flogging on charges of disrupting public order.
Last month's protests by the miners of Agh-Dareh escalated into violence after police intervened.
Labor protests in Iran have been on the rise in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The government's response to the protests has been arrests, violence, and repression.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukrainian Tycoon Kolomoyskiy Named A Suspect In Second Criminal Case
Ukraine's anti-corruption agency is treating tycoon Ihor Kolomoyskiy as a suspect in a criminal investigation into the embezzlement of funds from Privatbank. The National Anti-Corruption Bureau said in a statement on September 7 that it had identified six people as suspects in the case. Kolomoyskiy is one of Ukraine's richest men and was once an ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. He was detained on September 2 after being named a suspect in a fraud and money-laundering case. His arrest came as Ukraine vowed to crack down on corruption amid criticism from Western allies. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Rights Groups Say Iranian Security Forces Killed, Tortured Protesters In Kurdish City
Human rights activists say that at least eight people, including a child, were killed in the violent suppression of protests in the western Iranian city of Javanrud, while dozens of others were beaten and arbitrarily detained by security forces.
Javanrud, a Kurdish-majority city, became a flashpoint for unrest following the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's "morality police" for allegedly improperly wearing her hijab, or head scarf.
A joint report by the Iranian rights groups Kurdistan Human Rights Network and the Human Rights Campaign, released on September 6 to mark the upcoming anniversary of the nationwide "Woman, life, freedom," protests sparked by Amini's death on September 16, showed the families of those killed, injured, and arrested have been pressured by the authorities to keep silent over what took place.
"The actions in Javanroud were systematic, carried out with the full knowledge and direction of government officials. The extensive use of military equipment against civilians is a stark example of a crime against humanity," said Hadi Ghaemi, the director of Human Rights Campaign.
"The possibility of protests starting again in Iran is very high in the face of the violent reaction of the government and suppression of protesters," he added.
The findings of the joint report are based on an extensive review of hundreds of photos, videos, and interviews with 38 eyewitnesses, including families of the deceased, injured, and those detained in Javanrud.
According to the report, from October 8 to December 31, security forces targeted protesters using "military-grade weapons."
Beyond the fatalities, the report indicates that at least 80 individuals, some of them children, sustained severe injuries. Many of the injured faced further physical assault at the hands of security personnel.
The human rights organizations also highlighted the arbitrary arrest of 89 individuals, 26 of whom were children. Many detainees, including minors, were subjected to torture and threats of sexual assault.
Despite the severity of the allegations, no government officials have faced legal repercussions. The report goes a step further, naming some of the alleged perpetrators in Javanroud.
Rabin Rahmani of the Kurdistan Human Rights Network said the "recurring human rights violations" in marginalized regions like Kurdistan and Baluchistan "pave the way for tragedies like those witnessed in Javanrud and Zahedan."
Amini's death sparked protests in Saghez that spread around the country and ultimately posed one of the biggest threats to Iran's clerical establishment since the foundation of the Islamic republic in 1979.
Human rights groups estimate that over 500 protesters were killed by security forces. Thousands were detained, with seven facing execution after what many have termed "show trials."
The report concludes with a call to action, urging the United Nations Fact-Finding Mission on Iran, adopted in November 2022, to probe the Javanrud incidents. It also appeals to global governments to condemn the events in Javanrud and to consider imposing political, economic, and diplomatic sanctions on the Islamic republic.
The human rights groups further recommend the formation of multilateral coalitions to publicly denounce the actions of the Islamic republic, suggesting joint statements at events like the UN General Assembly later this month.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
NATO: No Sign Drone Debris In Romania Was Result Of 'Intentional Attack By Russia'
NATO has no information that the drone debris found on the territory of alliance member Romania was caused by a deliberate Russian attack, NATO's secretary-general has said.
"We don't have any information indicating an intentional attack by Russia, and we are awaiting the outcome of the ongoing investigation," NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg told EU lawmakers in Brussels on September 7.
Ukraine on September 4 said that drones detonated in Romania during an overnight Russian attack on Izmayil, a Danube River port southwest of Odesa that borders Romania.
Since pulling out of the deal that allowed Ukraine to ship grain via the Black Sea, Russia has launched several attacks on Ukrainian ports on the Danube, which has become an alternate route to get Ukrainian agricultural goods to market.
Romanian officials have sent mixed signals on whether their territory was struck by a Russian drone.
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on September 5 that the attack was "verified 800 meters from our border, so very, very close."
But on September 6, Defense Minister Angel Tilvar said that pieces of a drone had been found on Romanian territory.
Tilvar told local news channel Antena 3 CNN that parts of what was most likely a drone had been discovered in the eastern Tulcea County, an area of the Danube that forms a natural border between Romania and Ukraine.
Romania briefed its NATO allies on September 6 about the find at a meeting in Brussels.
"The Romanian authorities have confirmed that debris, possibly from a drone, has been found on Romanian soil, close to the border with Ukraine,” NATO spokesman Dylan White said in a statement.
"Allies expressed strong solidarity with Romania," White said. "We continue to monitor the situation closely, and we remain in close contact with our ally, Romania."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who was visiting Ukraine, discussed the situation in a telephone call with Romanian Foreign Minister Luminita Odobescu, the State Department said.
The two also discussed "additional cooperation to preserve airspace security," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, there has been one other recorded incident of the war spilling into a NATO member state.
That was when a missile struck a farm in Poland, killing two people. Polish officials later said it appeared to be unintentional and that it was likely launched by air defenses in neighboring Ukraine.
With reporting by AP
Kyrgyz Ministry, TikTok In Talks To Halt Move To Ban Social Media Network
The Kyrgyz Culture Ministry is holding talks with officials from TikTok over accessibility to the video-sharing application after the Central Asian nation announced last month it wanted to block access over what it cited was the platform's effect on the mental health of children. "We laid out a condition that the age limit and the adaptation of social network rules to Kyrgyz legislation should be done. They said that it is technically difficult. Talks are ongoing," ministry official Bektur Ibrahimov said on September 7. Some critics have voiced concerns the government is using the move to block free speech and the flow of information. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
Armenia's Pashinian Accuses Azerbaijan Of Troop Buildup On Border
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has accused Azerbaijan of concentrating forces near the border between the two countries amid a fresh spike in tensions between the longtime rivals.
Speaking at a meeting of senior government officials on September 7, Pashinian claimed Azerbaijan was conducting an “ongoing military buildup along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Armenian-Azerbaijan border.”
There was no immediate comment from Azerbaijani officials.
The comments come days after both Azerbaijan and Armenia reported casualties after intense shelling near their common border, northwest of the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh, on September 1.
The escalation comes amid a continuing crisis over Nagorno-Karabakh where Yerevan and local ethnic Armenian authorities accuse Baku of continuing its “illegal blockade” of the region, resulting in severe shortages of food, fuel, and other basic products.
With tensions rising, Armenia announced on September 6 that it will host a joint army exercise with the United States next week.
The Armenian Defense Ministry said the purpose of the Sept. 11-20 Eagle Partner 2023 exercise was to prepare its forces to take part in international peacekeeping missions.
A U.S. military spokesperson said 85 U.S. soldiers and 175 Armenians would take part, according to Reuters.
The planned drill comes after Pashinian accused Russia of failing to protect Armenia against what he described as continuing aggression from Azerbaijan.
Russia, which has a military base in Armenia, maintains a peacekeeping force in the region to uphold an agreement that ended a war between Armenia and Azerbaijan in 2020.
On September 7, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the planned joint military drill was unhelpful.
"In this situation, holding such exercises does not contribute to stabilizing the situation in any case and strengthening the atmosphere of mutual trust in the region," Peskov said.
Nagorno-Karabakh, internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan but inhabited primarily by ethnic Armenians, has been a source of conflict between the two Caucasus neighbors since before the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.
With reporting by Reuters
Serbian President's Wife Meets Zelenskiy During Summit In Kyiv
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's wife, Tamara, met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on September 7 in Kyiv, where she was participating in a summit organized by the Ukrainian first lady, Olena Zelenska. Serbia, a traditional ally of Russia, has said it respects Ukraine's territorial integrity but has also resisted EU pressure to join Western sanctions to punish Moscow for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Aleksandar Vucic last met Zelenskiy during an informal summit for top officials from nine Balkan countries in Athens, Greece, in late August. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Russian Newspaper Fined For Publishing Articles On Anti-War Protests
A court in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg has fined the Vecherniye Vedomosti newspaper 245,000 rubles (about $2,500) for "discrediting" the Russian Army. The media outlet said on September 7 that it was fined for 15 articles about anti-war protests published between February 24 and February 26, 2022, the initial days of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The newspaper was previously fined for the same articles, which it said reported "only facts" and were published before the law criminalizing the discrediting of the Russian military came into force. The law was adopted after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine and is regularly used against Kremlin critics. To read the original story by Current time, click here.
British American Tobacco Sells Its Businesses In Belarus, Russia
British American Tobacco announced that it has agreed to sell its businesses in Belarus and Russia in the wake of the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. In a statement issued September 7 on its website, BAT said it has "entered into an agreement to sell its Russian and Belarusian business" to a consortium led by members of BAT Russia's management team. Like many other foreign firms, the group stated its intention last year to pull out of Russia after Moscow launched its assault on neighboring Ukraine in February 2022. Moscow used Belarusian territory as a launchpad for its Ukraine offensive. To read the original story from Current Time, click here.
Countries From Three Seas Initiative Condemn Russian Aggression, Vow To Support Ukraine
BUCHAREST -- European Union member states from Central and Eastern Europe have called on Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine unconditionally and promised to provide support to Kyiv “for as long as it takes” to repel Moscow’s unprovoked full-scale invasion.
In a joint declaration adopted on September 6 in Bucharest, the 12 countries from the Three Seas Initiative vowed to play a key role in Ukraine´s reconstruction once the war ends.
“We remain committed to providing continued support to Ukraine for as long as it takes,” the joint declaration said.
“We are committed to playing a key role in Ukraine's reconstruction,” it added, describing the Russian aggression as “a blatant violation of international law.”
The forum started as Romania’s defense minister, Angel Tilvar, said that it appeared that pieces of a Russian drone used in an attack against Ukraine may have landed inside the NATO member's territory.
Since July, when Moscow abandoned a deal that lifted a de facto Russian blockade of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, Russia has repeatedly attacked Ukrainian river ports that lie on the Danube River, which in parts forms the border between Romania and Ukraine.
Addressing the summit via video link, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Russia’s recent attacks on the Danube ports are “at the border of our three seas.”
Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said that the Russian attacks will slow the export of grain and that other routes need to be enhanced.
At a press conference during the Bucharest forum, Iohannis said that Bucharest has already accepted Ukrainian maritime transport through Romanian territorial waters off the Black Sea and will “continue to enhance exports on rail and road links.”
Speaking at the same press conference, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said his country had offered access to the Mediterranean through its ports and that its Transport Ministry was working with the European Commission and Ukraine.
Launched in 2016, the Three Seas Initiative includes European Union member states Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Estonia, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Latvia, and Lithuania. At the Bucharest summit, Greece was granted membership, while Ukraine and Moldova became associate participating states.
The initiative states on its website that it “was born out of a shared interest in developing transport, energy, and digital infrastructure connections on the EU’s north-south axis.”
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Despite FIBA Ban, CSKA Moscow Plays In Tournament In Banja Luka
CSKA Moscow, one of the biggest basketball clubs in Russia, is taking part in a tournament in the city of Banja Luka along with other major international teams despite being banned by the sport's global governing body from sanctioned competitions over the Kremlin's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
The team, which recently was also suspended for another season from the Euroleague, Europe's premier competition, stood on the court on September 6 while the Russian national anthem was played, before facing off against KK Igokea, a local team in Bosnia-Herzegovina's Serb entity, Republika Srpska, that is marking its 50th anniversary of play.
CSKA won the match 82-66.
The tournament, which includes Partizan Belgrade, Galatasaray from Istanbul, Turk Telecom from Ankara, and Hapoel Jerusalem, was opened by Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, who is under sanctions from the United States and Britain for "destabilizing corrupt activities" that have threatened the stability of Bosnia.
FIBA, the world's governing body for basketball, announced an indefinite ban on Russia and Belarus, which has aided Moscow in its war against Ukraine, and said in March 2022 that all Russian teams and officials were banned indefinitely from participating in sanctioned events.
In May, it renewed the ban for club competitions in the 2023-24 season, while the Euroleague renewed a similar suspension of Russian teams from its competition for the season. The event in Banja Luka is not a sanctioned FIBA event, though many teams around the world have avoided playing Russian teams because of the bans.
Partizan Belgrade is part of this season's Euroleague, while Turk Telecom is part of the EuroCup competition.
As head of Republika Srpska, the predominantly Serbian entity of Bosnia, Dodik is pursuing increasingly nationalist and secessionist policies while seeking closer ties with Serbia and Russia.
Border Crossing Between Pakistan, Afghanistan Remains Closed Following Clashes
A key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan remained closed for a second consecutive day on September 7, one day after clashes between Pakistani and Taliban border forces at Torkham. Abdul Basir Zabuli, a spokesman for the Taliban-led police in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar Province, where the crossing lies, was quoted by Reuters as saying that authorities from both countries were trying to determine the reason for the clashes. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Mashaal, click here.
