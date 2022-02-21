EU Foreign Ministers Set To Discuss Ukraine, Bosnia At Brussels Summit

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is scheduled to attend a joint breakfast with his counterparts from European Union on February 21 at a summit of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

The crisis in Ukraine will be the top item on the envoys’ agenda following a weekend of raised tensions along the Ukraine-Russia border.

The United States and others in the West have said Russia is poised to invade Ukraine after massing some 150,000 soldiers on the border. Moscow denies it is planning to invade.

Foreign ministers are also expected to discuss the deteriorating security situation in the Western Balkan nation of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed alarm on February 20 over "centrifugal trends" in Bosnia one day after Bosnian Croat nationalists threatened to scupper upcoming elections and form their own region in that troubled Balkan state.

Borrell warned fellow leaders at the Munich Security Conference that the situation is "more worrying than ever" for the former Yugoslav republic, which is already divided into a Bosniak and Croat federation and a Serb-dominated entity called Republika Srpska.

"The situation in Bosnia is more worrying than ever," Borrell said, "It has never been easy, but the centrifugal trends now are really very worrying."

