Mogherini Says EU To Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal

The European Union will make sure that a landmark nuclear agreement between world powers and Iran "will continue to be fully implemented by all, in all its parts," the EU foreign policy chief said on November 10.

Federica Mogherini told a conference in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, that the deal was "a major achievement of European and international multilateral diplomacy that is delivering."

U.S. President Donald Trump refused last month to certify that Iran is complying with its obligations under the 2015 nuclear accord, though international inspectors said it is.

Trump also accused Iran of violating the spirit of the deal, and said he would ask Congress to strengthen a U.S. law related to the agreement in order to put additional pressure on Tehran by setting up triggers for the imposition of sanctions.

Earlier this week Mogherini, speaking in Washington, said U.S. lawmakers had signaled that they plan to ensure the United States complies with the agreement under which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in return for relief from economic sanctions.

Mogherini said she "got clear indications that the intention is to keep the United States compliant with the agreement."

Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP