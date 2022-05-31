News
Borrell Says EU Sanctions Will Force Russia To Sell Oil At A Lower Price
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says the bloc's sixth package of sanctions against Russia, which include major cuts to Russian oil imports to the bloc, will not only impact the amount of crude Moscow will sell abroad, it will also force down the price it can ask.
"We are the most important client for Russia," Borrell told reporters as he arrived for the second day of meetings between EU leaders on the war in Ukraine.
"The purpose is to make Russia have less financial resources to feed its war machine," he added.
Late on May 30, the bloc's leaders agreed to the sanctions package, which is expected to cut EU imports of Russian oil by more than two-thirds.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had said the sanctions must include oil, “so that Russia feels the price for what it is doing against Ukraine and the whole of Europe, and so that you finally become independent of Russia's energy weapons.”
With reporting by Reuters and AP
EU Leaders Reach Compromise Deal On Embargo Of Russian Oil
Leaders of the 27 EU member states have agreed a new sanctions package that cuts more than two-thirds of the bloc's imports of Russian oil, European Council President Charles Michel said on May 30.
However, the compromise deal will not immediately affect pipeline oil imports, following opposition from Hungary.
The new arrangement, reached during a summit in Brussels, followed weeks of wrangling until it was agreed that there would be "a temporary exemption for oil that comes through pipelines to the EU," Michel told reporters.
However, Michel said the agreement cuts "a huge source of financing for [Russia's] war machine."
The EU proposed the ban a month ago, but resistance, mainly from Budapest, which imports two-thirds of its oil from Russia through pipelines, delayed the latest round of sanctions.
Slovakia and the Czech Republic, which, like Hungary, are landlocked, also asked for more time due to their dependence on Russian oil. Bulgaria, already cut off from Russian gas by Gazprom, had likewise sought opt-outs.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that, despite the temporary pipeline-oil exemption, the ban would have a wider impact since Germany and Poland have volunteered to wind down their own pipeline imports by the end of this year.
The leaders also agreed to cut off the largest Russian bank, Sberbank, from the SWIFT messaging system, ban three more Russian state-owned broadcasters, and impose sanctions against individuals responsible for war crimes, Michel said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier told EU leaders that their sixth package of sanctions must be agreed upon and must include oil, “so that Russia feels the price for what it is doing against Ukraine and the whole of Europe, and so that you finally become independent of Russia's energy weapons.”
He urged the EU leaders to show strength as they work toward adopting the new sanctions, saying internal "quarrels" only benefit Moscow.
"Europe needs to show strength because Russia only sees strength as an argument," Zelenskiy said on May 30 in a speech to an EU summit intended to reinforce the bloc's support for Ukraine in its battle to defend itself against invading Russian forces.
In a video message to the EU leaders, Zelenskiy said it was time for the European Union not to be fragmented but "one whole," calling for a new set of sanctions against Russia, including a ban on Russian oil.
With reporting by AFP, AP, Reuters, and Bloomberg
Russian Forces Inch Closer To Syevyerodonetsk As Zelenskiy Says Situation 'Extremely Difficult' In East
Russian troops pushed closer to the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Syevyerodonetsk on May 31, in a street-by-street battle with Kyiv's forces that has left most of the city in ruins.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the situation in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbas, which has been under bombardment for weeks, was "extremely difficult" as Russia has put its military’s “maximum combat power” there.
Leonid Pasechnik, a Moscow-backed separatist leader in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region, told TASS that a third of Syevyerodonetsk was "already under our control" but the Russians' advance was less rapid than hoped.
British intelligence confirmed on May 31 that heavy shelling continued in Syevyerodonetsk, and that street fighting was "likely" taking place on the outskirts of the city.
"Progress has been slow but gains are being held," Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its regular intelligence bulletin, adding that Moscow's political goal appears to remain controlling and occupying in full the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.
But British intelligence cautioned that, while achieving greater success locally compared to the early days of the war, Moscow's gains came at the cost of massing forces and fires in a relatively small area. "This forces Russia to accept risk elsewhere in occupied territory," the bulletin said.
As Moscow's advance on Syevyerodonetsk increased in intensity, Russian forces also shelled parts of Ukraine's northeast.
"The situation in Donbas remains extremely difficult. The Russian Army is trying to gather overwhelming forces in certain areas to put more and more pressure on our defenders. There, in the Donbas, the maximum combat power of the Russian Army is now gathered," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address late on May 30.
But Ukrainian forces drove the Russians out of the village of Toshkivka to the south, Kyiv said, potentially frustrating Moscow's push to encircle the area.
The Ukrainian Army also said its forces had pushed back Russian troops to defensive positions in the villages of Andriyivka, Lozove, and Bilohorka on the southern bank of the Inhulets River, which forms the border of Kherson Province, where Moscow is trying to consolidate control.
Ukraine's General Staff said in a statement, "the enemy suffered losses and withdrew from the village of Mykolayivka, [in the] Kherson region, which led to panic among servicemen of other units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation."
The information could not pe independently verified, but if Russian forces have withdrawn from Mykolayivka, it would mark a gain of several kilometers for Ukrainian units.
The Russian advance in Syevyerodonetsk and Lysychansk on either side of the strategically important Siverskiy Donetsk River is part of an all-out push that has been portrayed as part of a race against time for the Kremlin.
The cities are key to Russian efforts to complete the capture of the Donbas before more Western arms arrive to bolster Ukraine’s defense.
On May 31, a Moscow-backed separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said a ship had left the Ukrainian port of Mariupol for the first time since Russia took the strategic Sea of Azov city following a fierce monthslong battle with the Ukrainian defenders.
Denis Pushilin said the ship, carrying metal, was headed east to Russia.
"Today 2,500 tonnes of sheet metal rolls left Mariupol port, the ship is heading to Rostov[-on-Don]," Pushilin wrote on Telegram.
Ukraine said the shipment of metal to Russia from Mariupol amounted to looting.
Zelenskiy spoke with EU leaders on May 30, telling them they must show strength as they worked toward adopting a new set of sanctions.
"Europe needs to show strength because Russia only sees strength as an argument," Zelenskiy said on May 30 in a video speech to an EU summit intended to reinforce the bloc's support for Ukraine.
EU divisions over Russian oil imports slowed the adoption of a new sanctions package, but late on May 30 European Union leaders agreed to ban most oil imports. They also agreed to the removal of Russia's Sberbank from the SWIFT messaging system, a ban on three more Russian state-owned broadcasters, and sanctions against individuals responsible for war crimes.
The EU has rolled out five packages of sanctions against Russia since its troops invaded Ukraine on February 24, but an agreement on oil sanctions proved elusive because so many countries depend on Russian crude.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
De Facto Leader Of Georgia's South Ossetia Suspends Planned Referendum On Joining Russia
TBLISI -- The new de facto leader of Georgia's breakaway region of South Ossetia has suspended a referendum on joining the Russian Federation announced by his predecessor.
Alan Gagloyev said on May 30 that the decree on holding the referendum had been suspended until consultations with Moscow were complete.
"Consultations are being held with the Russian side on a wide range of issues related to the further integration of the Republic of South Ossetia and the Russian Federation," the decree of the new de facto leader says.
Gagloyev's decree on "ways of further integration of the Republic of South Ossetia and the Russian Federation" refers to "the uncertainty of the legal consequences of the issue." It also cites the "inadmissibility of a unilateral decision to hold a referendum."
On May 13, South Ossetia's former de facto leader, Anatoly Bibilov, signed a decree on holding the referendum, setting July 17 as the date.
Russia recognized South Ossetia and another region, Abkhazia, as independent countries after fighting a brief war against Georgia in 2008. Moscow maintains thousands of troops in both regions.
Bibilov cited the people's "historical aspiration" to join Russia as justification for holding the referendum.
Bibilov had said on March 30 that the mountainous region of around 60,000 people would take imminent measures to join Russia, which it borders.
Bibilov was defeated on May 8 by Gagloyev in a runoff for the leadership of South Ossetia in a vote that Georgia, the European Union, and the United States all dismissed as bogus.
With reporting by Reuters
Sale Of Chelsea Football Club Finalized In Record Deal
A consortium led by the part-owner of a professional baseball team in Los Angeles has completed its purchase of English soccer club Chelsea from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.
The team confirmed on May 30 that the sale was finalized.
Completion of the 2.5 billion pound ($3.2 billion) deal -- the highest price ever paid for a sports team -- follows a final agreement reached on May 28.
Abramovich was forced to sell the London club after being sanctioned by the British government for what it called his enabling of Russian President Vladimir Putin's “brutal and barbaric invasion” of Ukraine.
Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly said the consortium is “honored to become the new custodians of Chelsea Football Club. We’re all in -- 100 percent -- every minute of every match.”
Boehly’s group has pledged to invest an additional 1.75 billion pounds ($2.2 billion) in Chelsea's academy teams and on infrastructure.
The consortium includes the principal owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Mark Walter; Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss; and funding from private equity firm Clearlake.
The consortium won the bid to acquire the team earlier this month. Its bid was approved by the Premier League and the British government last week after the government ensured that Abramovich could not profit from it.
Chelsea has been operating under a government license since Abramovich’s assets were frozen in March. The proceeds of the sale will be used for humanitarian purposes and the rebuilding effort in Ukraine, government said.
“Today’s change of ownership marks a new chapter for Chelsea," the government said, adding that it was “in the best interests of its fans, the club, and the wider football community.”
Chelsea’s statement said the process of selling the team “was extremely thorough” and stressed that it was completed on an accelerated timeline.
“Many described the proposed transaction as ‘unprecedented,' and it was,” the statement said. “A transaction such as this would normally take nine months to a year to complete; we did it in less than three months.”
During Abramovich's ownership, Chelsea won 21 trophies, including the Champions League in 2012 and 2021, and it is the reigning Club World Cup champion. The women’s team won a league-and-cup double this season.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Putin Tells Erdogan Russia Ready To Work With Ankara To Unblock Ukrainian Ports
Russian President Vladimir Putin has told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Moscow is ready to work with Ankara to free up Ukrainian ports that Russia has blocked over the conflict in Ukraine.
Putin noted the “readiness” of Russia “to contribute to the unimpeded maritime transit of goods in coordination with Turkish partners,” the Kremlin quoted Putin as saying in a readout of a call on May 30 with Erdogan. “This also applies to grain exports from Ukrainian ports."
The Kremlin said the two discussed "ensuring safe navigation in the Black and Azov seas" and "eliminating the threat of mines in their waters."
Dozens of container ships are blocked in Ukrainian ports that are surrounded by Russian forces, choking off exports of wheat and other commodities from Russia and Ukraine, which together account for about 30 percent of global wheat exports.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy later discussed the situation at the ports, food security, and defense cooperation with Erdogan.
"Unanimously agree on the need to restore peace. We appreciate Turkey's assistance in this process," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.
The international community has been calling on Russia to unblock the ports and allow the export of Ukrainian grain.
Putin last week held a telephone call with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in which he said Russia was ready to help find options for the unhindered export of grain from the Black Sea ports.
But he tied relaxing Russia's blockade of Ukraine's ports to the West removing biting sanctions it slapped on Moscow after its invasion.
Erdogan’s office said he told Putin that Turkey was ready to resume a role in ending the war in Ukraine, including taking part in a possible “observation mechanism” between Ukraine, Russia, and the United Nations, the statement said.
Negotiations in Istanbul in March failed to make any headway, but Turkey, which has close ties to both Kyiv and Moscow, has repeatedly put itself forward as a possible mediator.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Biden Rules Out Sending Ukraine Long-Range Rocket Systems That Can Reach Russia
The United States will not supply Ukraine with long-range rocket systems that can reach into Russia, President Joe Biden says.
News reports last week said the Biden administration was leaning toward sending such systems, which Ukrainian government officials have sought for the fight against Russia.
"We're not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that can strike into Russia," Biden told reporters on May 30 as he returned to Washington from his home in Delaware.
Two systems -- the Multiple Launch Rocket System, or MLRS, and the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, known as HIMARS -- were under consideration, according to CNN and The Washington Post on May 28.
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Washington's decision not to send the rocket systems was “rational.”
The MLRS can fire a barrage of rockets hundreds of kilometers away. The Ukrainian government has urged the West to provide it with more longer-range weapons in order to turn the tide of the war.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Nazarbaev Expresses Support For Constitutional Changes, Toqaev
Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev says he supports a series of constitutional changes that will be put to a nationwide referendum, and that there is no rift between him and his successor, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, who has distanced himself from the previous administration since violent anti-government protests shook the Central Asian nation in early January.
Nazarbaev, who has kept a low profile since he and his clan lost influence in the energy-rich country after the protests claimed at least 230 lives, made the comments in an interview with well-known political observer Daniyar Ashimbaev, who posted it on his Telegram channel on May 30.
"In general, I am confident that every generation has a right to amend the constitution, if that is an urgent need of the time that would contribute to progress and to society’s democratic development.... I have supported by all means [Toqaev's] reforms...and there must be no doubts, I will support him this time as well," Nazarbaev said.
In total, 56 amendments to the constitution have been proposed, including the restoration of the Constitutional Court, which was abolished in 1995, and banning the president from being a member of political parties and his relatives from holding public office.
Under the new constitution, Nazarbaev's name will be removed from the document and he will lose his status as elbasy, a designation that comes with sweeping powers while guaranteeing full immunity to the former president and his immediate family.
Toqaev has said the referendum represents "an important democratic institution" and recalled that "the last referendum in Kazakhstan was held in 1995, when the current constitution was approved."
Critics say Toqaev's initiatives are mainly cosmetic and will not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Nazarbaev, 81, resigned as president in 2019, picking long-time ally Toqaev as his successor. But he retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council, enjoying the powers as elbasy. Many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
In January, protests that started over a fuel price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country. Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of the security council role, taking it over himself.
Just days after the protests, Nazarbaev's two sons-in-law, Qairat Sharipbaev and Dimash Dosanov, were pushed out of top jobs at two major state companies, QazaqGaz and KazTransOil, respectively.
Since then, several other relatives and those close to the family have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
Toqaev has said publicly he wanted Nazarbaev's associates to share their wealth with the public by making regular donations to a new charity foundation.
"If some of my relatives used my name behind my back to violate the law, they must be held responsible. Their guilt must be proven in court," Nazarbaev said.
Jailed Belarusian RFE/RL Journalist Transferred to Penal Colony
MINSK -- RFE/RL correspondent Aleh Hruzdzilovich, who was sentenced to 18 months in prison by Belarusian authorities for allegedly participating in demonstrations that he says he was covering as a journalist, has been transferred to a penal colony in the country’s east.
Hruzdzilovich’s wife, Maryana, told RFE/RL on May 30 that her husband was sent to a penal colony in the region of Mahilyou and that it may take several days before he reaches the penitentiary.
The process of transferring convicts in Belarus and many other former Soviet republics, known as "etap," involves trains specifically designed for prisoners. The transfers can take days or even weeks.
Prisoners who travel in such trains are crowded into caged compartments with little fresh air, no showers, and only limited access to a toilet or food.
A court in Minsk sentenced Hruzdzilovich in early March for his presence at mass protests challenging the official results of a 2020 presidential election that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in office.
Hruzdzilovich was also ordered to pay 56,000 rubles ($16,600) in compensation to the Mensktrans city transportation agency, which was a plaintiff in the case. Mensktrans claimed Hruzdzilovich’s participation in three unsanctioned rallies cost it revenues.
At one demonstration, Hruzdzilovich said he was working as a correspondent with accreditation issued by the Foreign Ministry, while at the other two protests he was working as a correspondent for the Narodnaya volya (People's Will) newspaper.
Hruzdzilovich was arrested in December amid a harsh crackdown by Belarusian authorities on independent media, rights activists, and democratic institutions in the wake of the protests.
The opposition and West say the vote was rigged and that opposition candidate Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya won the election. Thousands of people have been detained by security forces in the crackdown.
RFE/RL President Jamie Fly has condemned Hruzdzilovich's prison sentence, calling it "illegitimate" saying “his only ‘crime’ was reporting the truth to Belarusians who are now denied that truth by their government."
Two other RFE/RL journalists are also currently in Belarusian custody.
Ihar Losik, a blogger and a consultant to RFE/RL, was handed a 15-year prison term in December on charges of "organizing mass riots" and "incitement to social hatred," which he has rejected as politically motivated.
A freelance correspondent for RFE/RL, Andrey Kuznechyk, was arrested in November and will go on trial for unspecified charges on June 8.
EU Leaders Agree On Partial Embargo Of Russian Oil After Zelenskiy Urges Them To Show Strength
The 27 EU member states have agreed a new sanctions package that immediately cuts more than two-thirds of Russian oil imports to the bloc, European Council President Charles Michel said on May 30.
The embargo covers only Russian oil brought in by sea, allowing a temporary exemption for imports delivered by pipeline.
But Michel said the compromise agreement, reached during a summit in Brussels, cuts "a huge source of financing for its war machine."
The leaders also agreed to cut off the largest Russian bank, Sberbank, from the SWIFT messaging system, ban three more Russian state-owned broadcasters, and sanctions against individuals responsible for war crimes, Michel said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy earlier told EU leaders that their sixth package of sanctions must be agreed and must include oil, “so that Russia feels the price for what it is doing against Ukraine and the whole of Europe, and so that you finally become independent of Russia's energy weapons.”
He urged the EU leaders to show strength as they worked toward adopting the new sanctions, saying internal "quarrels" only benefit Moscow.
"Europe needs to show strength because Russia only sees strength as an argument," Zelenskiy said on May 30 in a speech to the EU summit intended to reinforce the bloc's support for Ukraine in its battle to defend itself against invading Russian forces.
In a video message to the European Union leaders, he said it was time for the EU not to be fragmented but "one whole," calling for a new set of sanctions against Russia, including a ban on Russian oil.
A draft of the summit's conclusions, obtained earlier by RFE/RL, said the EU "resolutely condemns Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine" and urges Russia "to immediately stop its indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to immediately and unconditionally withdraw all its troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."
It also welcomes the establishment with Kyiv of a joint team tasked with investigating war crimes carried out in Ukraine, vowing that "Russia, Belarus and all those responsible will be held to account for their actions in accordance with international law."
The draft statement also says that the European Union is prepared to grant up to 9 billion euros ($9.7 billion) to support Ukraine, and notes the need for "comprehensive support to rebuild the country for the future."
The European Union "also remains committed to continue bolstering Ukraine’s ability to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty," according to the draft document, and "welcomes the adoption of the recent decision of the [European] Council to increase military support to Ukraine."
RFE/RL also obtained draft revisions to an amendment to the European Council's regulations regarding restrictive measures put in place due to Russia's war against Ukraine. That document specified that import prohibitions should not apply for "several member states" that are dependent on Russian crude oil transported by pipeline, but that those states should take all necessary measures to obtain alternative supplies.
The revised regulations also said that Bulgaria, due to its "geographical exposure," would be granted a "special derogation from the prohibition on imports of seaborne crude oil and petroleum products" from Russia "for a limited period."
Croatia, according to the draft regulations, would receive an exemption for the purchase of Russian supplies of vacuum gas oil "under certain conditions" that were not specified.
Hungary, which gets 65 percent of its oil supplies through the Druzhba pipeline running from Russia to Eastern and Central Europe, was reportedly initially open to the idea of a temporary exemption but had demanded further concessions.
The draft statement "resolutely condemns Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine" and urges Moscow "to immediately stop its indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to immediately and unconditionally withdraw all its troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders."
It also welcomes the establishment with Kyiv of a joint team tasked with investigating war crimes carried out in Ukraine, vowing that "Russia, Belarus and all those responsible will be held to account for their actions in accordance with international law."
The draft statement also says that the European Union is prepared to grant up to 9 billion euros ($9.7 billion) to support Ukraine, and notes the need for "comprehensive support to rebuild the country for the future."
The European Union "also remains committed to continue bolstering Ukraine’s ability to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty," according to the draft document, and "welcomes the adoption of the recent decision of the [European] Council to increase military support to Ukraine."
With reporting by AFP, AP, Reuters, and Bloomberg
French Journalist Killed During Humanitarian Evacuation In Eastern Ukraine
A French journalist was killed on May 30 in Ukraine when an armored transporter being used to evacuate civilians in the eastern Ukrainian region of Luhansk came under Russian shelling.
Regional Governor Serhiy Hayday said in a post on Telegram that the vehicle was going to pick up 10 people to evacuate them to safety when it came under "enemy fire."
"Shrapnel from shells pierced the armor of the car, a fatal wound to the neck was received by an accredited French journalist who was reporting on the evacuation, while a patrol policeman was saved by his helmet," Hayday said.
"We are officially stopping the evacuation," he added.
BFM TV identified the journalist as Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, saying he was on his second reporting trip for the broadcaster.
He was killed as he was “covering a humanitarian operation in an armored vehicle” near Syevyerodonetsk, a key city that is being contested by Russian and Ukrainian forces. He had worked for six years for the television channel, BFM said.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna demanded an investigation "as soon as possible and in transparency."
French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Leclerc-Imhoff on Twitter.
Leclerc-Imhoff was "in Ukraine to show the reality of the war," Macron said. "On board a humanitarian bus, alongside civilians forced to flee to escape Russian bombs, he was fatally shot."
He expressed condolences to the family and colleagues of Leclerc-Imhoff, adding that to those who "carry out the difficult mission of informing in theaters of operations, I would like to reiterate France's unconditional support."
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Armenian Opposition Protesters Clash With Police In Yerevan
YEREVAN -- Opposition protesters have clashed with police as they marched against the Armenian government's handling of the Nagorno-Karabakh dispute with Azerbaijan.
Video published by RFE/RL showed a number of violent skirmishes between riot police and protesters after large group of demonstrators attempted to break through a police cordon near a government office in central Yerevan on May 30.
Two police officers were hospitalized and 111 protesters were detained, according to the police. Opposition leaders have said several protesters were injured, but RFE/RL was unable to independently verify the claim.
Opposition parties have been staging rallies for weeks demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian, accusing him of mishandling negotiations with archrival Azerbaijan over the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Pashinian has faced heavy criticism since he and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev agreed in April to begin drafting a peace treaty to resolve the conflict and set up a joint commission on demarcating their common border.
Pashinian met again with Aliyev last week for a fresh round of talks on the future treaty.
Armenia lost control over parts of the Azerbaijani breakaway region in a 2020 war that ended with a Moscow-brokered cease-fire monitored by Russian troops.
During the May 30 protest, demonstrators demanded to meet with government ministers to ask them whether they see Nagorno-Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan.
Parliament deputy speaker and opposition party leader Ishkhan Saghatelian urged government employees to distance themselves from Pashinian so they are not seen as complicit in "ruining the country."
Saghatelian, a member of the Hayastan faction, said during the rally that demonstrators would assemble outside state institutions over the next four days in an effort to determine their position on a document adopted by the opposition on May 28.
The document declares the right of the peoples of Nagorno-Karabakh to self-determination. The peace treaty being negotiated would reportedly return parts of the region still populated by ethnic Armenians to Azerbaijani control.
In addition to the fighting in 2020, Azerbaijan and Armenia fought a bloody war over Nagorno-Karabakh in the 1990s.
Russia Floats Payment System For Eurobonds As Default Deadline Nears
Russia is looking to use a system to pay its debt obligations through one similar to what it has set up for gas payments as a deadline looms for Moscow to avoid a historic default on its Eurobond obligations amid international sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told the newspaper Vedomosti on May 30 that the system would work by having creditors set up ruble and foreign-currency accounts in Russia, where the government would then make the payments and exchange them.
The system would allow Russia to bypass Western sanctions -- enacted since Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February -- that restrict access its the international financial sector by using the local National Settlement Depository instead.
"As happens with paying for gas in rubles: we are credited with foreign currency, it is exchanged here for rubles on behalf of [the gas buyer], and the payment takes place," Siluanov said.
"The Eurobond settlement mechanism will operate in the same manner, only in the other direction," he added, meaning the payments would be made by the government in rubles, then exchanged and placed in a foreign-currency account within Russia, where the beneficiary could then access the money.
Holders of Russian Eurobonds are awaiting two coupon payments in dollars and euros. The payments were due last week but there is a 30-day grace period for Russia to execute the transaction, meaning the real deadline will come in late June.
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on May 30 that the Kremlin approved of the plan.
It was not immediately clear whether the plan would be feasible and whether all investors would accept such a mechanism. U.S. investors are barred under the sanctions imposed by Washington from accessing the cash from Russian bond payments.
President Vladimir Putin launched the gas-payment system from April 1 to convert payments for Russian gas supplies to countries that Moscow considers "unfriendly."
Some countries, such as Bulgaria, Poland, and Finland, refused to pay for gas under the proposed scheme, after which gas supplies to these countries were halted.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Ex-President Poroshenko Allowed To Leave Ukraine For Conference After Appeal To Zelenskiy
KYIV -- Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has been allowed to leave the country to attend a political party conference in the Netherlands after two previous attempts were blocked, forcing him to appeal to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for permission to make the trip.
Volodymyr Aryev, a lawmaker representing Poroshenko's European Solidarity party, said on May 30 that Poroshenko left the country to take part in a summit of the European People's Party, "the largest assembly of parties in the European Union, of which the European Solidarity is an associate member."
Poroshenko said two days before that he was barred from leaving the country and accused the government of breaking a so-called truce on party politics that has been in place since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
Poroshenko was in power from 2014 to 2019, and his European Solidarity is the second-biggest party in parliament after Zelenskiy's ruling Servant of the People party.
Poroshenko was elected as the head of a pro-Western government after popular protests in 2014 ousted former pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych.
Zelenskiy defeated Poroshenko in a 2019 election on a campaign to fight corruption and curb the influence of oligarchs.
In January, Poroshenko was charged with treason in a case that he and his supporters reject as politically motivated.
The accusations against Poroshenko, one of Ukraine's richest men, are linked to the alleged sale of coal to help finance Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014-15, when Poroshenko was in office.
The case has caused international concern, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken appealing to Ukrainians in February to "stick together" as the threat of a Russian invasion loomed.
After Russia invaded, Ukraine's parliament banned several pro-Russian parties, and allowed others to still operate under a tacit deal under which all parties would put aside domestic political disagreements to unite in the face of Russia's war.
Kyrgyz TV Station Director Detention Over Report On Ukraine War Extended
BISHKEK -- A Kyrgyz court has extended the pretrial detention of the director of the Next television channel after he was arrested over the airing of a controversial report in which an interviewee alleged the existence of an agreement between Bishkek and Moscow to send troops to assist Russian armed forces in the war against Ukraine.
The television station's owner, Ravshan Jeenbekov, said on Facebook that the Birinchi Mai district court in Bishkek ruled on May 29 to extend Taalai Duishembiev's detention by one month. His original detention was set to expire on June 3.
The State Committee for National Security (UKMK) launched a probe against the TV channel in early March, accusing it of inciting ethnic hatred.
The report in question quoted the exiled former chief of the Committee for National Security (KNB) of neighboring Kazakhstan, Alnur Musaev, as saying that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan had agreed to support Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by sending troops to help Russia.
There has been no evidence of Tajik or Kyrgyz troops fighting in Ukraine since the invasion was launched on February 24.
Jeenbekov, has rejected the charge, insisting that the report was balanced, as it quoted Musaev directly while giving other people's views on the issue as well.
The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry has rejected the report and called on local media outlets to base their reporting on the ongoing war in Ukraine solely on official government statements.
Some Russian TV Satellite Signals Cut In Central Asia Over Sanctions
Several major Russian television channels have been knocked off the air in Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan after international satellite providers cut the signals to abide by international sanctions imposed against Russia over its ongoing, unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Turkmenistan's largest communications operator, Ashgabat City Telephone Network (ASTU), said over the weekend that it was working to organize a backup broadcast to restore two Russian television channels -- Zvezda, the television channel of Russia's Defense Ministry, and Rossia-1.
Other Russian television channels are available in the country. In Turkmenistan, Russian television channels are available only on cable and IP television.
In Kyrgyzstan, local TV provider Aknet said Russian television channels Zvezda, Russia-24, and Rossia Kultura had been unavailable since May 27 due to a "move by several countries to restrict the distribution of all-Russian TV channels," adding that it was working on organizing backup broadcasting for the channels.
Several countries have announced sanctions against Russia's State Television and Radio Corporation (VGTRK), saying the media holding company has played a major role in justifying Russia's war against Ukraine and pushing the Kremlin's narrative in the conflict.
Iranian Protests Continue As Death Toll From Tower Collapse Rises To 31
Iranians continue to vent their anger in southwestern Iran as the death toll in the collapse of a tower in the city of Abadan rose to 31 after the bodies of two more victims were found in the rubble.
The state news agency IRNA said on May 30 that the two bodies were found during recovery work, and that another body has been located but is yet to be pulled from the debris.
Officials have said more than 30 people remain unaccounted for in the accident.
The collapse of a large section of the 10-story Metropol building that was under construction was one of Iran's deadliest such disasters in years.
The May 23 accident has sparked a week of protests in the city as the country reels from unrest over rising food prices and other economic issues amid the harsh sanctions imposed by the United States over Iran's nuclear program.
An official sent by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on May 29 was shouted down and booed by protesters, who called the country's leadership "shameless."
The Tehran-based daily newspaper Hamshahri and the semiofficial Fars news agency said the protesters attacked the platform where state TV had set up its camera, cutting off its broadcast.
Abadan, in Iran's oil-rich Khuzestan Province, is home to Iran's Arab minority, who long have complained about being treated as second-class citizens in the country.
With reporting by AP
Ukraine's Eurovision Award Auctioned Off To Help Fund War Effort
Ukraine's Kalush Orchestra, winner of the 2022 Eurovision Song Contest, has auctioned off its trophy to help fund the country's war effort against invading Russian forces.
The band announced on May 29 that it had sold its copy of the the iconic crystal award, cut into the shape of a microphone, to a web-based Ukrainian cryptocurrency exchange.
"A special thanks to the team Whitebit, which purchased the trophy for $900,000 and are now the rightful owners," Kalush Orchestra said.
The band also raffled off front man Oleh Psyuk's signature pink Panama hat during a charity concert in Berlin on May 29, with all proceeds from the sales to be donated to support the Ukrainian military.
Serhiy Prytula, a TV presenter who organized the auction, said earlier that the plan was to use the collected funds to purchase Ukrainian-manufactured PD-2 military drones.
Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, but failed in its early attempts to capture the Ukrainian capital.
Fighting is now centered on Ukraine's east, where Kyiv's forces are engaged in fierce battles as they counter a Russian offensive.
The Kalush Orchestra won the 66th Eurovision earlier this month in Italy with its entry Stefania. Russia was excluded from the contest due to its unprovoked war against Ukraine.
With reporting by dpa
Russian Forces Push Closer To Key City In Eastern Ukraine As EU Agrees On New Round Of Sanctions
Russian troops pushed farther toward the key eastern Ukrainian city of Syevyerodonetsk on May 30 in an onslaught that raged as EU leaders reached agreement on the next round of sanctions against Russia.
Russian shelling has reduced much of Syevyerodonetsk, the last city still held by Kyiv in the Luhansk region, to ruins. But Ukrainian forces say they have slowed the wider Russian campaign across the Donbas region.
Luhansk region Governor Serhiy Hayday said Russian troops had advanced to the outskirts of Syevyerodonetsk on the southeastern and northeastern sides. The Ukrainian military said Russian forces reinforced their positions in those areas.
Hayday said the Russians were also pushing toward nearby Lysychansk.
But Ukrainian forces drove the Russians out of the village of Toshkivka to the south, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, potentially frustrating Moscow's push to encircle the area.
The Russian advance in Syevyerodonetsk and Lysychansk on either side of the strategically important Siverskiy Donetsk River is part of an all-out push that has been portrayed as part of a race against time for the Kremlin. The cities are key to Russian efforts to complete the capture of the Donbas before more Western arms arrive to bolster Ukraine’s defense.
Zelenskiy spoke with EU leaders on May 30, telling them they must be vigorous as they worked toward adopting a new set of sanctions.
"Europe needs to show strength because Russia only sees strength as an argument," Zelenskiy said on May 30 in a video speech to an EU summit intended to reinforce the bloc's support for Ukraine.
EU divisions over Russian oil imports slowed the adoption of a new sanctions package, but late on May 30 EU leaders agreed to ban most of the imports. They also agreed to the removal of Russia's Sberbank from the SWIFT messaging system, a ban on three more Russian state-owned broadcasters, and sanctions against individuals responsible for war crimes.
The EU has rolled out five packages of sanctions against Russia since its troops invaded Ukraine on February 24, but an agreement on oil sanctions proved elusive because so many countries depend on Russian crude.
Zelenskiy also warned EU leaders about the dangers of Russia's blockade on Ukraine's ports for global food prices and the risk of another global migration crisis as a result.
A "large-scale famine in Africa and Asia will mean a threat of a new large-scale migrant crisis for southern and southeastern Europe," Zelenskiy said, describing Russia's tactic as "food blackmail."
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that Moscow was ready to work with Ankara to free up Ukrainian ports.
Putin noted the “readiness” of Russia “to contribute to the unimpeded maritime transit of goods in coordination with Turkish partners,” the Kremlin quoted Putin as saying in a readout of a call on May 30 with Erdogan. “This also applies to grain exports from Ukrainian ports."
Dozens of container ships are blocked in Ukrainian ports that are surrounded by Russian forces, choking off exports of wheat and other commodities from Russia and Ukraine, which together account for about 30 percent of global wheat exports.
Zelenskiy later discussed the situation at the ports, food security, and defense cooperation with Erdogan.
"Unanimously agree on the need to restore peace. We appreciate Turkey's assistance in this process," Zelenskiy said on Twitter.
In a potential setback for Ukraine, President Joe Biden said the United States will not supply Ukraine with long-range rocket systems that can reach into Russia.
News reports last week said the Biden administration was leaning toward sending such systems, which Ukrainian government officials have sought for the fight against Russia.
"We're not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that can strike into Russia," Biden told reporters on May 30 as he returned to Washington from his home in Delaware.
Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Washington's decision not to send the rocket systems was “rational.”
With reporting from AP, AFP, Reuters, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Zelenskiy Fires Kharkiv Security Chief, Accusing Him Of Not Working On City’s Defense
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he has fired Kharkiv's top security services officer for not working hard enough on the city's defense since the beginning of Russia's February 24 invasion.
"I came, understood, and fired the head of the Security Service of Ukraine of the [Kharkiv] region for the fact that he did not work on the defense of the city from the first days of the full-scale war, but thought only about himself," Zelenskiy said in his daily address to the nation on May 29.
"On which motives? The law enforcement officers will figure it out," he added without providing details and without divulging the name of the fired security chief.
He said that local officials "have 100 percent cooperation: the army, the police, the mayor of Kharkiv, the regional state administration. All work for victory and do it very effectively."
"Unfortunately, this cannot be said about the local leadership of the Security Service of Ukraine," he said. The security service is also known as the SBU.
Zelenskiy made the announcement hours after visiting the northeastern Ukrainian city that has been under threat of Russian invasion since the early days of the conflict.
Russia has kept up a bombardment of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, after Ukrainian fighters pushed its forces back from positions near the city several weeks ago.
EU Fails To Reach Accord On Russian Oil Embargo As Summit Nears
European Union negotiators failed to reach a deal on an embargo of Russian oil but will continue attempts to reach an accord before the beginning of an EU summit starting on May 30, an EU official said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is scheduled to address the summit through a video link to press efforts to intensify sanctions against Moscow to punish it for its invasion of his country.
EU countries are discussing a proposal in which member nations would accept a ban on Russian oil delivered to the EU by sea by the end of the year.
Exemptions would be given to countries -- Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic -- receiving oil via the 4,000-kilometer long Russian Druzhba pipeline.
Bloomberg, citing sources familiar with the talks, reported that Hungary was so far refusing to back the compromise.
The report said Budapest had previously suggested it would give its support based on the exemption to pipeline deliveries. But it said Budapest was now demanding further concessions.
Hungary, led by right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban, is dependent for 65 percent of its oil needs on crude supplied through the Druzhba pipeline, which runs from Russia to Eastern and Central Europe.
In 2021, Russia shipped some 720,000 barrels a day of crude oil to European refineries through its main pipeline to the region, compared with 1.57 million barrels a day through seaborne delivery from its Baltic, Black Sea, and Arctic ports.
The bulk of the pipeline deliveries go to Germany and Poland, but those countries have indicated they will attempt to reduce their reliance on Russian supplies regardless of any actions by the EU.
Russia last year received some $86 billion from its total oil exports.
German Economy Minister Robert Habeck on May 29 expressed concerns that EU unity was "starting to crumble" as the bloc prepares to meet discuss an oil embargo and further efforts to cut reliance on Russian energy.
EU leaders will meet on May 30-31 to discuss possible new sanctions against Moscow, including an oil embargo, to punish it for its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
"After Russia's attack on Ukraine, we saw what can happen when Europe stands united. With a view to the summit tomorrow, let's hope it continues like this. But it is already starting to crumble and crumble again," Habeck told a news conference.
With reporting by Reuters and Bloomberg
Czech Republic, Poland Set New Rounds Of Military Aid To Ukraine
The Czech Republic and Poland are sending additional weaponry to Ukraine as it struggles against a renewed Russian offensive in the eastern parts of the country, government officials and local media report.
Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova told public broadcaster CT on May 29 that Prague intends to soon send Kyiv armaments worth $26 million to $30 million.
"It's crucial that the aid is steady," she said, adding that the country has sent more than $150 million in military aid supplies since the start of Russia's invasion on February 24.
Cernochova did not provide details on the type or extent of the military aid for security reasons but said heavy weaponry would be included.
Czech media have reported that T-72 tanks, BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, Dana howitzers, and potentially Soviet-made combat helicopters would be among the supplies provided.
Meanwhile, Poland is giving Ukraine 18 AHS Krab self-propelled howitzers, Polish public radio reported on May 29.
The AHS Krab has a maximum firing range of 40 kilometers.
Polish public radio also reported that Poland has trained some 100 Ukrainian artillerymen to operate the howitzers.
Many Western nations, led by the United States and Britain, have given military assistance to Kyiv as it battles the full-scale invasion by Russian forces, who have launched a new offensive in the eastern part of Ukraine.
Based on reporting by dpa and Reuters
Vucic Says Serbia Secures Gas Deal With Russia Following Phone Talks With Putin
BELGRADE -- Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic says his country has reached an “extremely favorable” deal with Russia for supplies of natural gas following a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Vucic said on May 29 that the three-year agreement will provide Serbia with natural gas at the “most favorable price in Europe.”
“We will sign a three-year contract, and tomorrow or the day after tomorrow we will discuss the quantities of gas,” Vucic said.
“Serbia needs larger quantities of gas, but if I may say so, we will have a safe winter, and further talks will determine how much gas will cost us," he said, adding that the exact price would be determined based on supply and demand.
The price of gas that Serbia will receive from Russian energy giant Gazprom is three times lower than what other European nations pay. In winter that price would be 10 to 12 times lower, officials said.
Gazprom, directly or through its subsidiaries, is the majority owner of substantial energy assets in Serbia.
The Kremlin said in a statement that Putin told Vucic that an "acceptable solution" would be found for the price of Russian gas for Serbia.
While most of Europe has imposed sanctions on Moscow for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Belgrade has rejected such moves to punish its traditional ally, and Vucic has declined to join the widespread global condemnation of Russia’s actions.
Serbia depends on Russia almost entirely for its energy supplies. Vucic has said that imposing sanctions against Moscow would be disastrous for Serbia.
Vucic has attempted to straddle a fine line between his hopes of moving the country into the European Union while remaining on solid footing with the Kremlin.
In his May 29 talks with Putin, the Serbian president said he discussed the situation in Ukraine and reiterated Belgrade’s position that it is interested in peace as soon as possible.
Erdogan Repeats Opposition To Finland And Sweden Joining NATO
Turkey’s president has told journalists he still intends to block Finland and Sweden’s accession to NATO.
Recep Tayyip Erdogan said meetings this week with Finnish and Swedish delegations had not been “at the expected level,” noting there had been no steps taken to alleviate Turkey’s security concerns.
“As long as Tayyip Erdogan is at the head of the Republic of Turkey, we cannot say ‘yes’ to countries that support terror joining NATO,” he told journalists on his plane following a visit to Azerbaijan on May 28, according to the daily Hurriyet newspaper.
Turkey challenged the bids from Sweden and Finland on the grounds that they harbor people linked to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group and others it deems terrorists, and because they halted arms exports to Ankara in 2019.
"They are not honest or sincere. We cannot repeat the mistake made in the past regarding countries that embrace and feed such terrorists in NATO, which is a security organization," he said.
Sweden and Finland have said they condemn terrorism and welcomed the possibility of coordinating with Ankara.
All NATO members must approve the two Nordic nations' historic bid to join the alliance, propelled by alarm at Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Turkey, which commands the second-largest army in the alliance, has said it won't allow their accession unless steps are taken, including a lifting of restrictions on weapons sales to Turkey.
Erdogan added he would be speaking by phone with Russian and Ukrainian leaders on May 30.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
