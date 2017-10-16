EU Ministers Impose New Sanctions On North Korea

LUXEMBOURG -- European Union foreign ministers have adopted new sanctions on North Korea due to Pyongyang's "violation and flagrant disregard" of several United Nations Security Council resolutions concerning its nuclear and ballistic missiles program.

The sanctions include an EU-wide ban in all sectors in North Korea, a total ban on the sale of refined petroleum products and crude oil to the country, and a lowering of the ceiling of payments transferred to North Korea from the current 15,000 euros to 5,000 euros ($5,900).

Under the new measures, three individuals and six entities associated with the North Korean regime were added to a blacklist banning them from travel to the EU and freezing their assets.

A total of 41 individuals and 10 entities are now blacklisted by the EU on top of the 63 individuals and 53 entities that are targeted by the UN.

All measures will take immediate effect.

The EU said on October 16 the new steps were taken in view of the "persistent threat to international peace and stability" posed by Kim Jong Un's regime.

With reporting by AFP and Reuters