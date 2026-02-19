Will EU Sanctions On Russia Stall As Hungary And Slovakia Leverage Oil Vetoes?

As the European Union races to approve its new sanctions package on Russia by the fourth anniversary of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine next week, a new obstacle may have appeared.

The bloc was already struggling to agree on a maritime ban on Russian oil, but now Hungary and Slovakia are leveraging their vetoes on the EU's 20th sanctions package in order to ensure that Russian oil still flows to them either via the damaged Druzhba pipeline or through Croatia.

Several European diplomats that RFE/RL has been in touch with under condition of anonymity confirmed that Hungary and Slovakia have signaled that they have put in a so-called “general reserve” on the sanctions package.

This means that Budapest and Bratislava will require extra information or reassurances that their demands on oil flows will be respected before they give their go-ahead for the package.

While the European Union has imposed an import ban on Russian oil via pipelines due to the the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, Hungary and Slovakia secured exemptions to those sanctions using the Druzhba pipeline, which carries Russian oil to Central Europe via Ukraine.

The deliveries from this pipeline, however, have been halted since January 27 with Kyiv stating that a Russian drone was responsible for damaging the energy infrastructure.

Both Hungary and Slovakia have nonetheless blamed Ukraine for being slow in re-starting the flow with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico even accusing Kyiv of doing this to pressure Hungary to drop its long-term veto on Ukraine's future membership of the European Union.

On February 18, they also said they were stopping diesel exports to Ukraine until oil flows restarted.

In the meantime, the European Commission has contacted Kyiv about the situation and Hungary has official asked Croatia to pump Russian oil instead, using its pipeline network.

Croatia has said it will comply with the request provided that is compatible with EU and US sanctions law.

EU ambassadors will meet on February 20 with the hope of giving the necessary unanimous green light to the sanctions package, but European diplomats told RFE/RL that they don’t rule out that they might have to meet again over the weekend to have the sanctions ready for political approval when the bloc’s foreign ministers meet in Brussels on February 23.

Apart from Hungary and Slovakia’s last-ditch reserve, member states' representatives have not yet agreed on what shape the potential maritime ban on Russian oil should take.

The European Commission's idea is to prohibit EU economic operators from providing services to any vessel transporting oil from Russian ports. Such a measure would go beyond the current oil price cap -- imposed by the Group of Seven (G7) leading industrial nations and currently set at $47.60 per barrel -- as it would prevent EU-flagged vessels from transporting Russian oil completely.

Non-EU boats would be exempt but wouldn't be able to rely on EU port services and insurance.

EU maritime nations such as Cyprus, Greece, and Malta have however pushed for the measure to be approved by the G7 first. But few in Brussels believe that the G7 will ever agree on such a move and the main issue now is securing an agreement that will allow the EU to go for a maritime ban in cooperation with other like-minded third countries.