EU Says All Responsible For Khashoggi Murder Must Be Held 'Accountable'

All those "really responsible" for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi must be held accountable, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said on November 22.

Khashoggi, a U.S.-based Washington Post columnist and critic of Saudi Arabia’s establishment, was killed after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Saudi officials have blamed the killing on rogue agents and denied claims that Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman had knowledge of the operation.

Riyadh has taken 21 people in custody, with death penalties sought against five men.

Turkey has repeatedly called for those who ordered the murder to be held accountable but has stopped short of directly blaming Prince Muhammad.

"Those responsible, really responsible for this terrible murder have to be accountable," Mogherini told a joint press conference in Ankara with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"We've always been against, for instance, any application of [the] death penalty but we expect in line with our principles, values, practices on judicial systems, [a] full investigation -- transparent and fair -- to take place," Mogeherini said.

Meanwhile, the Turkish website Hurriyet Daily News reported on November 22 that the CIA has a recording of a phone call in which Prince Muhammad gave instructions to "silence Jamal Kashoggi as soon as possible."

It cited a prominent Turkish columnist as saying CIA Director Gina Haspel had "signaled" the existence of the recording during a visit to Ankara last month.

A Turkish official contacted by Reuters said he had no information about such a recording.

