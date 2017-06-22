Brexit, Security To Dominate EU Summit

European Union leaders are gathering in Brussels for a summit with an agenda dominated by the Brexit negotiations amid heightened security following a foiled terror attack in the Belgian capital.

British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to offer an agreement on residency for the citizens of EU countries as well as employment rights in the United Kingdom.

May is due to brief the leaders of the other 27 countries later on June 22. However, detailed negotiations will be left to Brexit delegations that finally began talks on June 19.

Security will also be high on the summit agenda, especially after London and Paris were shaken by more terrorist attacks recently.

The two-day Brussels summit also marks the debut on the EU stage of French President Emmanuel Macron.

On the eve of the summit, Macron reaffirmed his belief in a Europe capable of transforming the world with France as a driving force.

In the face of the threats of extremism, inequality, and authoritarian regimes, it is up to the European Union to "win the battle" for "freedom and democracy...to ensure social justice and preserving the climate of our planet," Macron said on June 21.

France can play the role of a "driving motor" but only if it first carries out key reforms at home, he said in an interview with eight European newspapers.

