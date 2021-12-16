Russian Threat In Focus At EU Summit

EU leaders are gathering in Brussels for a summit set to be dominated by Belarus, COVID-19, energy, and tensions over the Ukraine-Russia border.



Russia's military buildup near Ukraine and concerns over a potential invasion is a top item on the agenda.



The EU has urged Russia to deescalate and engage in renewed diplomacy over the seven-year conflict in eastern Ukraine, threatening strong new sanctions in coordination with Britain and the United States if there is any attack.



Russia denies it has plans to attack and has issued a series of demands about Ukraine's potential membership in NATO and the Western alliance's activities near its western border.



Ukraine-Russia tensions were already the focus of a summit on December 15 between EU leaders and their neighboring Eastern European counterparts, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Discussions about the ongoing crisis with Belarus over migration flows on the EU's eastern border will also take place, after the bloc slapped a fifth sanctions package on strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka's regime.



The EU accuses Lukashenka of funneling migrants from the Middle East, Africa, and elsewhere to the bloc's eastern borders in retaliation for Western sanctions.



The EU first expanded sanctions on Belarus after Lukashenka cracked down on the country's pro-democracy movement following a disputed August 2020 presidential election.

Spiking energy prices and the threat of persistent inflation will also be a subject of talks between the EU leaders. Those discussions are likely hit on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which would bring Russian gas under the Baltic Sea to Germany.



Approval for the already complete pipeline, which would help ease Europe's natural gas woes, has been temporarily halted by German regulators until it comes into line with EU energy laws.



But the situation on the Russian-Ukraine border is now a factor, with new German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock saying earlier this month that the gas pipeline would be shelved in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine.



Much of Europe has been hit hard by the Delta variant of the coronavirus and is now bracing for the new Omicron strain to fuel a wave of infections.



EU leaders are going to discuss better coordination of a response to the pandemic as well as vaccine and booster campaigns.

With reporting by AFP, dpa, and Tagesschau