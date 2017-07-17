EU Imposes Sanctions On Syrians For Chemical Attacks

BRUSSELS -- European Union foreign ministers decided on July 17 to impose sanctions on another 16 Syrians for their alleged roles in chemical weapons attacks against civilians.

Eight of the 16 individuals are high-ranking military officers and the others are scientists who EU officials say have been involved in the proliferation and delivery of chemical weapons.

The sanctions, which consist of asset freezes and bans on travel to the 28-nation EU, now apply to 255 people who the bloc says are responsible for "violent repression against the civilian population in Syria, benefiting from or supporting the regime, and/or being associated with such persons.”

In addition, 67 entities were also targeted by an asset freeze.

Besides targeting individuals and entities, the EU previously also adopted an oil embargo against Syria and introduced export restrictions on equipment and technology that might be used for internal repression, as well as technology that can be used for the monitoring and interception of Internet or telephone communications.

All the EU's restrictive measures against Syria are currently in place until June 1, 2018.

