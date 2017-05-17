EU Deal On Visa-Free Travel For Ukrainians To Be Signed

BRUSSELS -- Representatives of the European Parliament and the European Council are due to sign a document in Strasbourg formalizing a long-awaited visa-liberalization deal with Ukraine.

After the signing on May 17, the visa-free regime is due to enter into force on June 11.

Ukrainian citizens who have biometric passports will be able to enter all EU member states apart from Ireland and the United Kingdom without a visa for up to 90 days during any 180-day period. It also applies to four Schengen-Area countries that are not in the EU: Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Switzerland.

After EU member states gave their approval on May 11, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko said his country had "finalized its divorce from the Russian Empire."

Poroshenko's predecessor, Viktor Yanukovych, was pushed from power in 2014 by massive pro-European protests after he scrapped plans for a deal to tighten ties with the EU.

Russia then seized control of Ukraine's Crimea region and fomented separatism in eastern Ukraine, where a war between Russia-backed forces and the government has killed more than 9,900 people.

Visa-free EU travel began on March 28 for citizens of Georgia, another former Soviet republic that is under pressure from Russia.