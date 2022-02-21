News
EU Policy Chief Urges Quick Action To Prevent Bosnia From Falling 'Apart In Pieces'
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell urged the bloc’s foreign ministers to take quick action to prevent a “critical” crisis in Bosnia-Herzegovina from breaking apart the fragile Western Balkan nation.
"The nationalists' and separatists' rhetoric is increasing in Bosnia-Herzegovina and jeopardizing the stability and even the integrity of the country," Borrell told reporters on the sidelines of the EU foreign ministers summit in Brussels on February 21.
"The ministers have to take decisions about how to stop this dynamic in Bosnia-Herzegovina and to avoid that the country can fall apart in pieces. This is a critical situation," he said.
Borrell expressed alarm on February 20 over "centrifugal trends" in Bosnia one day after Bosnian Croat nationalists threatened to scupper upcoming elections and form their own region in that troubled nation.
Borrell warned fellow leaders at the Munich Security Conference that the situation is "more worrying than ever" for the former Yugoslav republic, which is already divided into a Bosniak and Croat federation and a Serb-dominated entity called Republika Srpska.
"The situation in Bosnia is more worrying than ever," Borrell said, "It has never been easy, but the centrifugal trends now are really very worrying."
Bosnia has been going through its worst political crisis since the end of the Balkan wars of the 1990s.
Deputies in the parliament of the ethnic-Serb entity earlier this month adopted the draft version of a law to create a separate judicial system from the rest of the country, a move outside officials say is illegal and which has faced strong opposition from the United States and EU.
The action is being pressed by Milorad Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, and is part of moves to separate the entity's military, police, and tax administration from the central Bosnian government, actions that contravene 1995 Dayton accords that ended the Bosnian wars.
Washington slapped new sanctions on Dodik earlier this year.
The U.S. Treasury Department on January 5 accused Dodik -- already subject to U.S. sanctions under a different authority -- of corruption and threatening the stability and territorial integrity of Bosnia-Herzegovina
According to an internal EU document reviewed last week by Reuters, the EU should consider sanctions on the ethnic-Serb entity and withhold financial support if the crisis continues to worsen.
The Dayton accords ended the war in ethnically divided Bosnia that killed more than 100,000 people and left millions homeless.
The accords created two highly autonomous entities that share some joint institutions: Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation. The country is governed and administered along ethnic lines established by the agreement, with a weak and often dysfunctional central government.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, Reuters, and AP
Saakashvili Launches New Hunger Strike To Protest Health Care
TBILISI -- Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has launched a new hunger strike to protest the government's refusing to provide adequate health care for him and the "the way the authorities treat me and our people."
Saakashvili announced his decision in court during his trial on charges of violently dispersing an antigovernment rally in November 2007.
"I demand proper medical assistance as the Ombudswoman-established Concilium and the [Tbilisi-based nongovernmental] Empathy [Rehabilitation Center for Victims of Torture] have demanded," Saakashvili said at the trial on February 21.
Saakashvili, who was on a 50-day hunger strike while in custody last year, read aloud a letter purportedly from a Dutch physician warning that another hunger strike would cause irreversible damage to Saakashvili’s body that could lead to death.
Saakashvili, who served as president from 2004 until 2013, has been also charged with embezzlement and illegally crossing Georgia's border. He has rejected the charges calling them politically motivated.
Saakashvili, 54, has been in custody since October 1, when he was detained shortly after returning to Georgia from self-imposed exile. He is serving a six-year sentence after being convicted in absentia of abuse of office. He maintains his innocence in the case which he says is politically motivated, too.
Investigative Report Says Credit Suisse Harbored Dirty Money From Former Soviet Republics, Balkans
An international journalistic investigation claims that Switzerland's second-largest bank, Credit Suisse, has for decades administered billions of dollars in hidden wealth belonging to dictators, human rights abusers, and individuals suspected of corruption and other criminal activity -- some of them from former Soviet republics and Balkan states.
The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a nonprofit journalism consortium that partners with dozens of media outlets, on February 20 issued the conclusions of the investigation based on a massive data leak.
Credit Suisse has officially rejected the accusations, calling them "allegations and insinuations," saying in a statement that part of the information was old, dating back more than seven decades.
The OCCRP said the leak, the largest ever involving a Swiss bank, included more than 18,000 bank accounts, many of which "remained open well into the 2010s."
According to the OCCRP report, which is based on the analysis of Credit Suisse accounts worth some $100 billion at their peak, more than $8 billion belonged to corrupt officials, dictators and their relatives, criminals and others suspected of criminal activity, and human rights abusers, among others.
Some 48 media outlets worldwide took part in the investigation, including The New York Times, Le Monde, and The Guardian.
Among those who hold or held the accounts in question are the following individuals from former Soviet republics and the Balkans:
Armenia: former President Armen Sarkisian.
Azerbaijan: Rza and Seymur Talibov, two sons of former Azerbaijani official Vasif Talibov; Azerbaijani businessman Vugar Abbasov, a close associate of Vagif Talibov; Anar Mahmudov, a son of the former National Security Minister Eldar Mahmudov; Eldar Azizov, the mayor of Baku.
Belarus: Alyaksey Aleksin, a Belarusian tycoon close to authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Bosnia-Herzegovina: Janko Jovanovic, a customs official under investigation in a corruption case.
Kazakhstan: Nadezhda Toqaeva, the ex-wife of President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev; Darigha Nazarbaeva, a daughter of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev; Timur Kulibaev, a son-in-law of Nazarbaev.
Kyrgyzstan: Natalia Kurmanalieva, ex-wife of former Natural Resources Minister Kapar Kurmanaliev.
Serbia: Bojan Kristo, former manager of the state lottery and the deputy prime minister’s cabinet member; Branislav Bogicevic, a businessman whose company is being investigated for corruption; Dragutin Pihler, director of the Moscow office of the Serbian architectural firm Centroprojekt; Rodoljub Radulovic, a Balkan drug lord; Vuk Hamovic, a Serbian energy tycoon whose business is under investigation for corruption.
Tajikistan: Qosim Rohbar, former regional governor and ex-agriculture minister.
Uzbekistan: Saodat Narzieva, a sister of Uzbek-born Russian tycoon Alisher Usmanov; Rano Ramatova, wife of First Deputy Prime Minister Ochilboy Ramatov; Igor Shepelev, secretary-general of the Uzbek Tennis Federation; Gulrukh Tillyaeva, an aunt of late President Islam Karimov's son-in-law.
"The matters presented are predominantly historical...and the accounts of these matters are based on partial, inaccurate, or selective information taken out of context, resulting in tendentious interpretations of the bank's business conduct," the statement said, adding that of the "the remaining active accounts, we are comfortable that appropriate due diligence, reviews, and other control-related steps were taken in line with our current framework," Credit Suisse said in a statement issued on February 20.
With reporting by Reuters
Two More Candidates Seen As Loyal To Turkmen President Registered In Election
ASHGABAT -- Election officials in the tightly controlled Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan have registered two more presidential candidates known as being loyal to the authoritarian President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov.
On February 11, the long-time authoritarian leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, 64, indicated at an extraordinary meeting of the upper chamber of parliament that he intends to step aside to allow power to be turned over to “young leaders.” Most observers interpreted that as meaning that he is preparing to hand the reins to his son.
The officials announced over the weekend that lawmaker Berdymammet Gurbanov and Perhat Begenjov, the director of a regional vocational school, had been officially registered as candidates for the early presidential election scheduled for March 12.
According to the announcement, Gurbanov and Begenjov do not represent any political parties.
The poll is expected to be easily won by incumbent Berdymukhammedov's son, Serdar Berdymukhammedov.
The officials said a week earlier that 40-year-old Serdar Berdymukhammedov was officially registered as a presidential candidate representing the ruling Democratic Party of Turkmenistan following the opening of the nomination process from the country's three registered political parties. All three parties support the current president.
A deputy governor of the southeastern region of Mary, Agajan Bekmuradov, nominated by the Agrarian party of Turkmenistan, was registered a presidential candidate last week.
The third registered party -- the Party of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan -- has yet to nominate its candidate.
Rumors have been swirling for a year that Berdymukhammedov will attempt to transfer power to his son, Serdar, who in September turned 40, the minimum age required to become president under the country's constitution.
Four exiled opposition activists and politicians -- Ahmet Rahmanov, Murat Gurbanov, Geldy Kyarizov, and Nurmuhammet Annaev -- have said they plan to take part in the presidential election
It is unclear how they would be able to run in the presidential election as they would not be allowed to return to Turkmenistan.
According to rights groups and election monitors, Turkmenistan has never held free and fair elections since becoming an independent state following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
Jailed Kremlin Critic Navalny's New Trial Resumes
The trial of jailed Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny has resumed inside a penal colony on new charges of embezzlement -- which he calls politically motivated -- that could see as many as 10 more years tacked on to his prison time.
Moscow's Lefortovo district court resumed the trial on February 21 inside the Correctional Colony No. 2 in the town of Pokrov in the Vladimir region, some 200 kilometers east of Moscow, where the anti-corruption campaigner has spent the last year on a different charge after returning from abroad where he was recovering from a near-fatal poison attack that he blames on the Kremlin.
As the trial resumed, the court allowed Navalny's new lawyer Yevgeny Solomatov get acquainted with the file but did not allow the lawyer to take pictures of its contents, saying that it was illegal to use electronic equipment in penitentiaries.
Journalists were also banned from using any devices to record the trial. They were allowed to follow the process via a video-link from a special room inside the penal colony.
The trial that started on February 15 is looking into the new case against Navalny that was launched in December 2020 on allegations that the 45-year-old lawyer embezzled money from his now defunct and banned Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) and for contempt of a Moscow court.
Investigators say Navalny is accused of taking around $33,770 in donations that were given to his organizations and using them for his own personal use, which the outspoken Kremlin critic and his supporters reject, calling all charges politically motivated.
The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, while Navalny also faces up to six months in prison for a contempt of court charge brought stemming from one of his hearings last year.
Within weeks of returning from his convalescence in Germany in January 2021, Navalny was handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole. His conviction is widely regarded as the result of a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
The Kremlin has denied any role in the poisoning, which along with his arrest sparked widespread condemnation and sanctions from the West.
Germany's Scholz Sets Phone Talk With Putin Over Ukraine Crisis
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin by phone on February 21 as part of efforts to “prevent a catastrophe” in Ukraine, a spokesman said.
Spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said the call "this afternoon" had been "closely coordinated" with French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke to Putin twice, on February 20 and early February 21.
The spokesman said Scholz's planned talks were part of the "joint diplomatic efforts" by the West to stop Russia from invading Ukraine.
Germany has vowed to join its Western allies in placing tough sanctions on Moscow should it decide to invade its neighbor.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Iran Claims 'Significant Progress' Achieved In Vienna Nuclear Talks
Iran's Foreign Ministry said talks in Vienna on reviving Tehran's landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers have made "significant progress," although there are still unresolved issues.
Under the deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Tehran agreed to curb sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief.
Former President Donald Trump pulled the United States from that deal in 2018 and reimposed stringent sanctions that battered Iran's economy and its currency.
Since Washington's withdrawal from the deal, Iran has violated some of the its nuclear limits.
Talks with Iran to revive the deal have been taking place in Vienna since April and involve negotiators from Britain, China, France, Germany, and Russia. The United States is taking part indirectly, since Iran has refused to meet face-to-face with the American delegation.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on February 21 significant progress was made, he also noted that "nothing is agreed until everything is agreed" in the Vienna talks. "The remaining issues are the hardest," he told a weekly press briefing.
Khatibzadeh said that Iran’s top security body, the Supreme National Security Council, handles the Vienna talks. It reports directly to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's ultimate authority.
The chief of the Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani, said separately on February 21 that talks with European negotiators were ongoing and would continue while negotiations with the United States were not on the agenda because they would not be the source of "any breakthroughs."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Reuters, and AFP
Iranian Jet Fighter Crashes In Central Tabriz, Killing Two Pilots, Civilian
An Iranian fighter jet crashed into a school stadium in a residential area of the northwest Iranian city of Tabriz, killing two pilots and at least one civilian, state media report.
State news agency IRNA reported early on February 21 that the plane was an F-5 fighter jet and that the cause of the incident was under investigation.
The head of the local Red Crescent said the jet smashed into a school stadium and that one of the dead was a neighborhood resident.
A local official told state television that the aircraft went down around 9 a.m. in the central Tabriz neighborhood of Monajem.
He said the school was closed at the time because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The U.S.-built F-5 fighter was purchased by Iran before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Decades of Western sanctions against Tehran have made it difficult to get spare parts for the jets and to maintain the fleet.
The country’s air force also flies Russian-made MiG and Sukhoi planes.
Based on reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, AP, Reuters, and AFP
Iran's Raisi Attends Qatar Gas Conference Seeking To Bolster Gulf Ties
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says he is hoping to bolster trade and political ties with Gulf nations as he attends a conference of gas-exporting nations in Qatar – the first visit to the country in 11 years by an Iranian president.
"Iran is one of the founders of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) because we are among the three most important gas-producing and exporting countries," Raisi said on February 20 in televised comments before he departed for Qatar.
The journey marks the third foreign trip taken by the ultraconservative Raisi since taking office last August.
Experts from the 11-member grouping began meetings on February 20, with ministerial level talks set for February 21 and a summit of heads of state and government set for February 22.
Shi’ite-led Iran has often had difficult relations with many of the Sunni-majority Gulf nations, especially Saudi Arabia as the two compete for influence in the Middle East.
But in recent years, many of the regional countries have sought to boost ties with Tehran.
The United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) in December invited Raisi to visit, and Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister said on February 19 that the country was looking to schedule a fifth round of direct talks with Iran despite a "lack of substantive progress" in previous rounds on various difficult issues.
Riyadh and Tehran cut diplomatic relations in 2016 after Iranian protesters attacked Saudi diplomatic missions following the Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shi’ite cleric.
GECF member states Russia, Qatar, Iran, Libya, Algeria, and Nigeria together account for more than 70 percent of proven gas reserves.
Other members are Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Trinidad and Tobago, and Venezuela.
The U.A.E., Peru, Norway, Malaysia, Iraq, Angola, and Azerbaijan are observer nations.
With fears in Europe increasing that Russia will invade Ukraine, natural gas prices are near double the level of late 2020.
With reporting by Reuters and Bloomberg
EU Tells Kyiv That Time Is Not Right Yet For Sanctions On Russia
The European Union has told Ukraine it is not ready to slap sanctions on Moscow at this time, but it did back plans for financial assistance to the country struggling under the threat of attack from Russia.
Foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters on the sidelines of the bloc’s foreign ministers summit in Brussels on February 21 that he would convene an extraordinary EU meeting to set sanctions only "when the moment comes."
The decision rebuffed calls by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba for the West to immediately take steps against Moscow that he has said would help avert war rather than wait for a possible Russian invasion.
Western nations have said they expect Russia to invade Ukraine at any moment following a massive buildup of troops along their border. Moscow denies it is planning to attack, but U.S. officials have said they believe Moscow is looking to create a pretext for an invasion.
"We expect decisions," Kuleba said in Brussels before addressing the EU foreign ministers.
"We believe that there are good and legitimate reasons to impose at least some of the sanctions now to demonstrate that the European Union is not only talking the talk about sanctions, but is also walking the walk," he said.
Borrell said, however, that for now, EU ministers back the diplomacy route, including moves by France to broker a meeting of U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Summit meetings, at the level of leaders, at the level of ministers, whatever format, whatever way of talking and sitting at the table and trying to avoid a war, are badly needed," Borrell said.
The United States and Russia have said that a summit of the two has been agreed “in principle,” but Washington has said it will only take place if Russia does not invade Ukraine. Moscow, meanwhile, has said nothing “concrete” has been set up regarding a meeting.
The EU ministers did support plans announced in January for a $1.36 billion financial aid loan package for Ukraine.
They also agreed in principle to a Ukrainian request for a team of military instructors to help train officers.
Kuleba welcomed the agreement to send military instructors and noted that they were not "combat forces," while the EU stressed that the mission would be limited in scope.
"The details, the parameters, and the timeline of this rollout are still to be discussed. But this is critical we open that new phase in our relations," Kuleba said.
With reporting by Reuters and dpa
U.S. Reportedly Tells UN Of Russian Plans To Target Ukrainians For Killings, Camps
The United States has told the United Nations it has “credible information” about alleged plans by Russia to target specific Ukrainians to kill or to send to camps should it decide to invade the country, according to a letter seen by multiple news agencies.
Bathsheba Nell Crocker, the U.S. ambassador to the UN in Geneva, on February 20 outlined in a letter to the UN high commissioner for human rights the details of "disturbing information" that U.S. intelligence had gathered.
The letter was seen by AFP, Reuters, and dpa news agencies.
"We are deeply concerned about Russia's continuing human rights abuses in the parts of Ukraine it already occupies and have every reason to believe those concerns will multiply following a new military offensive," the letter said.
Crocker alleged in the letter that the Kremlin is planning targeted killings, kidnappings, detentions, and torture against those who oppose Russian actions in Ukraine.
Also targeted, according to the letter, would be Russian and Belarusian dissidents in exile in Ukraine, journalists, and other activists.
"Specifically, we have credible information that indicates Russian forces are creating lists of identified Ukrainians to be killed or sent to camps following a military occupation," the letter alleged.
Crocker also said the United States has information that the Russian military would likely use lethal methods to break up protests or to crack down on "peaceful exercises of perceived resistance from civilian populations."
The U.S. letter did not disclose the sources of the information.
In response, the Kremlin on February 21 called the reports "an aboslute lie."
U.S. and other Western officials have accused Russia of planning to invade Ukraine. Moscow denies any such plans despite the massing of some 150,000 troops near the border.
Based on reporting by dpa, Reuters, and AFP
Kremlin Appears To Play Down Hopes For Summit As Tensions Remain High
WASHINGTON -- The chances of an early meeting of U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia’s Vladimir Putin were thrown into doubt after the Kremlin said talk of such a summit was “premature” and that nothing “concrete” had been set.
Meanwhile, Western leaders – while continuing to push for diplomacy -- warned again on February 21 that a Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared to be imminent, with the Kremlin massing more than 150,000 troops along the two countries’ border.
The latest developments made for another day of ups and downs as threats and allegations were mixed with hopes that diplomatic activity could head off a major war in Europe.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on February 20 that Biden had tentatively agreed to a summit with Putin in the coming days as he seeks to deter the Kremlin leader from invading Ukraine.
The White House stressed that such a meeting would only take place if Russia did not attack Ukraine and would follow February 24 talks between U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov -- also only to be held “if an invasion hasn’t happened.”
The idea of a bilateral meeting was proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke separately to both leaders on February 20.
No date or location was announced for a summit. Biden and Putin met for the first time as the respective heads of their nations in June in Geneva. That summit was prompted by a smaller Russian military buildup near Ukraine in the spring.
However, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on February 21 that the two leaders could meet if they consider it necessary, but he added that “it’s premature to talk about specific plans for a summit.”
“The meeting is possible if the leaders consider it feasible,” he said, adding that there were no “concrete plans” in place for one at this time.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba early on February 21 had welcomed Macron’s initiative and said he hoped it would lead to a withdrawal of Russian forces menacing his country.
"We welcome this initiative. We believe that every effort aimed at a diplomatic solution is worth trying," Kuleba said prior to a meeting with EU counterparts in Brussels.
"We hope that the two presidents will walk out from the room with an agreement about Russia withdrawing its forces from Ukraine."
Ukraine's top security official, Oleksiy Danilov, insisted, though that any summit should include Ukrainian officials as well.
"No one can resolve our issue without us. Everything should happen with our participation," he told a news briefing.
Prior to any Putin summit, Biden will participate in a virtual meeting with his counterparts from the Group of Seven (G7) on February 24 to discuss the crisis provoked by Russia's troop buildup. The G7 includes the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Canada, Italy, and Japan.
In a statement on February 21, the Kremlin said Putin and Macron agreed in two weekend phone calls that there’s a need to continue dialogue on Ukraine, according to Interfax.
Biden said February 18 that he was “convinced” that Putin had made a decision to invade Ukraine and that it could happen in the coming days. Biden said the United States and European allies would impose severe sanctions on Russia if Putin went ahead with the attack.
Russia currently has more than 150,000 combat-ready troops surrounding Ukraine.
Moscow further angered Ukraine and the West when it broke a pledge to return its troops to their bases when a military exercise in Belarus ended, instead extending the drills past the February 20 scheduled finish.
Belarus said the troops would return to their bases "when there is an objective need to do so" and would depend on when NATO forces pulled away from near the borders of Belarus and Russia.
The Kremlin is seeking to prevent Ukraine from someday joining NATO and pull the country firmly back into its sphere of influence.
Russia has repeatedly denied it intends to invade Ukraine and claimed to have begun pulling back some forces. The United States and NATO have said they see no signs of a partial pullback.
In the February 20 statement, Psaki reiterated the dire message, saying that "Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon."
Germany had tough words for Russia, with Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on February 21 accusing of playing an "irresponsible" game with the civilian population of eastern Ukraine, putting their lives at risk.
"I urgently call on the Russian government, on the Russian president: Don't play with human lives," she told reporters as she arrived in Brussels for a summit of EU foreign ministers.
The United States has warned in recent weeks that Russia could use a “false flag” operation in eastern Ukraine to justify an invasion of the country.
On February 21, Moscow claimed it foiled a border raid by Ukrainian forces and that armed military vehicles from Ukraine were destroyed in Russia’s Rostov region.
Kyiv vehemently denied the allegations, calling them "fake" reports.
Russia-backed separatists have been fighting government forces in two provinces in eastern Ukraine for nearly eight years.
While the two sides have agreed to multiple cease-fires, European monitors have registered a surge in shelling over the past few days in eastern Ukraine that Western officials blame on the separatists.
Putin has blamed Ukraine for the increase in fighting, raising concerns he could use it as an excuse to invade.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Kazakh Authorities Arrest Ex-Defense Minister
Authorities in Kazakhstan have arrested a former defense minister who was dismissed last month amid a consolidation of power by President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev following deadly unrest that swept the country.
The ex-minister, Murat Bektanov, has been charged with inaction under the Criminal Code during the protests and purported rioting at the center of that unrest, according to Interfax-Kazakhstan and Kommersant citing law enforcement agencies.
He is reportedly in pretrial detention in Nur-Sultan, the capital of the post-Soviet Central Asian republic of around 19 million people.
Toqaev dismissed Bektanov on January 19, the same day the Kazakh parliament joined Toqaev's push to deprive influential former President Nursultan Nazarbaev of his lifetime posts atop the Kazakh Security Council and the Assembly of Kazakhstan's People.
Protests in the remote town of Zhanaozen in early January over a sudden fuel-price hike quickly spread across Kazakhstan and led to violent clashes in the country's largest city, Almaty, and elsewhere.
After announcing his resignation in March 2019 and leaving Toqaev in his stead, Nazarbaev retained large political influence in the oil-rich country with almost limitless powers.
Much of the public anger in the unrest appeared to be directed at Nazarbaev.
The crisis prompted Toqaev to seek help from troops from the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to quell the unrest.
Toqaev's moves since then appear aimed at ousting Nazarbaev's relatives and allies.
Before his dismissal last month, Bektanov had headed the Defense Ministry since August.
Based on reporting by Current Time, Kommersant.ru, and Interfax-Kazakhstan
U.S. Embassy Warns Of 'Threats Of Attacks' In Russia, Urges Americans To 'Have Evacuation Plans'
The U.S. Embassy in Moscow on February 20 warned Americans in Russia to have plans in place for possible evacuation, citing reports of unspecified threats to Russian targets as Western governments warn that a Russian attack on neighboring Ukraine appears imminent.
The caution for U.S. citizens drew an angry response from the Russian Foreign Ministry, which challenged the United States to share knowledge of possible threats.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Check out RFE/RL's new live briefing on the massive buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine's border and the diplomacy under way to prevent a possible invasion. Ukraine In The Crosshairs presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
"According to media sources, there have been threats of attacks against shopping centers, railway and metro stations, and other public gathering places in major urban areas, including Moscow and St. Petersburg as well as in areas of heightened tension along the Russian border with Ukraine," the U.S. Embassy statement said.
U.S. and NATO officials say Russia has massed more than 150,000 troops near the Ukrainian border and they have challenged Moscow's claims that it has begun sending some troops back to their barracks.
President Joe Biden said on February 18 that he thought Russian President Vladimir Putin had already made up his mind to invade Ukraine, which has been fighting an eight-year war with Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
The U.S. State Department on January 23 issued a "do not travel" advisory for Russia over "ongoing tension along the border with Ukraine."
Now, it has urged Americans to "review your personal security plans" and "have evacuation plans that do not rely on U.S. government assistance."
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded by questioning whether U.S. officials had passed along information of any intelligence on possible attacks being prepared against Russia.
"And if not, how is one to understand all of this?" she said.
Based on reporting by Reuters
EU's Borrell Says Bosnia 'More Worrying Than Ever' After Croats' Election Threat
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell expressed alarm on February 20 over "centrifugal trends" in Bosnia-Herzegovina one day after Bosnian Croat nationalists threatened to scupper upcoming elections and form their own region in the troubled Balkan state.
Borrell warned fellow leaders at the Munich Security Conference that the situation was extremely disquieting in the former Yugoslav republic, which is already divided into a Bosniak and Croat federation and a Serb-dominated entity called Republika Srpska.
"The situation in Bosnia is more worrying than ever," Borrell said, "It has never been easy, but the centrifugal trends now are really very worrying."
Bosnian state authorities and the international community are already grappling with runaway secessionism led by one of the leaders of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik.
There are also increasing pressures to find a solution to Croat complaints -- in some cases supported by international legal verdicts -- that Bosnia's ethnically based divisions established in 1995 are discriminatory and must be scrapped.
National elections scheduled for October add to the urgency of efforts, including by U.S. and EU officials, to seek compromises that will allow the voting to go ahead without more of the boycotts that have paralyzed some institutions for years.
On February 19, the body that represents many Bosnian Croat political parties threatened to begin working toward creating their own region in Bosnia unless election laws are changed to boost their representation on a national level.
The Croatian National Parliament (HNS), led by the biggest ethnic Croat party, the HDZ, said at an extraordinary session that a failure to reach agreement on electoral changes would signal a lack of conditions for a vote.
Two elections in a row have seen the election of a Croat from a multiethnic party voted into the tripartite presidency's seat reserved for Croats, heightening groups like the HDZ's frustrations.
HDZ leader Dragan Covic said on February 19 that talks begun last year with Bosniak leaders on palatable election-law reform should resume this week, but he warned that no deal could spell an election boycott.
Many outsiders regard the current crisis as the worst in Bosnia's 26-year history since the Dayton Agreements ended bloodshed between Bosniaks, Serbs, and Croats and imposed an ethnically based government structure with UN support.
On February 21, Bosnian Serb leader Dodik accused "the American and Brussels administrations" of favoring Bosnia's Muslim majority, the Bosniaks, in a way that "destabilizes [Bosnia] in the long run."
Dodik, who has led Republika Srpska allies to declare intentions to set up their own military, regulatory, and prosecutorial institutions to challenge statewide ones, said he didn't see anything controversial in the Croatian National Parliament's threats.
Borrell appealed to the "responsibility of the political leaders in Bosnia to prevent the country from breaking up," urging them rather to carry out necessary constitutional and electoral reforms.
"We will not accept a breaking-up and the disintegration of Bosnia," Borrell said in Munich.
He said EU foreign ministers will discuss the Bosnian dilemma at their Foreign Affairs Council meeting on February 21.
The Foreign Affairs Council reaffirmed the European Union's "unequivocal commitment to the territorial integrity, sovereignty, and unity" of Bosnia in October.
With reporting by AFP
Reformist Paper In Iran Cites Teacher Protests In More Than 100 Cities
An Iranian newspaper reported on February 20 that teachers had demonstrated this weekend in more than 100 cities to protest delays in salary and pension reforms.
The swarm of protests comes on top of rallies in recent months by teachers and other public-sector workers as they try to cope with soaring inflation.
The breadth of the teacher protests appears to have widened considerably since reports a month ago, despite arrests.
A pro-reform newspaper, Etemad, reported that teacher demonstrations included a gathering outside the parliament building in Tehran and the Education Ministry offices in provincial capitals including Isfahan, Shiraz, and Mashhad, AFP reported.
Teachers have been pushing for salary adjustments that reflect their abilities, and better labor conditions overall.
Iran's hard-line authorities have routinely met previous eruptions of public anger with violence, including shootings and mass arrests.
In protests over the high cost of living in 2017, over gasoline prices in 2019, and over water shortages in 2021, Iranians increasingly focused their anger on Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and the clerically dominated system.
Civil servants, including from the judiciary, last month demonstrated for higher pay.
The February 19 demonstrations included calls for the freeing of teachers arrested over recent protests.
Iranian lawmakers have pledged that a new system will be implemented in late March, after the Persian New Year.
Based on reporting by AFP
Diplomatic Push Gives Way To Dire Predictions As Ukraine Tensions Remain High
A flurry of diplomacy furthered hopes for a diplomatic push to avert the threat of large-scale war in Europe late on February 20, but Western warnings sounded more dire over spiraling tensions around Ukraine.
The calls from Kyiv and the West for peace talks came as Ukraine reported continued shelling from areas of eastern Ukraine controlled by Russia-backed separatists, days after those separatists announced evacuations and a general mobilization.
Reuters cited a witness as saying an explosion had been heard in the center of the eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk, which has been held by Russia-backed rebels for eight years.
RFE/RL could not independently confirm the blast occurred.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden convened a National Security Council meeting over the Ukraine crisis on February 20, as senior U.S. officials were warning that diplomatic efforts would continue but that they believed Russian President Vladmir Putin had already decided to invade.
The White House also said Biden had spoken with French President Emmanuel Macron and had abandoned a planned visit to Delaware and would instead remain in Washington overnight.
There was no official confirmation of a CNN report claiming that the United States had intelligence showing that orders have been sent to Russian tactical commanders and intelligence operatives to proceed with an attack on Ukraine.
Russian officials were also still transporting military vehicles and equipment toward Ukrainian territory on February 20 despite Moscow's recent claim that it was removing some of the tens of thousands of Russian troops near Ukraine's border, Current Time confirmed.
Macron and Putin spoke earlier in the day by telephone and reportedly highlighted contrasting views of the latest flareup in Ukraine, where an eight-year war with Russia-backed separatists has given way to intense fears of a major Russian invasion.
Western leaders say Russia has deployed upward of 150,000 troops near Ukraine and is planning a full-fledged attack against its neighbor. Moscow says it has no incursion plans.
The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) reported more than 1,500 cease-fire violations around the so-called "line of contact" in eastern Ukraine between Ukrainian forces and the separatists on February 19.
Bombardments were also reported overnight, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service quoted Ukrainian military reports saying dozens of shots fired from the separatist side had wounded one serviceman.
Putin laid the blame on Kyiv, a French official said, echoing the tone of a Kremlin account of the conversation that cited alleged "provocations carried out by the Ukrainian security forces."
But Macron blamed the separatists, according to the Elysee Palace.
Live Briefing: Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Check out RFE/RL's new live briefing on the massive buildup of Russian forces near Ukraine's border and the diplomacy under way to prevent a possible invasion. Ukraine In The Crosshairs presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
An anonymous French presidential source was quoted by Reuters as saying Putin and Macron had agreed that there would be trilateral talks on February 21 between Russia, Ukraine, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
Those parties compose the so-called Trilateral Crisis Group formed to pursue a diplomatic path to peace since shortly after Ukraine's war against Russia-backed separatists began in 2014.
After talking to Macron also on February 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called for a "regime of silence," an "intensifying" of peace efforts, and an "immediate" meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group.
A Kremlin statement after the Macron-Putin conversation saying "the presidents believe it is important to intensify efforts to find solutions through diplomatic means" suggested such efforts should be carried out in the so-called Normandy format, which includes France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine.
Downing Street said late on February 20 that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had spoken with Macron, too.
It quoted Johnson warning that Putin "must step back" from threats and withdraw Russia's troops from Ukraine's border.
Johnson called Putin's purported commitments to Macron a welcome sign that he might still be willing to engage diplomatically.
Elysee Palace said Macron also insisted that Russia remove an estimated 30,000 of its troops currently in neighboring Belarus, near the Ukrainian border, after ongoing joint military exercises are over.
The unnamed French official said Putin had assured Macron that they would.
Belarus's defense minister extended the exercises, which were supposed to conclude on February 20.
Meanwhile, in the early evening of February 20, a Current Time correspondent recorded video of a train carrying military vehicles and equipment in Temryuk, a district in the Krasnodar region that abuts Ukraine, toward Crimea, which Russia invaded and annexed from Kyiv in 2014.
Late on February 20, images from commercial satellite company Maxar reportedly showed multiple new field deployments of armored equipment and troops northwest of Belgorod and near Sologi and Valuyki, in western Russia.
Maxar said the new activity represented a change from previously observed deployments of Russian battle groups, according to Reuters.
Speaking near the close of the Munich Security Conference on February 20, European Council President Charles Michel said, "The big question remains: Does the Kremlin want dialogue?"
He warned that "We cannot forever offer an olive branch while Russia conducts missile tests and continues to amass troops."
Macron went to Moscow two weeks ago to persuade Putin to refrain from sending troops massed on the border into Ukraine.
The February 20 phone call was among "the final possible and necessary efforts to avoid a major conflict in Ukraine," the Elysee Palace said.
After the Macron-Putin phone call, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov would hold a phone call with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian, on February 21.
Biden said on February 18 that he was "convinced" Russia would invade in the coming days, and was said to be convening a National Security Council meeting over the crisis on February 20.
With reporting by AFP, AP, RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, Current Time, and Reuters
Blinken Says Russia Looks 'On Brink' Of Ukraine Invasion, Says Biden Ready To Meet 'At Any Time'
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned on February 20 that current developments look like Russia is "on the brink" of invading Ukraine and an extension of joint Russia-Belarus military exercises nearby increases concerns.
He also said that U.S. President Joe Biden was prepared until the last minute to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin "at any time in any format."
In an allusion to Biden's warning two days ago that Putin had already decided to invade Ukraine, Blinken said Washington will do everything it can to deter Putin and persuade him to reverse his decision.
Speaking to CNN, Blinken said the United States and its allies have prepared a "massive package" of sanctions against Russia if it invades.
Western officials have warned that there are upward of 150,000 Russian troops massed near the Ukrainian border, with about 30,000 in Belarus and thousands more Russia-aligned separatists in Ukraine.
Belarusian Defense Minister Viktar Khrenin announced that Russia and Belarus were extending their joint military exercises due to end on February 20 "in connection with the increase in military activity near the external borders" of Russia and Belarus and because of rising tension in eastern Ukraine.
Blinken said imposing sanctions against Russia now -- as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged this weekend -- would reduce their effectiveness.
As soon as sanctions are triggered, Blinken told CNN, their deterrent impact is gone.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned earlier that the United States and Britain would seek to cut off Russian companies' access to U.S. dollars and British pounds if Russia attacks Ukraine.
Blinken said he still planned to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov next week in Europe, unless Russia invades before then.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iran Lawmakers Want Guarantees That U.S., European Countries Won't Exit Nuclear Deal
Iranian lawmakers have urged President Ebrahim Raisi to obtain guarantees from the United States and three European countries that they won't exit the nuclear deal being renegotiated in Vienna, Iranian state media reported on February 20.
In a letter to Raisi, they stated that the United States and European parties to the nuclear deal -- Britain, France, and Germany -- should also guarantee that they would not trigger the "snapback mechanism" under which sanctions on Iran would be immediately reinstated if it violates nuclear compliance.
"We have to learn a lesson from past experiences and put a red line on the national interest by not committing to any agreement without obtaining necessary guarantees first," lawmakers said in the letter.
The statement was signed by 250 out of 290 Iranian parliamentarians.
It comes as negotiators from Iran and the remaining parties to the agreement — Britain, France, Germany, Russia, and China -- are working to revive a 2015 deal, which granted Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
The United States has participated indirectly in the talks because it withdrew from the deal in 2018 under then-President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden has signaled that he wants to rejoin the agreement.
Iran's lawmakers also made it a condition that a return to the deal should only go ahead if all sanctions on Iran are lifted.
They also first want to confirm that Iran receives money from its exports, before Tehran returns to nuclear compliance, the letter said.
On February 19, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that the talks in Vienna have come a long way over the past 10 months and that “all elements for a conclusion of the negotiations are on the table.”
But he also criticized Iran for continuing enrichment while suspending monitoring by the UN nuclear agency.
On the same day, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that it’s up to Western countries to show flexibility and “the ball is now in their court.” He said Iran was “ready to achieve a good deal.”
With reporting by AP and AFP
Russia, Belarus Extend Joint Military Exercises, Minsk Says
Russia and Belarus are extending joint military exercises that were due to end on February 20, the Belarus defense minister said, in a move that further intensifies pressure on Ukraine as the West warns of an imminent Russian incursion.
Viktar Khrenin said in a statement that the decision had been taken "in connection with the increase in military activity near the external borders" of Russia and Belarus and because of rising tension in eastern Ukraine.
NATO says Russia has up to 30,000 troops in Belarus and could use them as part of an invasion force to attack Ukraine, but Moscow denies any such intention.
On February 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka watched from the Kremlin situation room drills by Russia’s nuclear forces that involved its latest hypersonic and cruise missiles.
The drills follow maneuvers by the Russian military in recent months that have included a buildup of troops -- estimated by the West to number 150,000 or more -- to the north, east, and south of Ukraine.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
West Could Cut Off Russian Companies' Access To U.S. Dollar, British PM Says
The United States and Britain would seek to cut off Russian companies' access to U.S. dollars and British pounds if Russia attacks Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on February 20.
"The plan that we are seeing is for something that could be really the biggest war in Europe since 1945 just in terms of sheer scale," Johnson told the BBC.
Johnson said that, in the event of an invasion, the West would bring in even more far-reaching sanctions against Russia than have been suggested before.
Johnson said, Britain and the United States would stop Russian companies "trading in pounds and dollars," a move that he said would "hit very, very hard" with its impact.
Russia is one of the world's top exporters of oil, gas, and metals - which are largely priced and settled in U.S. dollars. Therefore, blocking Russian companies from access to dollar markets could have a stinging impact.
Previous sanctions suggested by British ministers include broadening the range of Russian people and businesses the United Kingdom could target.
Johnson has said his government would target Russian banks and Russian companies. Britain has not spelled out who would fall under the sanctions, but has pledged that there would be nowhere for Russian oligarchs to hide.
Hundreds of billions of dollars have flowed into London and Britain's overseas territories from Russia since the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. London has become the Western city of choice for the super-wealthy of Russia and other former Soviet republics.
Western leaders have warned in recent weeks that Russia -- which has deployed more than 150,000 troops on the Ukrainian border -- could be preparing to attack at any time. But Moscow has denied the claims, saying troops are conducting military exercises in the region.
Based on reporting by Reuters and the BBC
Ukraine's President Urges Cease-Fire, Urgent Peace Talks After Speaking With Macron
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on February 20 for a "regime of silence" and "intensifying" of peace efforts, as France's president conducted urgent telephone diplomacy with the Ukrainian and Russian leaders amid fears of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Zelenskiy also said Kyiv supports an "immediate" meeting of the so-called Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), which was formed to seek a diplomatic solution after the start of a seven-year conflict between Ukrainian forces and Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014.'
Western leaders say Russia, which has deployed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine, including in neighboring Belarus, is now planning a full-fledged attack. Moscow says it has no incursion plans.
"We stand for intensifying the peace process," Zelenskiy tweeted. "We support the immediate convening of the TCG and the immediate introduction of a regime of silence."
Zelenskiy's message followed his second conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron in as many days.
Macron spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier by telephone in what the Elysee Palace called "the final possible and necessary efforts to avoid a major conflict in Ukraine."
No details were made public.
The Trilateral Contact Group comprises Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).
More bombardments were reported overnight on February 19-20 close to the so-called "line of contact" between the Ukrainian military and the Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
An OSCE monitoring mission reported a “dramatic increase” in cease-fire violations there on February 19.
Ukraine said that two of its soldiers had died in one attack, but Zelenskiy has vowed that Ukrainian troops will resist responding to provocations.
Based on reporting by AFP, AP, and Reuters
NATO Chief Says Signs Suggest Russia Plans A 'Full-Scale Attack' On Ukraine
NATO expects that the Russian Army will mount “a full-scale attack” on neighboring Ukraine.
"All signs indicate that Russia is planning a full-scale attack on Ukraine," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in a February 19 interview with German broadcaster ARD on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
“We all agree that the risk of an attack is very high,” Stoltenberg said.
"No troops are being withdrawn, as Russia says, but new troops are being added,” he said.
He said there were also indications that Russia was preparing to create a pretext for an attack.
His comments came as NATO relocated Ukraine staff from the capital Kyiv to Lviv in the west of the country and to Brussels for safety reasons.
"The safety of our personnel is paramount, so staff have been relocated to Lviv and Brussels. The NATO offices in Ukraine remain operational," A NATO official said on February 19, without giving any details on the number of staff relocated.
The move comes amid growing concern that Moscow could launch an attack on Ukraine.
NATO and allied countries were monitoring and assessing the situation very closely, according to the official, and continue to take all the necessary measures.
The U.S., Britain and several other Aestern countries have already relocated their embassy operations from Kyiv to the western city of Lviv out of concern for the safety of their staff.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Donetsk Evacuees Kept Waiting For Hours On Freezing Buses In Russia
