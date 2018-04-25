EU Urges Russia, Iran, Turkey To Press For Pause In Syria Conflict

BRUSSELS -- EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini has called on Russia, Iran, and Turkey to do more to scale down the fighting in Syria.

Mogherini was speaking to reporters on April 25 in Brussels, as international donors gathered for a second day at a conference to drum up aid for the war-wracked country.

She said the three countries share a "special responsibility" to ensure the conditions for a cease-fire and to pressure Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government to return to the negotiating table.

"We are seeing an escalation in military activities which is exactly the contrary" of what Russia, Iran, and Turkey promised to work toward, she said.

Russia and Iran have given Assad crucial support throughout the seven-year war in Syria, which has killed hundreds of thousands of people and uprooted millions. Turkey supports opponents seeking to oust Assad.

The three countries launched a negotiations process last year in the Kazakh capital, Astana, which is competing with the UN-sponsored peace talks in Geneva.

"We believe that the only sustainable peace for Syria will be linked to a political process under the UN auspices," Mogherini said.

"We need in particular Russia [and] Iran to exercise pressure on Damascus so that it accepts to sit at the table under the UN auspices, she said. "The [Syrian] opposition...is today more united and ready to sit for negotiating."

On April 24, Mogherini and the UN special envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura, appealed for a rapid resumption of the Geneva peace process to end the conflict. The previous eight rounds of Geneva talks have made little progress.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas on April 25 pledged an extra 1 billion euros ($1.22 billion) in aid for internally displaced Syrians and for Syrian refugees in neighboring countries.

Germany has already given 4.5 billion euros in aid to Syria since 2012.

Around 80 countries, organizations, and partners are attending the donor conference in Brussels.

UN agencies issued an appeal on April 24 urging donor countries to step up contributions to the UN's annual $9.1 billion humanitarian appeal for Syria and neighboring countries, warning that only $2.3 billion had been received so far.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa