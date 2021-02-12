Accessibility links

EU, WHO Announce Vaccine Program For Six Eastern European Countries

The EU will pay for the vaccine program over a three-year period while the WHO will help implement it.

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Union are launching a 40 million euro ($48.5 million) regional program to help six Eastern European countries with COVID-19 vaccinations.

The program will involve Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine, the EU and UN health agency said on February 11.

"By strengthening preparedness and readiness of the countries for vaccinations, this program will prepare the countries for the effective receipt and administering of vaccines, including those from COVAX and through vaccine-sharing mechanisms with EU member states," the European Commission said.

COVAX is a global initiative aimed at providing shots to poorer countries.

The six countries are part of the Eastern Partnership that seeks to strengthen ties between the EU and several Eastern European states.

The EU will pay for the vaccine program over a three-year period while the WHO will help implement it.

