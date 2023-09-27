Accessibility links

China In Eurasia

Podcast: How China Weaponized Money, Markets To Take On The World

The pandemic might have pushed it to the forefront, but for decades the Chinese Communist Party has been studying how to leverage its economy for geopolitical gain.

As it shaped global markets, Beijing has honed and sharpened its ability to shape the behavior of governments and major companies, including juggernauts of American culture, like Silicon Valley, Hollywood, and the NBA. This economic toolkit continues to be used across the world, from pressuring countries like Lithuania and Australia to influencing outcomes at the United Nations.

But how did we get here? And what does it mean for Eurasia and the world as China steps into its role as a superpower on the world stage?

On the latest episode of Talking China In Eurasia, host Reid Standish explores these questions with Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, a reporter for Axios based in Taiwan and the author of the new book Beijing Rules: How China Weaponized Its Economy To Confront The World.

How China Weaponized Money, Markets To Take On The World
How China Weaponized Money, Markets To Take On The World
Background Reading:

    Reid Standish

    Reid Standish is an RFE/RL correspondent in Prague and author of the China In Eurasia briefing. He focuses on Chinese foreign policy in Eastern Europe and Central Asia and has reported extensively about China's Belt and Road Initiative and Beijing’s internment camps in Xinjiang. Prior to joining RFE/RL, Reid was an editor at Foreign Policy magazine and its Moscow correspondent. He has also written for The Atlantic and The Washington Post.

    Katie Toth

    Katie Toth is an audio producer and journalist researching the impact of border security on human rights. Her work has been featured on NPR and the CBC and in Foreign Policy and Vice.

About The Newsletter

In recent years, it has become impossible to tell the biggest stories shaping Eurasia without considering China’s resurgent influence in local business, politics, security, and culture.

Subscribe to this biweekly dispatch in which correspondent Reid Standish builds on the local reporting from RFE/RL’s journalists across Eurasia to give you unique insights into Beijing’s ambitions and challenges.

