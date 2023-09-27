Podcast: How China Weaponized Money, Markets To Take On The World

Listen and follow Talking China In Eurasia

The pandemic might have pushed it to the forefront, but for decades the Chinese Communist Party has been studying how to leverage its economy for geopolitical gain.

As it shaped global markets, Beijing has honed and sharpened its ability to shape the behavior of governments and major companies, including juggernauts of American culture, like Silicon Valley, Hollywood, and the NBA. This economic toolkit continues to be used across the world, from pressuring countries like Lithuania and Australia to influencing outcomes at the United Nations.

But how did we get here? And what does it mean for Eurasia and the world as China steps into its role as a superpower on the world stage?

On the latest episode of Talking China In Eurasia, host Reid Standish explores these questions with Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, a reporter for Axios based in Taiwan and the author of the new book Beijing Rules: How China Weaponized Its Economy To Confront The World.

Listen to the full episode here:

Background Reading: