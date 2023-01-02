News
European Natural Gas Prices Fall To Lowest Level Since Ukraine War
Europe's wholesale natural gas prices fell on January 2 to their lowest level since Russia invaded Ukraine, which had driven them to a record high last year. A mild winter has enabled countries to tap less gas from stocks that were built up in anticipation of cuts in supplies from Russia, which was Europe's main supplier before the war. European countries filled up their gas-storage facilities and launched campaigns to encourage consumers to save on energy during the winter. Experts have warned that a cold snap could still send gas prices rising again.
Clampdown Reported In Western Iran After Slain Protesters Mourned
Demonstrators in the western Iranian city of Javanrud were set on by security forces and have reportedly faced a martial-style clampdown since gathering in a local cemetery on December 31 to mark the end of the 40-day mourning period for seven protesters killed by security forces in ongoing anti-regime unrest.
Reports from Javanrud on January 1 described harsh security conditions and the widespread presence of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) forces in the streets.
The IRGC and other hard-line enforcers have played a key role in suppressing dissent since the unrest was triggered by the death in custody of 22-year-old student Mahsa Amini in mid-September.
Local sources have accused government forces of using live ammunition and arresting protesters in Javanrud, in Kermanshah Province.
The protests there intensified after security forces stormed the city's cemetery on December 31 and tried to disperse people who had gathered to honor the dead protesters.
Security forces also used tear gas and live ammunition against protesters in and around the cemetery, reportedly leading to the death of 22-year-old Borhan Eliasi.
The Kurdistan Human Rights Network, a group that monitors the human rights situation in western Iran's Kurdish region, reported on January 1 that at least 15 people, including 16-year-old Arman Ahmadi, were injured by the firing of pellets and live ammunition by the IRGC.
Reports from the capital claimed the death of another protester who was recently temporarily released from prison, Mehdi Zarei Ashkezari. They said he was buried on December 31 in his hometown of Ashkezar.
Radio Farda was initially unable to confirm the specifics of those reports. The families of many detainees have avoided going public to avoid being targeted by authorities.
Anger over Amini's death has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand greater freedom and respect for women's rights.
Thousands of arrests have been made, and some protesters have been sentenced to death.
At least 58 journalists have been arrested, according to the International Federation of Journalists, including the most recent detainee, Mehdi Ghadimi.
Ghadimi’s friends and colleagues say he was arrested at his home on January 1.
Iran's judiciary, which routinely withholds information including on trials in process, has not provided any information about possible charges against Ghadimi.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
In Iran, Baha'i Leader's Son Says No Word From Jailed Mother For More Than A Month
The son of an imprisoned leader of Iran's Baha'i community says he has not heard from his mother for more than five weeks and prison authorities have prevented her from phoning or meeting with family members.
Mahvash Sabet Shahriari, 69, was arrested in July amid a new wave of repression against Iran's Baha'i community and given a new 10-year sentence following an hourlong trial on November 21.
Frud Sabet said in an interview with RFERL's Radio Farda that he had no information about his mother's condition since the trial.
"The family is very worried about her health," he said. "We don't know where she is, and we don't know if she's alive."
Sabet Shahriari is a prominent Baha'i leader. She previously served 10 years in prison on charges of acting against Iran's national security, collaboration with foreign countries, and "corruption on Earth," among other things.
In July, Iranian security agents raided the homes of dozens of Baha'is in different parts of the country, arresting several well-known community leaders and charging many with "spying for Israel."
Months of protests erupted in Iran following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini after she was detained for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly and reportedly beaten by members of the notorious morality police.
Frud Sabet told Radio Farda that while his mother's arrest came prior to the recent protests, "we assume that the overcrowding of prisons and courts has affected my mother's fate."
"But being completely unaware of her after issuing such a heavy sentence is not justified," he added.
Since Amini's death, several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Iran accuses Baha'is of having links to Israel, where the city of Haifa hosts a center of the Baha'i faith. Baha'i leaders reject the allegations and say they are used as a pretext to persecute members.
There are some 300,000 Baha'i adherents in Iran and an estimated 5 million followers worldwide.
In Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized in the constitution, its leaders say they face systematic persecution.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has on several occasions called the Baha'i faith a cult and, in a religious fatwa issued in 2018, he forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Teen Protester Condemned To Double Death Sentence
An Islamic Revolutionary Court in Iran has sentenced an 18-year-old accused protester to two death sentences on charges of "corruption on Earth" and "waging war against God," the activist HRANA news agency reports.
The report said Mehdi Mohammadifard was arrested on September 30 in connection with protests in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr.
He was accused of helping organize and lead a rally on September 21.
During his detention, Mohammadifard was reportedly denied access to a lawyer and the court forced him to use a public defender.
HRANA quoted a source close to Mohammadifard's family as saying his confessions were the result of coercion and torture and there was no documentary evidence of any crime.
Since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the notorious morality police for wearing a hijab "improperly," Iranians have protested en masse, with women and even schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government in decades.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen several thousand arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Hard-liners have demanded an even sharper reaction, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Two public executions have taken place, according to the authorities, and rights groups say many other defendants have been condemned to death.
Investigations by RFERL's Radio Farda show that in the last three months, at least 44 Iranian protesters have been accused of "waging war against God" and "corruption on Earth," which are punishable by death and often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
After Call With Zelenskiy, Von Der Leyen Says EU Stands By Ukraine 'For As Long As It Takes'
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has reiterated the European Union's emphatic support for Ukrainians "for as long as it takes" to thwart Russia's 10-month-old invasion, noting that she'd had her first call of the new year with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
"I conveyed my wholehearted support and best wishes for 2023 to the Ukrainian people," von der Leyen wrote on Twitter on January 2. "The EU stands by you, for as long as it takes."
In a statement following the call, Zelenskiy said Ukraine was expecting to receive the first 2023 tranche of EU macrofinancial aid this month.
"We feel support & will win together," he wrote on Twitter.
Von der Leyen has made multiple visits to Kyiv since tens of thousands of Russian troops poured across the Ukrainian border from Russia and Belarus in late February 2022 in the largest foreign invasion in Europe since World War II.
The attack has met with staunch Ukrainian defense of its territory and unprecedented international sanctions on Moscow and Russians.
"We support your heroic struggle," von der Leyen wrote, describing it as a "fight for freedom and against brutal aggression."
She cited continued "strong financial assistance" to Ukraine and said distribution of an 18-billion-euro support package would start "soon."
She also said humanitarian efforts this winter would include "generators, light bulbs, shelters, [and] school buses."
Von der Leyen said she looked forward to meeting Zelenskiy again "in Ukraine soon."
Family Of Iranian Journalist Samimi Deny Reports Of His Release
Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi reportedly remains in prison despite a weekend report in reformist media suggesting he had been released from Semnan Prison, where he has been serving a two-year sentence for his presence at a protest rally in 2019.
AFP quoted unnamed family on January 2 rejecting a report a day earlier in the Sharq daily saying the 73-year-old member of the Religious Nationalists Council had been freed.
Samimi was imprisoned at Tehran's Evin prison in 2021 to serve a two-year sentence after being found guilty of "assembly and collusion against the state" relating to his attendance of a protest rally in front of parliament marking May Day in 2019.
He was temporarily released in February due to poor health but was sent to Semnan just three months later after he was handed new charges of harming national security.
In December, Samimi reportedly issued a message from prison supporting the ongoing nationwide protests that erupted following the September death in police custody of 22-year-old female student Mahsa Amini after she allegedly wore the mandated head scarf improperly.
Rights groups say the government's violent crackdown on the protests, which have included calls against Iran's clerical leadership, has resulted in nearly 500 deaths, including 62 minors.
Samimi is a former editor in chief of the Nameh and Iran Farda magazines and is thought to be the oldest journalist jailed in Iran.'
Following his rearrest in May, 200 civil and political activists signed a statement declaring that Iran's judicial, security, and political authorities would be responsible for "negligence and misfortune" that Samimi might encounter in prison.
With reporting by AFP
Russian Gas Exports Outside Ex-Soviet States Fell 46 Percent In 2022, Gazprom Figures Show
Russian gas exports to countries outside a group of former Soviet republics plunged 45.5 percent in 2022, figures from gas giant Gazprom showed on January 2. Gazprom said in a statement that exports outside the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) totaled 100.9 billion cubic meters compared to 185.1 billion in 2021. Europe was previously Gazprom's main export market but supplies have been drastically reduced because of sanctions following Russia's offensive in Ukraine in 2022.
Taliban's Afghan Defense Boss Calls Pakistani Accusation Provocative
The Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has accused Islamabad of endangering bilateral relations after Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah suggested last week that Kabul isn't doing enough to counter the activities of the militant Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group.
The Taliban's Defense Ministry in Kabul issued a statement on January 1 saying the TTP's hideouts are inside Pakistan, not Afghanistan.
It said "such claims by Pakistani officials harm relations" and any issues can be "resolved through understanding."
The Taliban-led Afghan government that took over after the U.S.-led withdrawal of international troops and the UN-backed Afghan government's collapse in mid-2021 is not officially recognized by any country.
But it hosted the talks between Pakistani officials and TTP representatives that resulted in an abortive cease-fire last year.
Pakistan regards the TTP, also known as the Pakistani Taliban, as a terrorist group.
Sanaullah suggested to local media that Islamabad could be forced to take unilateral action against the TTP inside Afghanistan.
The TTP walked away from a months-long truce with Islamabad in November, saying the Pakistani Army had failed to fulfill unspecified pledges.
Pakistan blames the TTP for at least 250 attacks that killed more than 400 people in Pakistan between August 2021 and August 2022.
Kazakhstan's Toqaev Cites 'Complicated' Year On Eve Of Unrest Anniversary
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev used a New Year's speech as the first anniversary approached of deadly unrest in Kazakhstan to claim credit for "saving the country" from "a great challenge" in its three decades of post-Soviet independence.
He said on January 1 that "thanks to the indomitable unity of our people, we turned back this threat."
He called 2022 "the beginning of large-scale changes and the start of a new era" in Central Asia's biggest and economically mightiest republic.
Rights groups and other critics have continued their calls for thorough and independent investigations into violence during the January 2022 unrest, which was initially sparked by rising fuel prices but morphed into anger over years of corruption and nepotism.
WATCH: The father of 4-year-old Aikorkem holds President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev responsible for his daughter's death -- and says he'll never stop demanding justice.
Officials have acknowledged 238 deaths in connection with the unrest, including 19 police officers and dozens of detainees who appeared to have been tortured in custody.
Toqaev declared a state of emergency after the unrest erupted on January 2, 2022, and eventually invited Russian and other CSTO troop support to put down the protests, heightening concerns of increased Moscow involvement and influence in Kazakhstan and the region.
In his speech on January 1, Toqaev claimed that "significant progress" was made in the defense of human rights in the country.
But Human Rights Watch (HRW) and other groups have said the investigations into the unrest were "one-sided" into abuses, and failed to hold police and other officials to account.
Toqaev has previously blamed "20,000 bandits" and other "extremists" trained abroad for attacking Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty, without publicly producing any evidence.
Toqaev organized a referendum in June to extend presidential terms to seven years and an extraordinary election in November, leaving him in office until 2029.
"The presidential election was open and fair," he said of the vote, which the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe said was lacking "real" competition.
"In a difficult geopolitical situation, we increased the international reputation of Kyrgyzstan [and] became a reliable partner of a number of giant countries," Toqaev said in his New Year's speech.
He said the government's "first task" is tackling inflation, increasing the real income of citizens, and kick-starting production."
After several tumultuous years, Kazakhstan has local and gubernatorial elections slated for 2023.
Toqaev said he was "confident that new democratic traditions will be formed and political culture will be raised in this country."
Russia Acknowledges Heavy Losses In Donetsk Attack, Says 63 Soldiers Killed
The Russian military, in a rare battlefield acknowledgment, said 63 of its soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike on temporary barracks near the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk after the Ukrainian Army and several posts on pro-Russian social media suggested hundreds had been killed.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on January 2 that "as a result of a strike on a temporary-deployment point by four missiles with a high-explosive warhead, 63 Russian servicemen were killed."
"All necessary assistance and support will be given to relatives and loved ones of the deceased servicemen," the ministry said.
Russia has rarely acknowledged casualties during its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022.
Hours earlier, the Ukrainian military, without acknowledging the attack itself, suggested that hundreds of recently mobilized Russian troops died on New Year's Day at a makeshift barracks in a suburb of Donetsk.
If such a scale of casualties is confirmed, it could represent one of the deadliest single incidents for the Russian side since the all-out invasion began 10 months ago and another potential rallying point for Ukraine and its international supporters in the conflict.
RFE/RL is unable to corroborate battlefield accounts in areas of the heaviest fighting, and there was no confirmation from Russian officials of the alleged incident.
But expressions of shock and anger by Russians online about the incident and the apparent failure of the Russian military to guard an occupied vocational school where the purported recruits were gathered suggested that even normally pro-Kremlin Telegram groups were acknowledging a setback.
Some of the Russian groups suggested the shelling was the result of an attack by Ukraine with a high-precision HIMARS rocket.
The Strategic Communications Department of Ukraine's military said via Telegram on January 1 that an attack by "Santa" had resulted in "about 400 corpses" at an occupied vocational school called PTU-19 in the town of Makiyivka.
It said there were also 300 enemy troops wounded at Makiyivka.
It said the explosion was "a result of 'careless handling of heating devices,' neglecting security measures, and smoking in an unspecified place."
The Ukrainian side has routinely invoked such language after major events to suggest its defenders' responsibility without any outright claim.
The Russian Telegram channel Unofficial Beznosov 'Z' said the "strike was delivered at exactly 00:01 our time" on January 1 and expressed hope that Russian military commanders who decided to use the facility in question to gather troops "will be punished."
The Russian pro-military channel Tsargrad cited "hundreds" of dead, and the unofficial Operational Reports channel said 500 troops were dead. Others called the casualties suffered by the Russian side "substantial."
Eastern Kazakh Natural-Gas Supply To China Halted
Officials in an eastern Kazakh region say gas exports to China from the area's only natural-gas producing facility were halted on January 1 amid an expiring deal and local complaints that some villages were without gas while its fuel was being sent abroad to China.
A contract on the export of gas between the local Tarbagatai Oil company that operates the gas mine at Sarybulak and the Kazakh Energy Ministry reportedly expired on December 31 despite reports that it never fulfilled the 75 million-cubic-meter order.
A regional official had announced a suspension in July, citing the depletion of gas reserves in the Zaisan Basin.
But activists had complained recently that locals were undersupplied during the bitterly cold Central Asian winter.
A Tarbagatai representative said the company "cannot say for sure" whether the gas-export route from Sarybulak to China will be reopened.
Belarusian Sabalenka Says Wimbledon Ban On Players 'Changed Nothing'
Wimbledon's decision to ban Belarusian players from last year's tournament "changed nothing," world No. 5 Aryna Sabalenka said on January 1 as she hoped to return to the grass-court Grand Slam in 2023 having missed its fans and atmosphere. Wimbledon organizers banned tennis players from Russia and Belarus last year due to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Belarusian Sabalenka is in Australia for the season's first Grand Slam. To see the original Reuters story click here.
Russia Puts 'Escapees' From Vagner Mercenary Camp In Ukraine On Wanted List
The Russian Interior Ministry has put a "wanted" notice out on six purported members of the Vagner mercenary group who may have escaped from a training camp in an occupied region of Ukraine over a week ago.
The Donday Russian information site suggests the fugitives include three Uzbek nationals, a Kyrgyz national, a Belarusian, and one Russian national, although RFE/RL has not been able to corroborate that report.
Some reports say the men are armed.
The ministry declined to provide details on the six, who were said to have fled a Vagner training camp in the eastern Ukrainian Luhansk region where Russian forces and Russian-backed separatists hold a wide swath of territory.
The head of the Vagner group, Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin, also declined to give more information other than to say that "a lot of scoundrels are being detained" in cities in the Ukrainian regions Russia claimed to have annexed in late September.
Vagner has reportedly provided thousands of paid soldiers to help Russian forces in the 10-month-old full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. National Security Council spokesman John Kirby has estimated that up to 40,000 Russian prisoners who traded service for shortened imprisonment may be serving in Russia's mercenary forces fighting in Ukraine.
Kyiv Suffers Power Outages Despite Dozens Of Thwarted Russian Attacks
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on January 2 that a Russian attack on Ukraine's capital overnight involved dozens of exploding drones "headed for Kyiv" and damaged energy infrastructure causing "emergency power outages" and loss of heating in some areas.
The attacks are a continuation in a series of major Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian cities and infrastructure that ramped up on New Year's Eve and have caused dozens of casualties in the 10-month-old invasion.
Klitschko said a 19-year-old man was injured by a blast in the Desnyan district of the capital.
Ukraine's military said early on January 2 that Russian forces launched 44 drone attacks against Ukrainian targets but that all of them were successfully shot down.
The Kyiv City Military Administration had said at least 20 overnight missiles or drones were shot down.
Klitschko acknowledged later that "there are emergency power outages in the city" and resulting losses of power at heating-distribution facilities.
He said water services were not seriously affected.
Klitschko added that a 46-year-old man hospitalized after a January 31 attack had since died in hospital.
There were bombardments in other population centers overnight on January 1-2, including in the southeastern city of Kherson where Ukrainian officials claimed Russian forces had apparently targeted a children's hospital.
RFE/RL can't independently confirm battlefield claims.
The bombardment, reportedly with dozens of Iranian-made Shahed drones, followed a day of heavy missile and drone attacks on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
In a combative New Year's address, Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled that the war, now in its 11th month, will continue, a speech that contrasted with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's messages of gratitude and unity.
Pakistan, India Exchange Lists Of Nuclear Assets, Inmates
Pakistan and neighboring India exchanged lists of their nuclear facilities on January 1 as part of a 1988 pact that bars them from attacking each other's nuclear installations, according to official statements from both sides. Pakistan and India have had strained relations since gaining independence from colonial British rule in 1947. India and Pakistan also exchanged lists of prisoners in each other's custody as part of an agreement dating back to 2008. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Germany Takes Over Leadership Of NATO's 'Spearhead Force'
Germany has assumed leadership of NATO's Very-High-Readiness Joint Task Force (VJTF) at the start of the new year. Germany contributes 8,000 soldiers of the VJTF's total of 11,500. As the force with the highest readiness for short-term deployments, the VJTF must be prepared for deployment to any location within 48-72 hours. "While Russia's illegal war in Ukraine continues to threaten peace and security in Europe, there must be no doubt about NATO's determination to protect and defend every inch of the alliance's territory," NATO spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said.
Kosovo Needs Stronger NATO Security Presence, Prime Minister Says
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti has called for NATO to boost its peacekeeping force in Kosovo after ethnic tensions once again flared with Serbia. "A substantial increase in NATO soldiers and military equipment in our country would improve security and peace in Kosovo and in the entire Western Balkans region," Kurti told Germany's Die Welt newspaper in an article published on January 1. The NATO-led KFOR protection force has been tasked with guaranteeing security across Kosovo since 1999, following a war over the region that ended the same year. It comprises nearly 3,800 soldiers from more than two dozen countries.
German Intelligence Sees Growing Activity By Russian, Iranian Secret Services
The interest of Russian intelligence services in Germany continues to increase the longer the war in Ukraine lasts, according to Germany's domestic intelligence service. The head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, also counts China and Iran among the states whose intelligence services are active in Germany. "Russia's intelligence interest here in Germany is not only unbroken, but is also increasing as the effects of the war continue," Haldenwang told dpa. Since the start of Russia's war on Ukraine, many European states expelled Russian agents, with Germany expelling 40 members from Russia's Berlin embassy.
UN Official Meets Taliban Deputy PM Over Women NGO Ban
A senior UN official in Afghanistan met on January 1 with the deputy prime minister of the Taliban-led government to discuss a ban on women working for nongovernmental groups that Afghan authorities have announced in a series of measures rolling back women's rights. The decision by the Taliban government to bar women from NGO work has prompted major international aid agencies to suspend operations in the country. The deputy head of the UN Mission in Afghanistan, Potzel Markus, met Abdul Salam Hanafi to discuss the ban, as well as other measures including barring women from universities. To read the original story by AP, click here.
Iranian Journalist Samimi Released From Prison
Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi has been released from prison after being jailed last year owing to his presence at a protest rally in May 2019, according to a reformist newspaper.
The Sharq daily on January 1 reported Samimi's release from Semnan prison, 200 kilometers east of Tehran. It did not say on what date the 73-year-old, who is a member of the Religious Nationalists Council, was released.
Samimi was imprisoned in Tehran's Evin prison last year to serve a two-year sentence after being found guilty of "assembly and collusion against the state" relating to his attendance of a protest rally in front of parliament marking May Day in 2019.
He was temporarily released in February due to poor health, but was sent to Semnan just three months later after he was handed new charges of harming national security.
After being sent back to prison, new charges of conspiracy and collusion were filed against him in August. The developments came after he had earlier in the year called the death of imprisoned writer Baktash Abtin a "premeditated murder."
In December, he reportedly issued a message from prison supporting the ongoing nationwide protests that erupted following the September death in custody of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old's death came after she was arrested for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
Rights groups say that the government's violent crackdown on the protests, which have included calls against Iran's clerical establishment, has resulted in the deaths of nearly 500 people, including 62 children.
Samimi was believed to be the oldest journalist to have been jailed in the Islamic republic. He has been editor-in-chief of Nameh magazine and an editor of Iran Farda magazine.
Following his rearrest in May, 200 civil and political activists signed a statement declaring that Iran's judicial, security, and political authorities would be responsible for any "negligence and misfortune" Samimi might encounter in prison.
Iranian Soccer Players Reportedly Arrested At Mixed-Gender Party
Iranian authorities have arrested soccer players who attended a mixed party east of Tehran, local media reported on January 1 without identifying them or giving their exact number. "Several current and former players of one of Tehran's prominent football clubs were arrested last night (December 31) at a mixed party in the city of Damavand," Tasnim news agency said. "Some of these players were in an abnormal state due to alcohol consumption," it added. Iranian law only permits non-Muslims to consume alcohol for religious purposes. Dancing with the opposite gender is forbidden.
Russian Strikes Kill At Least Three Civilians, While Ukraine Reports Gains Around Bakhmut
KYIV -- Russia has continued its rocket and drone onslaught against Ukraine, with New Year's Day blasts killing at least three civilians and wounding dozens of others, while Kyiv said its forces had inflicted "heavy" losses on Russian-backed separatist fighters around the strategic eastern city of Bakhmut.
Attacks late on December 31 and early on January 1 were reported in the capital, Kyiv, and other cities, including in the city of Khmelnytskiy, where officials said a 22-year-old woman died from injuries suffered in a Russian rocket attack the day before.
In his New Year's address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy maintained his defiant tone amid the relentless Russian attacks, telling the Ukrainian people that "I want to wish all of us one thing -- victory."
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Ukraine's military early on January 1 said its defense forces had shot down at least 32 Iranian-made drones since midnight on top of the 13 others destroyed on the night of December 31.
Ukrainian presidential aide Kyrylo Tymoshenko said two civilians were killed in the capital as a result of Russian strikes on January 1 in addition to the woman in Khmelnytskiy.
On December 31, Ukraine reported that at least 43 missile and air strikes across the country had killed one person and wounded at least 50.
In the capital, Andriy Nebytov, head of the regional police, posted a photo on Facebook that he said showed wreckage of Iranian-made drone with the words "Happy New Year" in Russian written on it.
"Here it is -- part of the night's greetings from the 'brotherly people' on the New Year!" he said in the post. "Cheap and tasteless!"
Late on January 1, the Ukrainian military said it inflicted heavy losses on Russia's troops around Bakhmut, the site of intense fighting in recent months as Moscow attempts to take the town from Kyiv's forces.
Serhiy Cherevatiy, a Ukrainian military spokesman, told Ukrainian television that some 170 Russian soldiers were killed and 200 wounded in fighting for control of the town on December 31, labeling it a "conveyor belt of death" for Russia's troops.
Cherevatiy did not comment on Ukrainian casualties.
Strikes were also reported in the southern port city of Kherson, where officials said a children's hospital came under attack.
In a Facebook post, the Kherson regional administration said that "in the first minutes of the new year, Russia launched another terrorist strike -- the enemy fired about seven shells at the Kherson Regional Children's Clinical Hospital."
It added that there were no casualties but that 17 children, four parents, and 38 staff members were evacuated.
Russian forces retreated from Kherson in November after a powerful Ukrainian counteroffensive, but they continue to shell the city, forcing many of the residents who returned home to flee once again.
Moscow denies that it targets civilian sites in the war, despite evidence to the contrary.
Meanwhile, Russian occupation authorities in the Donetsk region said shelling by Kyiv's forces had killed a man and a woman in the town of Yasynuvata, Reuters reported.
Battlefield claims on either side cannot immediately be confirmed.
WATCH: Russian cruise missiles damaged residential buildings in Kyiv and several other cities on December 31.
In his midnight address, Russian Vladimir Putin said that "moral, historical rightness is on our side," even as international condemnation intensifies and amid unexpected battlefield setbacks.
Russian authorities claimed on January 1 that their forces had targeted "the facilities of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine."
"The aim of the strike was achieved," a military statement said.
Ukrainian officials also said on January 1 that Russia had used missile carriers located in the Caspian Sea to launch rockets toward Ukraine.
Natalya Humenyuk, the head of the joint coordination press center of the defense forces in southern Ukraine, said that "this is probably because it has become more difficult for them to deliver their reserves to the Black Sea coast" due to Ukrainian efforts to keep Russian naval forces under pressure in the Black Sea.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Several Killed, Injured In Blast At Kabul's Military Airport
Afghanistan's Taliban authorities say that several people were killed or injured in an explosion on the morning of January 1 at a military airport adjacent to Kabul International Airport.
The spokesman for Kabul's security operations, Khalid Zadra, told RFE/RL that "a number of our compatriots were martyred or injured" in the suspected bomb blast and that an investigation into the incident had been launched. Zadra did not provide specific casualty figures.
Interior Ministry spokesman Abdul Nafi Takor also said that several people had been killed or injured, without giving exact figures.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
Since the Taliban seized power in August 2021, the country has been targeted by Islamic State-Khorasan, an offshoot of the Islamic State (IS) extremist group.
On December 27, IS claimed responsibility for an attack in Afghanistan's northern Badakhshan Province that killed a key Taliban security official.
An armed anti-Taliban resistance movement known as the National Resistance Front has been active in the country's north.
The military airport struck on January 1 lies about 200 meters from Kabul International Airport and is also close to the Interior Ministry compound. The Interior Ministry building was targeted in a suicide bombing in October in which at least four people were killed.
Other high-security government ministries, as well as foreign embassies and the presidential palace, are located along Airport Road, as is the military airport.
Reports indicated that the military airport was damaged but intact, and that Taliban security forces had cordoned off the area and were preventing photos or video from being taken of the site.
With reporting by AP and dpa
Iran Tests New Military Drones In War Games Near Strait of Hormuz
Iran’s military tested new attack drones in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the strategic Strait of Hormuz on December 31 as part of annual drills, state TV reported. State TV said the Ababil-5 attack drone was used during war games for the first time and successfully hit its target with a bomb after traveling 400 kilometers. The military drones have been a point of contention between Iran and the United States and its allies, which claim Tehran is supplying Moscow with drones utilized in Ukraine. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Russia, Turkey Discuss Holding Fresh Syria Meeting
Foreign ministers from Russia and Turkey discussed holding another three-way Turkey-Syria-Russia ministers' meeting in a phone call on December 31, Turkish state broadcaster TRT Haber said, adding that the meeting could take place in the second half of January. In a sign of normalizing relations between Ankara and Damascus, Turkey's defense minister and intelligence chief met with his Syrian counterparts in Moscow in a meeting also attended by Russian officials on December 28, marking a first in the decade-long Syrian war. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
