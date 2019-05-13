European Foreign Ministers To Seek Way Forward On Iran Nuclear Deal

The British, French, and German foreign ministers are set to meet in Brussels to discuss ways to keep intact the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.



The ministers' May 13 talks with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini come after Tehran last week announced plans to scale back some of its commitments under the 2015 agreement if world powers did not protect its interests against U.S. sanctions.



Tensions have been escalating between Iran and the United States since Washington withdrew from the deal a year ago and reimposed sanctions against Iran.



Under the accord, Iran accepted curbs to its nuclear program in return for relief from crippling economic sanctions.



European backers of the pact have been trying to salvage the agreement, but Tehran has complained that the process is too slow.



Before meeting with the foreign ministers of Britain, France, and Germany, Mogherini told reporters that the Western European parties to the nuclear pact "continue to support it as much as we can with all our instruments and all our political will."



The talks will focus on "how to continue to best support the full implementation of the nuclear deal with Iran that, for us, remains a key pillar of security in our region," Mogherini said.



European countries said last week that they wanted to preserve the nuclear deal with Iran and rejected "ultimatums" from Tehran.



Mogherini said on May 13 that she was informed overnight of U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s arrival in Brussels, where EU foreign ministers are gathered for a monthly meeting.



"We will be here all day with a busy agenda, so we will see during the day how and if we manage to arrange a meeting,” she added.



Russia and China are the other two signatories to the Iran nuclear agreement.

Based on reporting by AP and Reuters